ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 1

Related
Outsider.com

WATCH: Mystery Creature Spotted Swimming in Florida Street During Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian has most of Florida discombobulated. So of course we’re going to see creatures as lost as many of the state’s residents. Someone shared a TikTok video from a friend in Florida. The video showed something swimming in the street. Hurricane Ian brought a huge storm surge to the southwest Florida coast. Fort Myers had a seven-foot surge flood the city, while the storm swamped Naples with six feet. Plus, the cat 4 storm dumped a ton of rain as it slowly made its way up the peninsula.
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

'I don’t want him to die': Florida resident uses DUCT TAPE and ZIP TIES to secure her paralyzed husband to bed as hurricane Ian hits her home

A Florida woman had to use duct tape and zip ties to secure her paralyzed husband to his bed as Hurricane Ian hit her home in Punta Gorda. Renee Smith detailed the horrific measures that she had to take to ensure her cancer-stricken husband, Christopher, stayed safe as the hurricane wrecked havoc across the state earlier this week.
PUNTA GORDA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cape Canaveral, FL
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
State
Florida State
Daily Mail

Girl, 17, dies after she and 13 other teens were thrown overboard when their party boat hit channel marker in Florida Keys

A Florida Keys boat collision left a 17-year-old dead and 13 others injured after it crashed into a channel marker on Sunday evening. Lucy Fernandez, 17, died on Monday after a 29-foot Robalo boat hit a channel marker in the Upper Keys near Boca Chita Key. Those on board were sent flying into the water as an emergency team made their way to the scene around 6.30pm.
ACCIDENTS
Insider

'Snowbirds' who usually head down to Florida during the winter months came back early to see the damage of Hurricane Ian and help neighbors

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) FORT MYERS, Florida — Susan Johnson, 68, rode out Hurricane Ian with her husband and some neighbors at the clubhouse in her mobile home community. She watched from the windows as neighbors' homes blew away. On Wednesday, Ian tore through Florida's west coast and slammed the state with catastrophic winds and storm surges. Homes were swept away, boats were destroyed, and city infrastructure has been damaged, leaving nearly entire communities without power. The death toll is at least 21 as of Friday, with state officials expecting the number to rise. Many of Johnson's neighbors are snowbirds and don't come down until October, she said, but many were now returning after the storm to help their neighbors. 
FORT MYERS, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Whiskey Riff

Sharks Spotted Swimming Through Fort Myers Neighborhood As Hurricane Ian Makes Landfall In Florida

First and foremost, we hope everyone in the path of Hurricane Ian in Florida and beyond is staying safe during this dangerous storm. The category four Hurricane just made landfall in the Sunshine State, and so far, has already dumped an exorbitant amount of rain onto towns through the Gulf side of Florida, along with bringing wind gusts over 100 miles per hour. Meteorologist Mike Bettes from the Weather Channel shared this view of the storm surge that is already […] The post Sharks Spotted Swimming Through Fort Myers Neighborhood As Hurricane Ian Makes Landfall In Florida first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
FORT MYERS, FL
Outsider.com

WATCH: Shocking Video Shows Fort Myers Beach Before and After Hurricane Ian

A heartbreaking video of Fort Myers Beach is going viral for showing the stark reality of Hurricane Ian’s devastation. A TikTok user going by the name Motherhood rising posted the clip on October 1st. And it’s already showing nearly a million views. In it, the poster shows a scene of the popular tourist destination before the massive storm hit the Gulf Coast. Then it cuts to the same view after Ian took its toll.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
DogTime

Florida Dogs Rescued From Hurricane Ian Danger

Hurricane Ian has been making headlines over the last couple of days, the Category 4 storm leaving millions of people without power and damaging homes across Florida. A lot of people (and their pets) have been able to evacuate and stay safe. However, some dogs have found themselves in a spot of bother. Fortunately, as we’ve seen during other storms before, people have been able to rescue a number of canines from danger.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sea Turtle#National Hurricane Center#Turtles#Florida Zoo Cares#Hurricane Ian#The Brevard Zoo
The Weather Channel

The Most Jaw-Dropping Images Of Hurricane Ian's Aftermath

H​omes are nearly leveled and boats have been scattered on top of buildings. Ian is now taking aim at South Carolina, where it will make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane on Friday. P​hotos are pouring in from the devastation in Florida after Hurricane Ian's strike. We've selected some...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Pets
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

567K+
Followers
62K+
Post
222M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy