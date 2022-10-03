Read full article on original website
WKRC
Police investigate Avondale shooting
AVONDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are investigating a shooting in Avondale. It happened just after 11 p.m. Thursday on Reading Road near Chalfonte Place. Police haven't released many details about who was shot or how it started.
WLWT 5
Body cam shows dramatic scene after Lebanon woman allegedly caused dogs to attack child
LEBANON, Ohio — A 6-year-old had two emergency surgeries after two large dogs mauled her after the owner allegedly ordered them to attack. According to court documents, on Aug. 25, Cassie Thierauf used her dogs as weapons against the child. The Lebanon Police Department released body camera footage Thursday...
WKRC
Country club recognizes police officer after responding to domestic dispute
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A Clearcreek Township police officer recovering after being shot in the head while responding to a domestic dispute call is honored at a recent golf outing. Thursday, the police department posted a picture after officer Eric Ney stopped in for a visit. He and Sergeant...
WKRC
13-year-old receives award for her actions following mother's seizure behind the wheel
BATAVIA, Ohio (WKRC) - A local girl is being awarded for her lifesaving actions after her mother had a seizure while driving. Ohio State Highway Patrol said on July 2, Cheri Jansen was approaching the on-ramp to I-275 from SR-125 in Union Township when she had the seizure and her car drifted. Her daughter, 13-year-old Hayli DeWeese, was in the front seat.
WLWT 5
Coroner identifies 18-year-old found shot to death at hotel in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Fairfield Police are investigating after an 18-year-old was found shot to death at a hotel on Sunday. It happened around 5:23 a.m. when the Fairfield police and fire departments responded to the report of a shooting at the Holiday Inn Express off Fairfield Business Center Drive.
WKRC
1 dead after I-275 NB crash in Clermont County
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A person is dead after a crash on I-275 NB in Clermont County. OSP says that the crash happened around 6 a.m. on Friday. The crash happened between the exit for Beechmont Avenue and State Route 32 in Union Township.
Video shows good Samaritans tackle gunman during shooting
SILVER SPRING, Md. — A convicted felon is back behind bars after police said he was tackled by good Samaritans who were trying to stop a shooting. The Montgomery County Police Department said in a news release that officers were called to a report of a shooting on Oct. 1 and found a man bleeding from what appeared to be gunshot wounds. Police said that the suspect, identified as Marcus Conway, was restrained by multiple witnesses at the scene.
Fox 19
Covington bank robbery suspect arrested
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Covington police arrested a man Wednesday in connection with a bank robbery that happened last week. Covington Police Det. Galvin Adkisson arrested James Stratman, 22, of Newport, for the crime, jail records show. Covington Police Chief Brian Valenti says Stratman robbed the U.S. Bank on...
WLWT 5
Autopsy: Man who attempted to breach FBI office died of multiple gunshot wounds during standoff
CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio — A coroner has released an autopsy report on the death of Ricky Shiffer, the man killed by police during a standoff after the attempted breach of a Cincinnati FBI office. The tense, seven-hour situation started at the Cincinnati FBI field office in Kenwood on Aug....
Dayton mom wants justice for son, left injured after confronting man caught peeping at their home
DAYTON — A Dayton mother who believes she knows who hit and injured her son in late September is upset that police have not detained or arrested anyone. Robin Tucker is not sure how her son Kyle was injured, but she thinks the suspect who hit and dragged him several blocks Sept. 22 is the same person recorded on her security camera peeping at their home.
WKRC
Body-cam video shown in quadruple murder trial in Butler County, juror has a seizure
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A dramatic day Thursday in a Butler County courtroom. It was the first day of testimony in the capital murder trial of Gurpreet Singh, the West Chester truck driver accused of killing his wife and three members of her family. It's been three-and-a-half years since...
WLWT 5
High-end Challenger stolen from Monroe man at gunpoint after Facebook Marketplace listing
CINCINNATI — A Monroe man was held at gunpoint after he listed his high-end Dodge Challenger on Facebook Marketplace and the meeting took a surprising twist. “I’ve sold a motorcycle, my truck, a couple other things like PlayStation and stuff, but yeah, I felt comfortable,” said Nicholas Suiter.
Police: 13 vehicles broken into in Springboro
Police reported that purses, wallets and other items were taken from vehicles, and windows were busted out.
WLWT 5
Police close section of Colerain Avenue in Groesbeck due to a crash
GROESBECK, Ohio — A crash on Colerain Avenue in Groesbeck has caused the southbound lanes to be closed, Wednesday afternoon. Hamilton County dispatchers were able to confirm that there was a crash in the intersection of Colerain Ave. and Joseph Road. Air bags were deployed, but there was no...
WKRC
Teen fatal hit-and-run suspect had several previous run-ins with law enforcement
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - New information on the driver accused of hitting and killing a University of Cincinnati student and hurting another shows the teen should have been in jail instead of behind the wheel. The 17-year-old accused of driving the SUV that struck and killed 18-year-old Cayden Turner on Jefferson...
WKRC
Fentanyl suspected in 16 Hamilton County deaths in 6 days
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – Hamilton County health officials are sounding the alarm after 16 people died of apparent drug overdoses in the past six days. Officials suspect the drugs were laced with fentanyl, a powerful opioid that many other drugs are laced with. Ian Trubee doesn’t believe he ever used...
18-year-old fatally shot in Fairfield hotel identified, death ruled homicide
Police responded to the report of a shooting at the Holiday Inn Express on Fairfield Business Center Drive around 5:30 a.m. Sunday.
Fox 19
Tri-State family discovers healthcare aid allegedly stealing from aging mother
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman faces charges after investigators say she stole from a patient in her care 12 times. She allegedly did so while caring for the woman at the woman’s Silverton home. A Hamilton County grand jury on Wednesday indicted 30-year-old Lashawnjaree Bryant on charges of theft.
Cincinnati: Police Searching For A Car That Plowed Into Sidewalk Downtown
The Police Are searching for a car that plowed into the side walk downtown. Via Fox19 It happened outside Sundry and Vice just after 10:30 p.m. in an area with permanent outdoor dining for restaurant and this cocktail lounge, referred to as “streateries,” at 13th and Republic streets, police said early Thursday. The driver bailed […]
Wendy’s employee said nurse spit on her
An employee working the Wendy's drive-thru on Belmont Avenue said a customer spit on her.
