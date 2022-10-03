Read full article on original website
bioengineer.org
RNA origami enables applications in synthetic biology
Developing tools for precise control of biological processes has been one of the main pillars of the now mature field of synthetic biology. These scientific tools borrow principles from a multitude of research fields which when combined enable unique applications that are potentially transformative for the modern society. Translating modern RNA nanotechnology innovations in the biological context possesses immense potential due compatibility with folding and expression in cells, but also imposes unique challenges such as tight performance conditions and inherent instability of RNA molecules.
bioengineer.org
Why women may be more susceptible to Alzheimer’s disease
CLEVELAND—Case Western Reserve University researchers have identified a mechanism in brain tissue that may explain why women are more vulnerable to Alzheimer’s disease—a finding that they say could help lead to new medicines to treat the disease. CLEVELAND—Case Western Reserve University researchers have identified a mechanism in...
bioengineer.org
Gut in a capsule – the microbiome as medicine
The human body plays host to hundreds of diverse species of microbial life that have an enormous impact on human health and longevity. These microscopic organisms make up the human microbiome, and each person’s community of microbes is unique. The human body plays host to hundreds of diverse species...
bioengineer.org
NYU researchers partner with FDA to identify biomarkers for stroke rehabilitation
BROOKLYN, New York, Wednesday, September 28, 2022 — Stroke is the leading cause of age-related motor disabilities and is becoming more prevalent in younger populations as well. But while there is a burgeoning marketplace for rehabilitation devices that claim to accelerate recovery, including robotic rehabilitation systems, recommendations for how and when to use them are based mostly on subjective evaluation of the sensorimotor capacities of patients who use them.
bioengineer.org
Study: Decreased proteins, not amyloid plaques, tied to Alzheimer’s disease
New research from the University of Cincinnati bolsters a hypothesis that Alzheimer’s disease is caused by a decline in levels of a specific protein, contrary to a prevailing theory that has been recently called into question. New research from the University of Cincinnati bolsters a hypothesis that Alzheimer’s disease...
bioengineer.org
ASU professor to study new genome editing tools with NIH Innovator Award
There are many human genetic diseases — for example, sickle-cell disease, cystic fibrosis and Hutchinson-Gilford progeria syndrome — that currently have no cure and are caused by point mutations, for which there is a pressing need to develop precision genome editing tools able to correct these mutations with high efficiency and accuracy.
bioengineer.org
On the fence: New research taps rancher expertise on living with carnivores
They say that good fences make good neighbors — especially true when you share space with gray wolves and grizzly bears. They say that good fences make good neighbors — especially true when you share space with gray wolves and grizzly bears. In places like Wyoming and Idaho,...
bioengineer.org
The determinants of persistent and severe COVID-19 revealed
As COVID-19 wreaks havoc across the globe, one characteristic of the infection has not gone unnoticed. The disease is heterogeneous in nature with symptoms and severity of the condition spanning a wide range. The medical community now believes this is attributed to variations in the human hosts’ biology and has little to do with the virus per se. Shedding some light on this conundrum are Associate Professor SUMI Tomonari from Okayama University, Research Institute for Interdisciplinary Science (RIIS) and Associate Professor Kouji Harada from Toyohashi University of Technology, the Center for IT-based Education (CITE). The duo recently reported their findings on imbalances in the host immune system that facilitate persistent or severe forms of the disease in some patients.
bioengineer.org
Just a tiny amount of oil damages seabirds’ feathers, study reveals
Tiny amounts of crude oil on the water surface, less than one percent of the thickness of a hair, can damage seabird feathers, a University College Cork (UCC) study finds. Tiny amounts of crude oil on the water surface, less than one percent of the thickness of a hair, can damage seabird feathers, a University College Cork (UCC) study finds.
bioengineer.org
‘Game-changing’ study offers a powerful computer-modeling approach to cell simulations
LAWRENCE — A milestone report from the University of Kansas appearing this week in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences proposes a new technique for modeling molecular life with computers. LAWRENCE — A milestone report from the University of Kansas appearing this week in the Proceedings of...
bioengineer.org
Video footage provides first detailed observation of orcas hunting white sharks in South Africa
The first direct evidence of orcas killing white sharks in South Africa has been captured by both a helicopter and drone pilot, and a new open-access paper published today in The Ecological Society of America’s journal Ecology presents both sets of video footage, which provide new evidence that orcas are capable of pursuing, capturing and incapacitating white sharks. One predation event was filmed on drone, but the researchers believe that three other sharks may also have been killed.
