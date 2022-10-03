Read full article on original website
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Ocracoke Island by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-05 03:44:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-05 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Ocracoke Island COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Up to 1 to 2 feet of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Areas along the beaches, Pamlico Sound, and adjacent tidal creeks. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
Flood Advisory issued for Curry by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-05 16:57:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-05 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Curry FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Arroyo and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of east central New Mexico, including the following counties, Curry and Roosevelt. * WHEN...Until 600 PM MDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 251 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Clovis, Texico and Pleasant Hill. - This includes the following highways Highway 60 between Mile Markers 391 and 397. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Coastal Flood Warning issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-06 11:45:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-07 12:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Target Area: Western Arctic Coast COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Coastal flooding expected. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast. * WHEN...Until noon AKDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Low lying areas could flood causing damage to fish or hunting camps along the coast. Some critical infrastructure in communities may be inundated. Significant erosion is possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Water levels are expected to rise 5 to 7 feet above normal high tide line. The highest water levels are expected Thursday night through Friday morning.
Freeze Warning issued for Lyon by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-07 04:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-07 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Lyon FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Iowa, southwest Minnesota and east central, south central and southeast South Dakota. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Flood Warning issued for Osceola by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-07 10:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-07 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Osceola The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Shingle Creek At Campbell affecting Osceola County. .Shingle Creek at Campbell continues a slow decline. Creek levels have fallen into Moderate Flood Stage and will continue to decline through this weekend into Minor Flood Stage. For the Shingle Creek...including Campbell...Moderate flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 11 PM EDT. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Shingle Creek At Campbell. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 61.5 feet, Water may reach into homes in Sherwood Forest, Camelot and Good Samaritan Village. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:15 AM EDT Friday the stage was 61.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:15 AM EDT Friday was 61.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 60.4 feet late Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 60.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (11 am) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Shingle Creek Campbell 60.0 61.3 Fri 10 am 60.7 60.4 MSG MSG MSG
Flood Warning issued for Lake, Volusia by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-07 10:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-07 23:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lake; Volusia The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Deland affecting Lake and Volusia Counties. .Historic rainfall from Hurricane Ian will cause levels along the Saint Johns river to remain high as rainfall moves downstream through the basin. The forecast point at Deland has risen above the previous Record Flood stage and will continue to rise with a forecast crest near 6.5 feet early next week. Interests along the river should expect major flood impacts to continue. For the St. Johns River...including Deland...Major flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening by 1100 PM EDT. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. This exceeds the flood of record. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Deland. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 5.3 feet, Major flooding occurs to many structures and marinas along the river and in the Hontoon Island area. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM EDT Friday the stage was 6.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 AM EDT Friday was 6.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 6.5 feet early Sunday afternoon. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 4.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed St Johns River Deland 4.0 6.2 Fri 9 am 6.3 6.4 6.5 6.5 6.5
Special Weather Statement issued for Echols by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-07 03:33:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-07 08:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Echols PATCHY DENSE FOG EARLY THIS MORNING Surface observations and traffic cameras show patches of fog this morning. Locally dense fog will occur at times with visibilities of a quarter of a mile or less, especially around Live Oak, Bell, Fort White, and Lake City. Conditions should improve by 830 AM. Motorists should be prepared for sudden changes in visibility. Use low beam headlights, reduce your speed, and maintain a safe distance between your vehicle and the one ahead of you.
Freeze Watch issued for Clinton by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-09 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-09 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Clinton FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the first Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 32 possible. For the second Freeze Watch, sub- freezing temperatures as low as 32 possible. * WHERE...Clinton County. * WHEN...For the first Freeze Watch, from late tonight through Saturday morning. For the second Freeze Watch, from late Saturday night through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation.
