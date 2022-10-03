A storm is on track to hit a portion of Western Alaska pummeled by last month’s typhoon remnants

While we watch Hurricane Ian’s impacts along the southeastern U.S. coastline and a fourth landfall, we will see some impacts from the storm here in New England. Friday, we only see the clouds thickening up as the day goes on and this will help keep our temps a tad cooler than Thursday. Plus, at the coast we stay around 60 degrees for highs thanks to a light onshore breeze. Friday night, clouds continue to head north, and we stay in the 40s south with lows in the 30s again in the north country.

