fox32chicago.com

Crash in Back of the Yards leaves 7 injured

CHICAGO - Seven people were injured in a crash Friday morning in the Back of the Yards neighborhood. A passenger van that was traveling southbound around 6 a.m. in the 4700 block of South Ashland Avenue when the driver attempted to make a left turn and struck a Toyota Camry in the intersection, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police: Man killed in drive-by shooting in Back of the Yards

CHICAGO - An 18-year-old man was killed in a drive-by shooting on Chicago's South Side Thursday night. Around 9:06 p.m., police say witnesses claim the victim was walking outside in the 4700 block of South Ashland Avenue when a vehicle drove by and an occupant inside fired a shot. The...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man found shot dead in South Side alley

CHICAGO - A man was found shot to death on the South Side in an alley in Washington Heights Thursday night. Chicago police say around 10 p.m. officers responded to a call of shots fired and found a man, 64, unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the head in the 10300 block of South Green Street.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago paramedics among 5 injured in ambulance crash on West Side

CHICAGO - Five people were injured, including members of the Chicago Fire Department, in an ambulance crash Wednesday morning. The crash occurred at Jackson and Hamlin Boulevards on the West Side around 9:15 a.m. An ambulance collided with a car and then slammed into a pole. Three paramedics were sent...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man charged in shooting during attempted carjacking in the South Loop

CHICAGO - A man is facing charges in a violent attempted carjacking last May in the South Loop. Cortez Crayton, 24, is accused of shooting a 35-year-old man during an attempted carjacking on May 1 in the 100 block of East 23rd Street, according to Chicago police. Crayton was arrested...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 31, shot in Wrightwood

CHICAGO - A man was shot and wounded Friday morning in the Wrightwood neighborhood on Chicago's Southwest Side. The 31-year-old was outside around 5:33 a.m. in the 2500 block of West 80th Place when gunfire broke out, according to CPD. He suffered a gunshot wound to the back and was...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 suspects robbing taxi drivers on Chicago's West Side: police

CHICAGO - Chicago police are looking for two suspects accused of robbing several taxi drivers on the West Side last month. In each incident, the offenders entered a taxi in the 300 to 400 block of East Ohio Street, and directed the driver to another location. Once at, or near,...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Man found shot to death in West Englewood

CHICGO — A man was found shot to death in West Englewood Thursday morning. The 32-year-old man was found unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds to the body in the 1300 block of West 73rd Street around 3:51 a.m. He was transported to Saint Bernard Hospital where he was pronounced dead. This incident is currently under […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man stabbed during domestic-related fight on CTA Blue Line platform

CHICAGO - A man was stabbed during what police called a "domestic-related" incident at a CTA Blue Line station Thursday morning. Police say the victim, 26, was on the train platform at the Kedzie-Homan Station on the West Side around 5 a.m. fighting with a woman he knew. The woman...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot in Chicago's Back of the Yards

CHICAGO - A man was wounded in a shooting in Chicago's Back of the Yards neighborhood Wednesday morning. Police say a man, 39, was standing on the street in the 5000 block of South Justine Street around 1 a.m. when another man opened fire. The victim was taken to Stroger...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Person questioned in shooting that wounded man in Lawndale

CHICAGO - A person of interest is being questioned in a shooting that wounded a man Thursday morning in the Lawndale neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The 46-year-old man was outside around 8:38 a.m. in the 1600 block of South Central Park where he was shot at multiple times, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

11 shot, 1 fatally, in Chicago Tuesday

A person was shot to death Tuesday evening near a bicycle trail in West Pullman on the Far South Side. The shooting occurred about 6:50 p.m. in the 12200 block of South Parnell Avenue, Chicago police said. A male, whose age was unknown, was found with gunshot wounds to his head and hand. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man charged with fatally shooting 2 on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged with murder in connection with a double shooting last September in the Lawndale neighborhood. Absalom Coakley, 29, is accused of shooting two men in the head on Sept. 25 in the 1300 block of South Harding Avenue, police said. Police discovered the men,...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man who allegedly gunned down another arrested in suburbs

CHICAGO - A Chicago man was arrested this week for allegedly shooting and killing a man earlier this year on the North Side. Isaias Salas, 20, is accused of gunning down 21-year-old Julbert Hernandez on May 3, 2022, in the 7400 block of North Wolcott Road in the Rogers Park neighborhood.
CHICAGO, IL

