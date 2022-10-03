Read full article on original website
WAAY-TV
Phil Sandoval’s sets opening for new restaurant in Madison
After weeks of anticipation, Phil Sandoval’s Mexican Restaurante is ready to open in Madison. The Mexican restaurant debuts its new location at 8217 Highway 72 W. on Thursday. It joins the always popular location at 6125 University Drive in Huntsville. As of late Wednesday, the restaurant had not yet...
buffalonynews.net
Haunted Attraction Inside 15,000 Square Feet Recording Studio, Formally Muscle Shoals Sound Riverside, Presented by Muscle Shoals Music Association
Muscle Shoals Music Association and Cypress Moon Productions partner together to create haunted recording studio attraction inside the historical, formal location of Muscle Shoals Sound Studio Riverside. SHEFFIELD, AL / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2022 / The Muscle Shoals Music Association announces an official partnership with Cypress Moon Studios to...
WAAY-TV
Athens community rallies behind 7-year-old as he begins chemotherapy treatment
Cancer. It's a word no parent ever wants to hear. One family in Limestone County is now facing that hurdle, but they have the support of the whole community backing them. Karson Collier is 7 years old. On Wednesday, he started his first day of chemotherapy. "To know Karson is...
City of Athens reveals first pictures of new Buc-ee’s location
The first Buc-ee's location in North Alabama will open very soon — and city officials just showcased the first look at the site.
radio7media.com
Historic Downtown Pulaski Presents Next Saturdays
HISTORIC DOWNTOWN PULASKI PRESENT THE NEXT SATURDAYS ON THE SQUARE EVENT TO BE HELD ON SATURDAY OCTOBER 15TH FROM 6:00 PM UNTIL 9:00 PM IN BEAUTIFUL DOWNTOWN PULASKI. MARK YOUR CALENDARS FOR TONS OF FALL FAMILY FUN; CAR CRUISE-IN, LIVE MUSIC, FOOD TRUCKS AND VENDORS, GAMES, ACTIVITIES, AND LOCAL BUSINESSES OPEN LATE WITH LOTS OF FALL DEALS!
Hall of Fame coach Don Creasy dies in traffic accident
AHSAA Hall of Fame football coach Don Creasy has died in a traffic accident, according to a report on social media. Facebook’s Shoals Insider reported that the accident occurred around 1:11 p.m. on Tuesday on Cox Boulevard In Sheffield. Creasy played for legendary Colbert County coach C.T. Manley and...
Former Coach Don Creasy, Colbert County legend, dies in crash
A beloved former football coach in Colbert County died in a single-vehicle crash in Sheffield on Tuesday, according to multiple reports.
WAAY-TV
Sheffield to rename roadway after Sgt. Nick Risner
The Sheffield City Council has voted to rename North Jackson Highway and Cox Boulevard after fallen Sheffield Police Sgt. Nick Risner. The roadway will be designated Sgt. James Nicholas "Nick" Risner Memorial Drive. It will include North Jackson Highway, from Hatch Boulevard to Second Street, and Cox Boulevard, from Second Street to Avalon Avenue.
WAFF
Legendary Colbert County coach dies at age 79
Court orders mental evaluation of man accused of killing Sheffield police officer. If the mental evaluation shows mental disease or defect, the defense will look to enter a not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect plea. One killed Wednesday morning in Tuscumbia crash. Updated: 5 hours ago. The...
themadisonrecord.com
World War II veteran Major Wooten, 105, loved country and his family
MADISON – Known for his outgoing personality and indomitable spirit, Major Lee Wooten died on Sept. 28 in hospice care with his family at his side. Wooten was 105 years old. He served in the U.S. Army during World War II and helped liberate French citizens after landing at Utah Beach near Normandy. (‘Major’ is his legal name, not a military rank, despite his affiliation with the Army.)
myjrpaper.com
Hamilton annexes Marion County Lake
HAMILTON — The City of Hamilton annexed the property of the Marion County Lake, taking the city one step closer to taking control of the property from the State of Alabama. This was approved during a regular meeting held on Monday, Sept. 19, at the Hamilton City Hall in Hamilton.
WAFF
Tuscumbia residents continue to suffer from July plot fire
TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - Frustration is boiling over in the Tuscumbia community. In July, a plot of land on Underwood Mountain Road was part of a raging fire. Firefighters battled the fire for days and used over 100,000 gallons of water to contain the blaze. The smoldering pile left from...
WAFF
Madison neighborhood homeowners still concerned with builders
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Burgreen Farms is a neighborhood in Madison mostly developed by Goodall Homes. Samuel and Sequela Erskine said they and some of their neighbors are concerned about their homes. The Erskines said the floor near their back door has flooded since they moved in two years ago.
Leighton man killed in Colbert County crash
A Tuscumbia man died in a single-vehicle Colbert County crash early this morning. Cpl. Reginal M. King of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the incident happened at 5:46 a.m., on Mountain View Lane at the intersection of Woodmont Drive, about two miles south of Tuscumbia. Terry R. Smith, 64,...
Several crews respond to vegetation fire in Ardmore
Several fire and rescue crews responded to a fire in Ardmore on Thursday afternoon.
WHNT-TV
Earliest Freezes On Record For The Tennessee Valley
While we’re not expecting a freeze anytime soon in the Tennessee Valley, we are approaching some dates of some of the earliest freezes on record so I thought we’d look into it!. First, the average first freeze dates range from late October through early November, based on your...
foodieflashpacker.com
The 5 Best Italian Restaurants In Decatur AL
Decatur, Alabama, is known for its attractive neighborhoods, rich small businesses, and close-knit restaurant and diner culture. It’s a delightful city with the proper selection of typical Italian meals and exquisite dining alternatives for visitors and residents alike. I’ve got you covered if you’re seeking the top Italian restaurants...
Alabama’s next Buc-ee’s plans mass hiring event as opening day nears
A new aerial photograph shows the construction status of the new Buc-ee’s in north Alabama, and it looks like the nationally popular highway stop is making progress toward its planned November opening. The Athens Buc-ee’s will be located on the southeast corner of the I-65 interchange at the Huntsville-Browns...
Hartselle Enquirer
Obituaries week of Sept. 28
On Wednesday, September 14, 2022, Jackson Wesley Watson passed away at his family home on Shoal Creek Road. He was born on December 22, 2005 to James Wesley and Nicole Gardner Watson in Decatur. A beloved son and loving brother, Jackson was an exceedingly intelligent young man who did well in his educational pursuits at Priceville High School. He had a kind, empathic soul that could sense the needs of others and brighten their day with his quick wit. His compassion extended to the animal kingdom with his St. Francis of Assisi-like connection to animals. He will be remembered as the true light he was to his family and friends. Jackson has joined his maternal grandmother, Cherie Bell Gardner, in eternal peace. Jackson will always be cherished by his loving parents, Wes and Nicole, his brothers Hunter Watson (Marygrace Sims Watson; children: Sadie and Piper Watson) and Jacob Watson, sister Harleigh Watson, his paternal grandparents Jack and Libby Watson and maternal grandfather Billy M. Gardner. No services are planned at this time.
Woman captured in connection to Eva incident
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says one woman is in custody following a series of events in Eva Thursday morning.
Outsider.com
