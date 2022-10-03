A storm is on track to hit a portion of Western Alaska pummeled by last month’s typhoon remnants

Read full article on original website
natureworldnews.com
Storm Alert: Former Typhoon Merbok Violently Hits Alaska with Powerful, Damaging Winds
Alaska is bracing for a powerful and historic storm this weekend as remnants of Typhoon Merbok violently struck the US state through the Bering Sea. Previous forecasts from the National Weather Service (NWS) indicates that the remnant storm will bring high winds and intense flooding due to heavy rainfall. Communities...
natureworldnews.com
Meteorologists Forecast Major Hurricane to Hurl Towards the United States Next Week
A major hurricane threat has raised concern for its potential to hit the United States next week from Monday, September 26. A storm system is hovering off the northern coast of South America, which has been projected to navigate the Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico. The same system could directly hit the US, breaking what appeared to be a relatively quiet hurricane season for the country this year.
'Triple dip' La Niña is on the way. Here's what it means for weather in the US
Meteorologists say that for the third straight year, La Niña will persist throughout the winter in the Northern Hemisphere.
IFLScience
New Lakes Are Springing Up In Alaska, Bubbling With A Nasty Suprise
Newly formed lakes created by thawing ice in Alaska are teeming with methane-belching bacteria, as shown by a recent expedition by NASA scientists. Since methane is a potent greenhouse gas, the creation of these bubbling lakes is further fuelling the climate crisis and leaving the local environment in disarray,. They’re...
Heavy storms expected across Arizona through Thursday. Here's what to know
There is a chance of heavy storms through Thursday across Arizona, the National Weather Service said. Light showers across the Valley on Tuesday morning set the stage for what could be an eventful few days. "A few stronger storms later today and again Wednesday could produce locally heavy rainfall and...
One Moose Hunter Found Dead in Alaska, While Search Continues for Three Missing Counterparts
Search efforts continue in Alaska where authorities have been working on two separate cases involving moose hunters. In both cases, individuals have gone missing along Alaska’s Lower Kuskokwim River. One case involves a hunter who was by himself when he went missing. Last week, the hunter was found dead...
Waterfalls Appear in Death Valley, the Hottest and Driest Place on Earth
Flash flooding in the aftermath of Hurricane Kay has caused waterfalls in the arid Death Valley. The influx of water into Death Valley, which is the hottest and driest place on the planet, comes with Hurricane Kay's downgraded tropical storm, causing torrential rain over the area on September 10, according to the U.S. National Park Service.
WATCH: Crazy Drone Video Shows 50-Foot Waves and Dangerous Winds Inside Hurricane Fiona
Thanks to new sail drone footage, we’re quickly learning why Hurricane Fiona is shaping up to be the strongest storm of the Atlantic basin season. Recently, researchers sent a drone to the heart of the storm to capture video evidence of what occurred inside the powerful cyclone. On Thursday,...
natureworldnews.com
NOAA Issued Geomagnetic Storm Warning That Will Produce Aurora in Parts of Pennsylvania, Iowa and Oregon
NOAA's Space Weather Forecast Center (SWPC) has issued a Geomagnetic Storm Watch for tomorrow, predicting a moderate, potentially disruptive event; the strong geomagnetic storm could also produce atypical Northern Lights or aurora, with the glowing phenomenon in the night sky possible as far south as Pennsylvania, Iowa, and Oregon. Geomagnetic...
New Tropical Depression Nine could hit Florida as Hurricane Hermine next week
Tropical Depression Nine has officially formed in the Caribbean and is on course to hit Florida as a hurricane next week.The storm is forecast to strengthen over the next few days into a tropical storm, at which point it would likely be named “Hermine”.The National Hurricane Centre (NHC) projects that the storm will swing north over the weekend and hit Jamaica on Sunday, Cuba on Monday and Florida by Tuesday. By the time it reaches the US, it could be a Category 3 hurricane with wind speeds up to 109 miles per hour (175 kilometres per hour).Florida Governor Ron...
