Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Ocracoke Island by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-05 03:44:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-05 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Ocracoke Island COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Up to 1 to 2 feet of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Areas along the beaches, Pamlico Sound, and adjacent tidal creeks. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
Coastal Flood Warning issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-07 10:26:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-08 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive through water of unknown depth. Target Area: Western Arctic Coast COASTAL FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Coastal flooding expected. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast. * WHEN...Until 6 AM AKDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Low lying areas could flood. Significant coastal erosion is expected. Damage to fish or hunting camps along the coast is expected. Some critical infrastructure may be inundated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Water levels from 5 to 7 feet above normal high tide line continue through this afternoon, and then begin to decrease this evening. Erosion will continue into through tonight. Strong southwest winds will turn west and decrease into the evening. High water levels and surf will persist from Pt. Lay to Wainwright into tonight, while conditions improve south of Pt. Lay this afternoon.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Municipality of Skagway by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-07 10:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-07 12:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Municipality of Skagway DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKDT TODAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Municipality of Skagway. * WHEN...Until noon AKDT today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving and boating conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of fog have already begun to form Thursday evening and is expected to expand overnight. Early morning aviation activities could be impacted.
Flood Advisory issued for Bayamon, Dorado, Guaynabo, San Juan, Toa Alta, Toa Baja by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-07 14:38:00 Expires: 2022-10-07 16:30:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Bayamon; Dorado; Guaynabo; San Juan; Toa Alta; Toa Baja; Trujillo Alto FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM AST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Puerto Rico, including the following counties, Bayamon, Dorado, Guaynabo, San Juan, Toa Alta, Toa Baja and Trujillo Alto. * WHEN...Until 330 PM AST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 136 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Freeze Warning issued for Lyon by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-07 09:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-07 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lyon FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING Temperatures have warmed to above freezing, allowing the freeze warning to expire.
Frost Advisory issued for Carter, Greenup by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-08 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-08 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Carter; Greenup FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM EDT SATURDAY FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. For the Freeze Watch, freezing temperatures as low as 32 possible. * WHERE...In Kentucky, Greenup and Carter Counties. In Ohio, Jackson OH, Vinton, Meigs, Gallia and Lawrence OH Counties. * WHEN...For the Frost Advisory, from 2 AM to 10 AM EDT Saturday. For the Freeze Watch, from late Saturday night through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Frost Advisory issued for Northwest Randolph by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-08 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-08 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Northwest Randolph FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 35 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Ohio, Perry and Athens Counties. In West Virginia, Northwest Randolph County. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 10 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Flood Warning issued for Seminole by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-07 10:32:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-07 23:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Seminole The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Above Lake Harney affecting Seminole County. .Historic rainfall from Hurricane Ian will cause levels along the Saint Johns river to remain high as rainfall drains into the basin. The forecast point above Lake Harney at Geneva is experiencing record flooding. Despite a slow decline, the river level will remain above the record flood stage through much of next week. Interests along the river will continue to see major flood impacts. For the St. Johns River...including Above Lake Harney...Major flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening by 1030 PM EDT. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Above Lake Harney. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 10.8 feet, Water covers State Road 46 and it may become impassable near Jungle Road and Prevatt Road. Standing water on secondary roads near the river deepens to more than three feet in some areas. Flooding becomes more significant to structures and marinas from above Lake Harney to the Lake Jesup area. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:15 AM EDT Friday the stage was 12.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:15 AM EDT Friday was 12.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 12.4 feet this afternoon. - Flood stage is 8.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed St Johns River Above Lake Harne 8.0 12.4 Fri 9 am 12.3 12.2 12.1 12.1 11.9
Flood Warning issued for Lake, Volusia by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-07 10:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-07 23:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lake; Volusia The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Deland affecting Lake and Volusia Counties. .Historic rainfall from Hurricane Ian will cause levels along the Saint Johns river to remain high as rainfall moves downstream through the basin. The forecast point at Deland has risen above the previous Record Flood stage and will continue to rise with a forecast crest near 6.5 feet early next week. Interests along the river should expect major flood impacts to continue. For the St. Johns River...including Deland...Major flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening by 1100 PM EDT. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. This exceeds the flood of record. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Deland. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 5.3 feet, Major flooding occurs to many structures and marinas along the river and in the Hontoon Island area. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM EDT Friday the stage was 6.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 AM EDT Friday was 6.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 6.5 feet early Sunday afternoon. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 4.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed St Johns River Deland 4.0 6.2 Fri 9 am 6.3 6.4 6.5 6.5 6.5
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Northern Monterey Bay by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-07 09:46:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-07 10:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northern Monterey Bay; Northern Salinas Valley, Hollister Valley and Carmel Valley; Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING Visibilities have improved near the coast, so Dense Fog Advisory is allowed to expire. Some patchy fog and isolated areas of reduced visibility are possible through the late morning, so continue to use caution on the roads.
