Fairfield, OH

WKRC

Police investigate Avondale shooting

AVONDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are investigating a shooting in Avondale. It happened just after 11 p.m. Thursday on Reading Road near Chalfonte Place. Police haven't released many details about who was shot or how it started.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

13-year-old receives award for her actions following mother's seizure behind the wheel

BATAVIA, Ohio (WKRC) - A local girl is being awarded for her lifesaving actions after her mother had a seizure while driving. Ohio State Highway Patrol said on July 2, Cheri Jansen was approaching the on-ramp to I-275 from SR-125 in Union Township when she had the seizure and her car drifted. Her daughter, 13-year-old Hayli DeWeese, was in the front seat.
BATAVIA, OH
WKRC

1 dead after I-275 NB crash in Clermont County

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A person is dead after a crash on I-275 NB in Clermont County. OSP says that the crash happened around 6 a.m. on Friday. The crash happened between the exit for Beechmont Avenue and State Route 32 in Union Township.
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Video shows good Samaritans tackle gunman during shooting

SILVER SPRING, Md. — A convicted felon is back behind bars after police said he was tackled by good Samaritans who were trying to stop a shooting. The Montgomery County Police Department said in a news release that officers were called to a report of a shooting on Oct. 1 and found a man bleeding from what appeared to be gunshot wounds. Police said that the suspect, identified as Marcus Conway, was restrained by multiple witnesses at the scene.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Covington bank robbery suspect arrested

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Covington police arrested a man Wednesday in connection with a bank robbery that happened last week. Covington Police Det. Galvin Adkisson arrested James Stratman, 22, of Newport, for the crime, jail records show. Covington Police Chief Brian Valenti says Stratman robbed the U.S. Bank on...
COVINGTON, KY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WLWT 5

Police close section of Colerain Avenue in Groesbeck due to a crash

GROESBECK, Ohio — A crash on Colerain Avenue in Groesbeck has caused the southbound lanes to be closed, Wednesday afternoon. Hamilton County dispatchers were able to confirm that there was a crash in the intersection of Colerain Ave. and Joseph Road. Air bags were deployed, but there was no...
GROESBECK, OH
WKRC

Fentanyl suspected in 16 Hamilton County deaths in 6 days

CINCINNATI (WKRC) – Hamilton County health officials are sounding the alarm after 16 people died of apparent drug overdoses in the past six days. Officials suspect the drugs were laced with fentanyl, a powerful opioid that many other drugs are laced with. Ian Trubee doesn’t believe he ever used...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH

