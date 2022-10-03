Read full article on original website
WATCH: Mystery Creature Spotted Swimming in Florida Street During Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian has most of Florida discombobulated. So of course we’re going to see creatures as lost as many of the state’s residents. Someone shared a TikTok video from a friend in Florida. The video showed something swimming in the street. Hurricane Ian brought a huge storm surge to the southwest Florida coast. Fort Myers had a seven-foot surge flood the city, while the storm swamped Naples with six feet. Plus, the cat 4 storm dumped a ton of rain as it slowly made its way up the peninsula.
'I don’t want him to die': Florida resident uses DUCT TAPE and ZIP TIES to secure her paralyzed husband to bed as hurricane Ian hits her home
A Florida woman had to use duct tape and zip ties to secure her paralyzed husband to his bed as Hurricane Ian hit her home in Punta Gorda. Renee Smith detailed the horrific measures that she had to take to ensure her cancer-stricken husband, Christopher, stayed safe as the hurricane wrecked havoc across the state earlier this week.
Bodies exposed at Florida cemetery in Hurricane Ian aftermath: 'It's hard to believe'
Bodies buried at Oakland Cemetery near Orlando were exposed after Hurricane Ian caused major destruction across Florida, including damaging winds and severe flooding.
Hurricane Ian Victim Goes Viral After Floating on Inflatable Pool in Her Flooded Home
From devastating power outages to battered buildings, Hurricane Ian’s unprecedented destruction has captured the attention of everyone in the last 48 hours. Now, a woman has gone viral after she turned an inflatable pool into a life raft. Troubling footage has recently emerged, showing a helpless woman floating in...
SEE IT: Alligators and sharks roaming neighborhoods following Hurricane Ian
As Hurricane Ian rages on in Florida, its wildlife is being transported with it.
Viral Video Showing What Happens to Horses During Hurricanes Shocks Viewers
"This breaks my heart! I know you have to do it and it's for their safety, I just don't want them scared," one commenter said.
Girl, 17, dies after she and 13 other teens were thrown overboard when their party boat hit channel marker in Florida Keys
A Florida Keys boat collision left a 17-year-old dead and 13 others injured after it crashed into a channel marker on Sunday evening. Lucy Fernandez, 17, died on Monday after a 29-foot Robalo boat hit a channel marker in the Upper Keys near Boca Chita Key. Those on board were sent flying into the water as an emergency team made their way to the scene around 6.30pm.
'Snowbirds' who usually head down to Florida during the winter months came back early to see the damage of Hurricane Ian and help neighbors
(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) FORT MYERS, Florida — Susan Johnson, 68, rode out Hurricane Ian with her husband and some neighbors at the clubhouse in her mobile home community. She watched from the windows as neighbors' homes blew away. On Wednesday, Ian tore through Florida's west coast and slammed the state with catastrophic winds and storm surges. Homes were swept away, boats were destroyed, and city infrastructure has been damaged, leaving nearly entire communities without power. The death toll is at least 21 as of Friday, with state officials expecting the number to rise. Many of Johnson's neighbors are snowbirds and don't come down until October, she said, but many were now returning after the storm to help their neighbors.
Sharks Spotted Swimming Through Fort Myers Neighborhood As Hurricane Ian Makes Landfall In Florida
First and foremost, we hope everyone in the path of Hurricane Ian in Florida and beyond is staying safe during this dangerous storm. The category four Hurricane just made landfall in the Sunshine State, and so far, has already dumped an exorbitant amount of rain onto towns through the Gulf side of Florida, along with bringing wind gusts over 100 miles per hour. Meteorologist Mike Bettes from the Weather Channel shared this view of the storm surge that is already […] The post Sharks Spotted Swimming Through Fort Myers Neighborhood As Hurricane Ian Makes Landfall In Florida first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
A vacationer who sheltered in place during Hurricane Ian watched in terror from the 2nd floor as water filled the home where she was staying
A woman went to Fort Meyers Beach, Florida, to celebrate her 40th birthday with her family. Instead, they had to ride out Hurricane Ian.
WATCH: Shocking Video Shows Fort Myers Beach Before and After Hurricane Ian
A heartbreaking video of Fort Myers Beach is going viral for showing the stark reality of Hurricane Ian’s devastation. A TikTok user going by the name Motherhood rising posted the clip on October 1st. And it’s already showing nearly a million views. In it, the poster shows a scene of the popular tourist destination before the massive storm hit the Gulf Coast. Then it cuts to the same view after Ian took its toll.
Florida Dogs Rescued From Hurricane Ian Danger
Hurricane Ian has been making headlines over the last couple of days, the Category 4 storm leaving millions of people without power and damaging homes across Florida. A lot of people (and their pets) have been able to evacuate and stay safe. However, some dogs have found themselves in a spot of bother. Fortunately, as we’ve seen during other storms before, people have been able to rescue a number of canines from danger.
Boy, 11, plunges to his death after falling from 19-story balcony while family was fleeing Hurricane Ian
A YOUNG boy tragically plunged to his death from a 19-story balcony after his family fled from Hurricane Ian. The 11-year-old had sought safety at a condo in Panama City Beach after leaving Jacksonville with his relatives when tragedy struck. Despite their home city being spared the full ferocity of...
The Most Jaw-Dropping Images Of Hurricane Ian's Aftermath
Homes are nearly leveled and boats have been scattered on top of buildings. Ian is now taking aim at South Carolina, where it will make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane on Friday. Photos are pouring in from the devastation in Florida after Hurricane Ian's strike. We've selected some...
The most dangerous and venomous creature spreading in Florida.
The most dangerous and venomous creature spreading in Florida.Brody J/Flickr. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. One of the most poisonous caterpillars in the United States of America is spreading in Florida State.
‘We’re tired, dirty and hungry’: Hurricane Ian survivors leave Fort Myers Beach on foot
Feeling increasingly isolated in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Fort Myers Beach residents and renters continued to exit their devastated island on foot Sunday, four days after a 10-foot storm surge driven by 150 mph winds inundated Southwest Florida’s coastal communities.
Florida Inmates Forced to Ride Out Hurricane Ian in Worst-Hit Area
A spokesperson for the Florida Department of Corrections told Newsweek that no inmates were released and that the plan in place was successful.
WATCH: Crazy Florida Men Swim in Ocean During Hurricane Ian, Get Obliterated by Waves
Florida is hit with more hurricanes than any other state in the country. In fact, of the nearly 300 hurricanes that have hit the United States since 1851, close to half have churned their way through Florida. The Sunshine State also sees the most severe storms. A staggering 37 of...
Florida Man Missing After Allegedly Trying to Jet Ski From South Florida to the Bahamas
Authorities are seeking the public’s help to locate a missing Florida man who they say may have been attempting to jet ski from south Florida to the Bahamas. Fifty-two-year-old Charles Walker was last seen on Pompano Beach on September 23 at around 5:00 p.m., according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.