Coastal Flood Warning issued for Baldwin Peninsula and Selawik Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-07 06:16:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-07 22:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Target Area: Baldwin Peninsula and Selawik Valley COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM AKDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Coastal flooding expected. * WHERE...Baldwin Peninsula and Selawik Valley. * WHEN...Until 10 PM AKDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Low lying areas will flood, with significant erosion along the coast. This will damage fish or hunting camps along the coast. Some critical infrastructure may be inundated. In Kotzebue, flooding will occur in low lying areas near the lagoon, such as around the harbor, the teacher housing and along the runway. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Water levels are expected to rise 4 to 5 feet above normal high tide line. The highest water levels are expected this afternoon, with water levels falling late tonight. Strong southwest winds will turn west and decrease this afternoon.
Freeze Warning issued for Antelope, Cedar, Knox, Pierce, Wayne by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-08 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-08 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Antelope; Cedar; Knox; Pierce; Wayne FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. * WHERE...Knox, Cedar, Antelope, Pierce and Wayne Counties. * WHEN...For the first Freeze Warning, until 10 AM CDT this morning. For the second Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Saturday morning temperatures are expected to be colder than those recorded on Friday morning.
Freeze Warning issued for Boone, Burt, Cuming, Madison, Stanton, Thurston by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-08 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-08 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Boone; Burt; Cuming; Madison; Stanton; Thurston FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected. * WHERE...In Iowa, Monona County. In Nebraska, Thurston, Boone, Madison, Stanton, Cuming and Burt Counties. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Saturday. For the Frost Advisory, until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Saturday morning`s temperatures will be colder than those recorded on Friday morning.
Frost Advisory issued for Dakota by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-07 09:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-07 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Dakota FROST ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING Temperatures have warmed into the upper 30s and lower 40s this morning, allowing the frost advisory to expire.
Freeze Watch issued for Calhoun, Eaton, Ingham, Jackson by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-08 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-08 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Calhoun; Eaton; Ingham; Jackson FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 possible. * WHERE...Eaton, Ingham, Calhoun and Jackson counties. * WHEN...From late tonight through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Freeze Warning issued for Bon Homme, Clay, Union, Yankton by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-07 08:40:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-07 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bon Homme; Clay; Union; Yankton FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING Temperatures have warmed to above freezing, allowing the freeze warning to expire.
High Wind Warning issued for Lower Kobuk and Noatak Valleys by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-07 05:41:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-07 10:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Lower Kobuk and Noatak Valleys HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM AKDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 mph with gusts to 50 mph. * WHERE...Lower Kobuk and Noatak Valleys. * WHEN...Until 10 AM AKDT this morning. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages.
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Northern and Interior Seward Peninsula by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-07 06:16:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-08 04:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Northern and Interior Seward Peninsula COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM AKDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding. * WHERE...Northern and Interior Seward Peninsula. * WHEN...Until 4 AM AKDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Low lying areas could flood causing damage to fish or hunting camps along the coast. Significant erosion is possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Water levels are expected to rise 3 to 4 feet above normal high tide line. The highest water levels are expected this afternoon, with water levels falling late tonight. Strong southwest winds will turn west and decrease this afternoon.
Wind Advisory issued for Deltana and Tanana Flats by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-07 05:44:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-07 10:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Deltana and Tanana Flats WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM AKDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...South winds 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph. * WHERE...From Delta Junction south. * WHEN...Until 10 AM AKDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will decrease by late morning.
Freeze Watch issued for Fayette, Franklin, Ripley, Union, Wayne by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-08 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-08 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Fayette; Franklin; Ripley; Union; Wayne FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 possible. * WHERE...Portions of East Central and Southeast Indiana and Central, Southwest and West Central Ohio. * WHEN...From late tonight through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation.
Freeze Watch issued for Ohio, Switzerland by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-09 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-09 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Ohio; Switzerland FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM EDT SATURDAY FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 32 possible. * WHERE...Portions of Southeast Indiana, Northeast and Northern Kentucky and South Central and Southwest Ohio. * WHEN...For the Frost Advisory, from 2 AM to 10 AM EDT Saturday. For the Freeze Watch, from late Saturday night through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation.
Freeze Warning issued for Fremont, Harrison, Mills, Montgomery, Page, Pottawattamie by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-08 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-08 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Fremont; Harrison; Mills; Montgomery; Page; Pottawattamie; Shelby FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Iowa and east central, northeast and southeast Nebraska. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
