Read full article on original website
Related
bioengineer.org
Engineers develop a new kind of shape-memory material
Shape-memory metals, which can revert from one shape to a different one simply by being warmed or otherwise triggered, have been useful in a variety of applications, as actuators that can control the movement of various devices. Now, the discovery of a new category of shape-memory materials made of ceramic rather than of metal could open up a new range of applications, especially for high-temperature settings, such as actuators inside a jet engine or a deep borehole.
bioengineer.org
‘Game-changing’ study offers a powerful computer-modeling approach to cell simulations
LAWRENCE — A milestone report from the University of Kansas appearing this week in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences proposes a new technique for modeling molecular life with computers. LAWRENCE — A milestone report from the University of Kansas appearing this week in the Proceedings of...
bioengineer.org
New algorithms help four-legged robots run in the wild
A team led by the University of California San Diego has developed a new system of algorithms that enables four-legged robots to walk and run on challenging terrain while avoiding both static and moving obstacles. A team led by the University of California San Diego has developed a new system...
bioengineer.org
RNA origami enables applications in synthetic biology
Developing tools for precise control of biological processes has been one of the main pillars of the now mature field of synthetic biology. These scientific tools borrow principles from a multitude of research fields which when combined enable unique applications that are potentially transformative for the modern society. Translating modern RNA nanotechnology innovations in the biological context possesses immense potential due compatibility with folding and expression in cells, but also imposes unique challenges such as tight performance conditions and inherent instability of RNA molecules.
IN THIS ARTICLE
bioengineer.org
New RNA-based tool can illuminate brain circuits, edit specific cells
DURHAM, NC – Duke University researchers have developed an RNA-based editing tool that targets individual cells, rather than genes. It is capable of precisely targeting any type of cell and selectively adding any protein of interest. DURHAM, NC – Duke University researchers have developed an RNA-based editing tool that...
bioengineer.org
Researchers’ flow platform advances water harvesting technology
This summer’s megadrought in the Western U.S. and the failure of a Mississippi water treatment plant have demonstrated the need for alternative ways to access water during shortages. This summer’s megadrought in the Western U.S. and the failure of a Mississippi water treatment plant have demonstrated the need for...
bioengineer.org
Microwave photonics
This review is completed by Prof. Jianping Yao (Microwave Photonics Research Laboratory, School of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science, University of Ottawa) and Prof. Jose Capmany (ITEAM Research Institute, Universitat Politècnica de Valencia). This review is completed by Prof. Jianping Yao (Microwave Photonics Research Laboratory, School of Electrical Engineering...
bioengineer.org
Standardized ultrasound-guided PIV insertions improve outcomes and reduce costs
HARTWELL, Georgia. – A new study from PICC Excellence shows that standardizing ultrasound-guided PIV insertions in a hospital setting using an innovative sterile barrier dressing reduced costs by 73% and staff time for insertions by 50%, while also improving both patient and nursing staff satisfaction. HARTWELL, Georgia. – A...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bioengineer.org
Study: Decreased proteins, not amyloid plaques, tied to Alzheimer’s disease
New research from the University of Cincinnati bolsters a hypothesis that Alzheimer’s disease is caused by a decline in levels of a specific protein, contrary to a prevailing theory that has been recently called into question. New research from the University of Cincinnati bolsters a hypothesis that Alzheimer’s disease...
bioengineer.org
Mechanism used by metastatic cancer cells to infiltrate the liver found
Approximately 90% of cancer-related deaths are due to metastasis when cancer spreads and forms new tumors. The liver is considered the most vulnerable organ to metastatic cancer: the 5-year survival rate after surgery to remove liver metastases is as low as 30-50%, so developing treatments to prevent liver metastasis is urgently needed.
bioengineer.org
Former Berkeley Lab scientist John Clauser among three awarded the 2022 Nobel for Physics for work on quantum mechanics
Clauser was a postdoctoral researcher at the Department of Energy’s Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory and UC Berkeley from 1969 to 1975. He conducted this research in the early 1970s with the late Stuart Freedman, who was then a graduate student and who would become a world-renowned physicist in Berkeley Lab’s Nuclear Science Division and professor of physics at the University of California at Berkeley. Freedman passed away in 2012.