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Eastern Clay, Inland St. Johns, South Central Duval by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-07 14:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-08 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Eastern Clay; Inland St. Johns; South Central Duval COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Minor tidal flooding along the St Johns River and its tributaries. * WHERE...Inland St. Johns, Eastern Clay and South Central Duval Counties. * WHEN...Until 5 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
Frost Advisory issued for DuPage, Northern Cook, Southern Cook by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-08 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-08 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: DuPage; Northern Cook; Southern Cook FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...DuPage, Northern Cook and Southern Cook Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Frost Advisory issued for Daviess, Henderson, Union by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-08 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-08 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Daviess; Henderson; Union FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western Kentucky and southeast Missouri. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A more widespread frost is expected for Saturday night into Sunday morning with a few locations dropping to freezing or possibly below in the typical cold spots.
Coastal Flood Warning issued for Eastern Putnam, Inland Flagler by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-07 14:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-08 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Target Area: Eastern Putnam; Inland Flagler COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Significant tidal flooding along the St Johns River and its tributaries. * WHERE...Inland Flagler and Eastern Putnam Counties. * WHEN...Until 5 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Numerous roads may be closed. Low lying property including homes, businesses, and some critical infrastructure will be inundated. Some shoreline erosion will occur.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Admiralty Island, City and Borough of Juneau by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-07 09:58:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-07 12:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Admiralty Island; City and Borough of Juneau; City and Borough of Wrangell; Eastern Chichagof Island; Glacier Bay; Petersburg Borough; Prince of Wales Island; Western Kupreanof and Kuiu Island DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKDT TODAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Glacier Bay, Admiralty Island, City and Borough of Juneau, Prince of Wales Island and City and Borough of Wrangell. * WHEN...Until noon AKDT today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving and boating conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of fog have already begun to form Thursday evening and is expected to expand overnight. Early morning aviation activities could be impacted.
Freeze Warning issued for Antelope, Cedar, Knox, Pierce, Wayne by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-08 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-08 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Antelope; Cedar; Knox; Pierce; Wayne FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. * WHERE...Knox, Cedar, Antelope, Pierce and Wayne Counties. * WHEN...For the first Freeze Warning, until 10 AM CDT this morning. For the second Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Saturday morning temperatures are expected to be colder than those recorded on Friday morning.
Freeze Watch issued for Boyd, Lawrence by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-09 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-09 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Boyd; Lawrence FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Freezing temperatures around 32 possible. * WHERE...Boyd and Lawrence KY Counties. * WHEN...From late Saturday night through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Frost Advisory issued for Dundy, Hitchcock, Red Willow by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-08 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-08 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Dundy; Hitchcock; Red Willow FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM MDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Colorado, Yuma County. In Nebraska, Dundy, Hitchcock and Red Willow Counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM MDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for South Laramie Range, South Laramie Range Foothills by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-07 10:56:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-07 11:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: South Laramie Range; South Laramie Range Foothills DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 11 AM MDT THIS MORNING Visibility is improving, therefore the Dense Fog Advisory will be allowed to expire. Areas of patchy fog may still persist through the remainder of the morning.
Frost Advisory issued for Gallia, Jackson, Lawrence, Meigs, Vinton by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-08 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-08 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Gallia; Jackson; Lawrence; Meigs; Vinton FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM EDT SATURDAY FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. For the Freeze Watch, freezing temperatures as low as 32 possible. * WHERE...In Kentucky, Greenup and Carter Counties. In Ohio, Jackson OH, Vinton, Meigs, Gallia and Lawrence OH Counties. * WHEN...For the Frost Advisory, from 2 AM to 10 AM EDT Saturday. For the Freeze Watch, from late Saturday night through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