bioengineer.org
NIH-supported clinical trial of phage therapy for cystic fibrosis begins
Enrollment has begun in an early-stage clinical trial evaluating bacteriophage therapy in adults with cystic fibrosis (CF) who carry Pseudomonas aeruginosa (P. aeruginosa) in their lungs. The trial is evaluating whether the bacteriophage, or “phage,” therapy is safe and able to reduce the amount of bacteria in the lungs of volunteers. The trial is being conducted by the Antibacterial Resistance Leadership Group (ARLG), funded by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Investigators aim to enroll up to 72 adults at 16 CF centers across the United States.
bioengineer.org
Mechanism used by metastatic cancer cells to infiltrate the liver found
Approximately 90% of cancer-related deaths are due to metastasis when cancer spreads and forms new tumors. The liver is considered the most vulnerable organ to metastatic cancer: the 5-year survival rate after surgery to remove liver metastases is as low as 30-50%, so developing treatments to prevent liver metastasis is urgently needed.
bioengineer.org
Improvements for Man and Machine in Scientific Publishing
The need for information from research outputs to be more findable, accessible, interoperable, and reusable (FAIR) has spurred researchers, database managers, and publishers to continually look for new and better ways to make information machine-readable. Another equally important area is creating articles that readers can actively engage with, rather than passively taking in information from reading a published article. One tool that easily improves machine readability of data is a data standard called Frictionless Data, developed by the Open Knowledge Foundation. Published today in the Open Science journal GigaByte revealed that not only does Frictionless Data drastically improve machine readability, but that it can also turn normally static figures within the article into dynamic entities that allow readers to directly interact with the data within the article. Demonstrating that the use of Frictionless Data can tackle two important activities: allowing both man and machine to use and directly engage with scientific outputs in a dynamic fashion.
bioengineer.org
Triassic specimen found to be early relative of pterosaurs a century after its discovery
A new study of a tiny Triassic fossil reptile first discovered over 100 years ago in the north east of Scotland has revealed it to be a close relative of the species that would become pterosaurs – iconic flying reptiles of the age of the dinosaurs. A new study...
bioengineer.org
“Kipferl”: Guiding the defense against jumping genes
A large part of our DNA is made up of selfish repetitive DNA elements, some of which can jump from one site in the genome to another, potentially damaging the genome. Researchers from the Institute of Molecular Biotechnology of the Austrian Academy of Sciences (IMBA) describe how different types of repetitive DNA elements are controlled by the same silencing mechanism in fruit fly ovaries. Central to their findings is an uncharacterized protein that the researchers named “Kipferl”, which ensures the effective control of jumping genes. The findings suggest that different selfish elements compete for the host genome defense system and that Kipferl might be the first of a series of similarly acting molecules yet to be uncovered. The findings are published in eLife.
bioengineer.org
Voice screening App delivers rapid results for Parkinson’s and severe COVID
A new screening test App could help advance the early detection of Parkinson’s disease and severe COVID-19, improving the management of these illnesses. A new screening test App could help advance the early detection of Parkinson’s disease and severe COVID-19, improving the management of these illnesses. Developed by...
bioengineer.org
New algorithms help four-legged robots run in the wild
A team led by the University of California San Diego has developed a new system of algorithms that enables four-legged robots to walk and run on challenging terrain while avoiding both static and moving obstacles. A team led by the University of California San Diego has developed a new system...
bioengineer.org
Laughing gas in space could mean life
Scientists at UC Riverside are suggesting something is missing from the typical roster of chemicals that astrobiologists use to search for life on planets around other stars — laughing gas. Scientists at UC Riverside are suggesting something is missing from the typical roster of chemicals that astrobiologists use to...
bioengineer.org
Petting dogs engages the social brain, according to neuroimaging
Researchers led by Rahel Marti at the University of Basel in Switzerland report that viewing, feeling, and touching real dogs leads to increasingly higher levels of activity in the prefrontal cortex of the brain. Published in PLOS ONE on October 5, the study shows that this effect persists after the dogs are no longer present, but is reduced when real dogs are replaced with stuffed animals. The findings have implications for animal-assisted clinical therapy.
