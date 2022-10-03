Effective: 2022-10-07 14:38:00 Expires: 2022-10-07 16:30:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Bayamon; Dorado; Guaynabo; San Juan; Toa Alta; Toa Baja; Trujillo Alto FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM AST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Puerto Rico, including the following counties, Bayamon, Dorado, Guaynabo, San Juan, Toa Alta, Toa Baja and Trujillo Alto. * WHEN...Until 330 PM AST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 136 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