Alaska reality star injured while cleaning up storm damage
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A reality television star and Iditarod musher was injured this week while helping clean up storm damage along Alaska’s western coast. Jessie Holmes, who since 2015 has starred in “Life Below Zero,” a show about life in rural Alaska produced by National Geographic TV, was injured by falling debris in a building in the community of Golovin on Wednesday, the Anchorage Daily News reported. He was flown for treatment to Nome and then sent on to an Anchorage hospital. Holmes was treated and released, Providence Alaska Medical Center spokesperson Mikal Canfield said in an email Friday to The Associated Press. Holmes lives in the remote Brushkana area of Alaska, located off the Denali Highway, about 150 miles (241.40 kilometers) northeast of Anchorage.
The remnants of Kay to deliver flooding rains to the Desert Southwest
Five days after Hurricane Kay made landfall along the Mexican coast, the storm's remnants are still causing problems hundreds of miles away.
NECN
Hurricane Ian Remnants to Arrive in New England This Weekend
While we watch Hurricane Ian’s impacts along the southeastern U.S. coastline and a fourth landfall, we will see some impacts from the storm here in New England. Friday, we only see the clouds thickening up as the day goes on and this will help keep our temps a tad cooler than Thursday. Plus, at the coast we stay around 60 degrees for highs thanks to a light onshore breeze. Friday night, clouds continue to head north, and we stay in the 40s south with lows in the 30s again in the north country.
WJCL
National Hurricane Center: Tropical Depression 12 forms, second system tracks toward Caribbean
The National Hurricane Center is currently tracking two systems in the Atlantic Ocean. As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, Tropical Depression 12 had formed a few hundred miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands. In the coming days, it is expected to track northeast from its current location. A second system...
natureworldnews.com
NWS Forecasts Heavy Rain and Flash Flooding over the Rocky Mountains, Heat over the South and Southeast
Heavy rain and flash flooding are possible to fall over the Rock Mountains in the coming days. In addition, persistent heat is possible in the southern and southeastern United States. Meanwhile, Hurricane Fiona will continue to bring dangerous rip currents along the US East Coast. This is according to the...
Another tropical depression formed on Tuesday over the Atlantic Ocean
Tropical Depression 12 formed late Tuesday afternoon, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said, far out over the Atlantic Ocean, just west of the Cabo Verde Islands. The newly formed tropical depression is one of two new significant candidates for tropical development in the Atlantic basin this week, and although neither budding storm poses any immediate threat to the United States, at least one will drift westward across the Caribbean Sea and bears watching for potential adverse conditions, AccuWeather meteorologists say.
wfit.org
Tropical Storm Ian will rapidly intensify in the Gulf of Mexico on a path that remains uncertain
Tropical Storm Ian continued to strengthen overnight Saturday and remains on a path to enter the Gulf of Mexico as a potential major hurricane. And while the National Hurricane Center's forecast track continues to nudge Ian to the west, it warns that the long-term forecast remains largely unpredictable as it enters the Gulf of Mexico with the potential of becoming a powerful Category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 140 mph by mid-week.
AccuWeather forecasters tracking more tropical activity in the Atlantic basin
There are two new significant candidates for tropical development in the Atlantic basin this week, and although neither budding storm poses a threat to the United States at this time, at least one will drift westward across the Caribbean and bears watching for potential adverse conditions, AccuWeather meteorologists say. A...
Orlene weakens from a hurricane to a tropical depression as it dissipates over Mexico
A hurricane that hit southwestern Mexico has weakened to a tropical depression Monday afternoon, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Ian contributing to raw, miserable weather weekend for the Northeast
Long after its second landfall in the United States, Ian will continue to unleash impacts as a tropical rainstorm hundreds of miles farther inland up the spine of the Appalachians and into parts of the Northeast. AccuWeather forecasters say that Ian will also play a role in the development of a new coastal storm that can prolong the effects and cause strong winds, above-normal tides, beach erosion and disruptive downpours, which will be accompanied by a notable chill in the air.
