fox32chicago.com
Crash in Back of the Yards leaves 7 injured
CHICAGO - Seven people were injured in a crash Friday morning in the Back of the Yards neighborhood. A passenger van that was traveling southbound around 6 a.m. in the 4700 block of South Ashland Avenue when the driver attempted to make a left turn and struck a Toyota Camry in the intersection, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police: Man killed in drive-by shooting in Back of the Yards
CHICAGO - An 18-year-old man was killed in a drive-by shooting on Chicago's South Side Thursday night. Around 9:06 p.m., police say witnesses claim the victim was walking outside in the 4700 block of South Ashland Avenue when a vehicle drove by and an occupant inside fired a shot. The...
fox32chicago.com
Man found shot dead in South Side alley
CHICAGO - A man was found shot to death on the South Side in an alley in Washington Heights Thursday night. Chicago police say around 10 p.m. officers responded to a call of shots fired and found a man, 64, unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the head in the 10300 block of South Green Street.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago paramedics among 5 injured in ambulance crash on West Side
CHICAGO - Five people were injured, including members of the Chicago Fire Department, in an ambulance crash Wednesday morning. The crash occurred at Jackson and Hamlin Boulevards on the West Side around 9:15 a.m. An ambulance collided with a car and then slammed into a pole. Three paramedics were sent...
fox32chicago.com
Man charged in shooting during attempted carjacking in the South Loop
CHICAGO - A man is facing charges in a violent attempted carjacking last May in the South Loop. Cortez Crayton, 24, is accused of shooting a 35-year-old man during an attempted carjacking on May 1 in the 100 block of East 23rd Street, according to Chicago police. Crayton was arrested...
Woman beaten during Lakeview robbery: Chicago police
No one was in custody later Thursday morning.
fox32chicago.com
Maywood man charged with pointing gun at officers in CPD station before being shot
CHICAGO - A Maywood man is facing charges after he was shot by police Wednesday when he entered a Lawndale district station and began pointing a gun at officers. Terrick Bland, 43, was charged with five felony counts of aggravated assault of a peace officer and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
fox32chicago.com
Man, 31, shot in Wrightwood
CHICAGO - A man was shot and wounded Friday morning in the Wrightwood neighborhood on Chicago's Southwest Side. The 31-year-old was outside around 5:33 a.m. in the 2500 block of West 80th Place when gunfire broke out, according to CPD. He suffered a gunshot wound to the back and was...
fox32chicago.com
2 suspects robbing taxi drivers on Chicago's West Side: police
CHICAGO - Chicago police are looking for two suspects accused of robbing several taxi drivers on the West Side last month. In each incident, the offenders entered a taxi in the 300 to 400 block of East Ohio Street, and directed the driver to another location. Once at, or near,...
Man found shot to death in West Englewood
CHICGO — A man was found shot to death in West Englewood Thursday morning. The 32-year-old man was found unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds to the body in the 1300 block of West 73rd Street around 3:51 a.m. He was transported to Saint Bernard Hospital where he was pronounced dead. This incident is currently under […]
fox32chicago.com
Man stabbed during domestic-related fight on CTA Blue Line platform
CHICAGO - A man was stabbed during what police called a "domestic-related" incident at a CTA Blue Line station Thursday morning. Police say the victim, 26, was on the train platform at the Kedzie-Homan Station on the West Side around 5 a.m. fighting with a woman he knew. The woman...
Chicago police locate vehicle involved in Albany Park hit-and-run that killed toddler
CPD said somehow the 18-month-old got out of his parents' car and walked into the street before being hit.
cwbchicago.com
Chicago man gets 3 years for attacking 70-year-old woman at North Side bus stop
A Rogers Park man who allegedly attacked a 70-year-old woman without provocation as she waited for a bus has been sentenced to three years in prison. Michael Colander, 56, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated battery of a senior citizen in July before Judge Ursula Walowski, according to court records.
fox32chicago.com
Man shot in Chicago's Back of the Yards
CHICAGO - A man was wounded in a shooting in Chicago's Back of the Yards neighborhood Wednesday morning. Police say a man, 39, was standing on the street in the 5000 block of South Justine Street around 1 a.m. when another man opened fire. The victim was taken to Stroger...
fox32chicago.com
Person questioned in shooting that wounded man in Lawndale
CHICAGO - A person of interest is being questioned in a shooting that wounded a man Thursday morning in the Lawndale neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The 46-year-old man was outside around 8:38 a.m. in the 1600 block of South Central Park where he was shot at multiple times, police said.
Surveillance video shows thief dragging woman while stealing car in West Loop
Video shows the woman struggling with the suspect before he gets back in the car and drags her as she hangs on in the passenger's seat.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man shot woman multiple times in parking lot of Oak Lawn motel: police
OAK LAWN, Ill. - A Chicago man has been arrested for allegedly shooting a woman multiple times at an Oak Lawn motel last week. Howard Williams, 24, faces one count of attempted murder. On Sept. 28, Oak Lawn police responded to a call of shots fired at the JC Miami...
fox32chicago.com
11 shot, 1 fatally, in Chicago Tuesday
A person was shot to death Tuesday evening near a bicycle trail in West Pullman on the Far South Side. The shooting occurred about 6:50 p.m. in the 12200 block of South Parnell Avenue, Chicago police said. A male, whose age was unknown, was found with gunshot wounds to his head and hand. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
fox32chicago.com
Man charged with fatally shooting 2 on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged with murder in connection with a double shooting last September in the Lawndale neighborhood. Absalom Coakley, 29, is accused of shooting two men in the head on Sept. 25 in the 1300 block of South Harding Avenue, police said. Police discovered the men,...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man who allegedly gunned down another arrested in suburbs
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was arrested this week for allegedly shooting and killing a man earlier this year on the North Side. Isaias Salas, 20, is accused of gunning down 21-year-old Julbert Hernandez on May 3, 2022, in the 7400 block of North Wolcott Road in the Rogers Park neighborhood.