bioengineer.org
“Kipferl”: Guiding the defense against jumping genes
A large part of our DNA is made up of selfish repetitive DNA elements, some of which can jump from one site in the genome to another, potentially damaging the genome. Researchers from the Institute of Molecular Biotechnology of the Austrian Academy of Sciences (IMBA) describe how different types of repetitive DNA elements are controlled by the same silencing mechanism in fruit fly ovaries. Central to their findings is an uncharacterized protein that the researchers named “Kipferl”, which ensures the effective control of jumping genes. The findings suggest that different selfish elements compete for the host genome defense system and that Kipferl might be the first of a series of similarly acting molecules yet to be uncovered. The findings are published in eLife.
bioengineer.org
ASU professor to study new genome editing tools with NIH Innovator Award
There are many human genetic diseases — for example, sickle-cell disease, cystic fibrosis and Hutchinson-Gilford progeria syndrome — that currently have no cure and are caused by point mutations, for which there is a pressing need to develop precision genome editing tools able to correct these mutations with high efficiency and accuracy.
bioengineer.org
Microscopic octopuses from a 3D printer
Although just cute little creatures at first glance, the microscopic geckos and octopuses fabricated by 3D laser printing in the molecular engineering labs at Heidelberg University could open up new opportunities in fields such as microrobotics or biomedicine. The printed microstructures are made from novel materials – known as smart polymers – whose size and mechanical properties can be tuned on demand and with high precision. These “life-like” 3D microstructures were developed in the framework of the “3D Matter Made to Order” (3DMM2O) Cluster of Excellence, a collaboration between Ruperto Carola and the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT).
bioengineer.org
NYU researchers partner with FDA to identify biomarkers for stroke rehabilitation
BROOKLYN, New York, Wednesday, September 28, 2022 — Stroke is the leading cause of age-related motor disabilities and is becoming more prevalent in younger populations as well. But while there is a burgeoning marketplace for rehabilitation devices that claim to accelerate recovery, including robotic rehabilitation systems, recommendations for how and when to use them are based mostly on subjective evaluation of the sensorimotor capacities of patients who use them.
bioengineer.org
Just a tiny amount of oil damages seabirds’ feathers, study reveals
Tiny amounts of crude oil on the water surface, less than one percent of the thickness of a hair, can damage seabird feathers, a University College Cork (UCC) study finds. Tiny amounts of crude oil on the water surface, less than one percent of the thickness of a hair, can damage seabird feathers, a University College Cork (UCC) study finds.
bioengineer.org
Voice screening App delivers rapid results for Parkinson’s and severe COVID
A new screening test App could help advance the early detection of Parkinson’s disease and severe COVID-19, improving the management of these illnesses. A new screening test App could help advance the early detection of Parkinson’s disease and severe COVID-19, improving the management of these illnesses. Developed by...
bioengineer.org
Sound reveals giant blue whales dance with the wind to find food
A study by MBARI researchers and their collaborators published today in Ecology Letters sheds new light on the movements of mysterious, endangered blue whales. The research team used a directional hydrophone on MBARI’s underwater observatory, integrated with other advanced technologies, to listen for the booming vocalizations of blue whales. They used these sounds to track the movements of blue whales and learned that these ocean giants respond to changes in the wind.
bioengineer.org
Time-restricted eating reduces cardiovascular health risks associated with shift work for firefighters
Shift work has been linked to a number of health problems, including higher rates of diabetes, heart attacks, and other cardiometabolic diseases. But despite the known risks, little research has been done to identify lifestyle interventions that could help prevent these concerns. A new randomized, controlled clinical trial, published October 4 in Cell Metabolism, found that time-restricted eating (TRE) could be safely practiced in shift workers. Additionally, the researchers found that TRE provided benefits to participants who had indications of cardiometabolic disease. Called the Healthy Heroes Study, the intervention focused on San Diego firefighters.
bioengineer.org
Biological pathways provide evidence for how to overcome barriers limiting cancer immunotherapies
CHAPEL HILL, North Carolina – Researchers at UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center have found a possible way to overcome barriers that block effective anti-cancer immune responses, thereby opening the potential for more effective immunotherapies in people. CHAPEL HILL, North Carolina – Researchers at UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center have...
Comments / 0