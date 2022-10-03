New University of Ottawa research demonstrates incredible connection between climate and Earth’s ability to replenish itself

Read full article on original website
Big planets get a head start in pancake-thin nurseries
Super-thin planet nurseries have a boosted chance of forming big planets, according to a study announced this week at the Europlanet Science Congress (EPSC) 2022 in Granada, Spain. An international team, led by Dr Marion Villenave of NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), observed a remarkably thin disc of dust and gas around a young star, and found that its structure accelerated the process of grains clumping together to form planets.
Coral select algae partnerships to ease environmental stress
Corals live symbiotically with a variety of microscopic algae that provide most of the energy corals require, and some algae can make coral more resilient to heat stress. In assessing one of the main reef builders in Hawai‘i, Montipora capitata or rice coral, researchers from the University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa found that the symbiont community in those corals varied significantly in different parts of Kaneohe Bay.
On the fence: New research taps rancher expertise on living with carnivores
They say that good fences make good neighbors — especially true when you share space with gray wolves and grizzly bears. They say that good fences make good neighbors — especially true when you share space with gray wolves and grizzly bears. In places like Wyoming and Idaho,...
Triassic specimen found to be early relative of pterosaurs a century after its discovery
A new study of a tiny Triassic fossil reptile first discovered over 100 years ago in the north east of Scotland has revealed it to be a close relative of the species that would become pterosaurs – iconic flying reptiles of the age of the dinosaurs. A new study...
Just a tiny amount of oil damages seabirds’ feathers, study reveals
Tiny amounts of crude oil on the water surface, less than one percent of the thickness of a hair, can damage seabird feathers, a University College Cork (UCC) study finds. Tiny amounts of crude oil on the water surface, less than one percent of the thickness of a hair, can damage seabird feathers, a University College Cork (UCC) study finds.
Wild, edible, and nutritious! Research and recipes reveal the benefits of regional Turkish plants
Visit any of Türkiye’s regions and you will find diverse plants growing in uncultivated areas such as wetlands and woodlands: wild fennel, catbriers, golden thistle, and knotgrass, to name just a few. These plants have been the subject of ethnographic studies, generally for their medicinal qualities, as far back as 40CE (when a Greek botanist documented their role in Anatolian folk medicine). But although they also have numerous culinary uses (for example in stews, salads, and savory pastries), little data has existed on their high nutrient content – until recently.
Great Salt Lake on path to hyper-salinity, mirroring Iranian lake, new research shows
Starved for freshwater, the Great Salt Lake is getting saltier. The lake is losing sources of freshwater input to agriculture, urban growth and drought, and the drawdown is causing salt concentrations to spike beyond even the tolerance of brine shrimp and brine flies, according to Wayne Wurtsbaugh from Watershed Sciences in the Quinney College of Natural Resources.
Soil along streams is a bigger source of stream nitrate than rainwater
Researchers from Nagoya University in Japan have reported that nitrate accumulated in soil bordering streams plays an important role in the increase of nitrate levels in stream water when it rains. Their findings, published in the journal Biogeosciences, may help reduce nitrogen pollution and improve water quality in downstream bodies of water, such as lakes and nearshore waters.
Engineers develop a new kind of shape-memory material
Shape-memory metals, which can revert from one shape to a different one simply by being warmed or otherwise triggered, have been useful in a variety of applications, as actuators that can control the movement of various devices. Now, the discovery of a new category of shape-memory materials made of ceramic rather than of metal could open up a new range of applications, especially for high-temperature settings, such as actuators inside a jet engine or a deep borehole.
Improvements for Man and Machine in Scientific Publishing
The need for information from research outputs to be more findable, accessible, interoperable, and reusable (FAIR) has spurred researchers, database managers, and publishers to continually look for new and better ways to make information machine-readable. Another equally important area is creating articles that readers can actively engage with, rather than passively taking in information from reading a published article. One tool that easily improves machine readability of data is a data standard called Frictionless Data, developed by the Open Knowledge Foundation. Published today in the Open Science journal GigaByte revealed that not only does Frictionless Data drastically improve machine readability, but that it can also turn normally static figures within the article into dynamic entities that allow readers to directly interact with the data within the article. Demonstrating that the use of Frictionless Data can tackle two important activities: allowing both man and machine to use and directly engage with scientific outputs in a dynamic fashion.
Video footage provides first detailed observation of orcas hunting white sharks in South Africa
The first direct evidence of orcas killing white sharks in South Africa has been captured by both a helicopter and drone pilot, and a new open-access paper published today in The Ecological Society of America’s journal Ecology presents both sets of video footage, which provide new evidence that orcas are capable of pursuing, capturing and incapacitating white sharks. One predation event was filmed on drone, but the researchers believe that three other sharks may also have been killed.
Aspect, Clauser, Zeilinger awarded 2022 Nobel Prize in Physics for contributions to the foundations of quantum physics
WASHINGTON – Optica, formerly OSA, Advancing Optics and Photonics Worldwide, congratulates Alain Aspect, John F. Clauser and Anton Zeilinger, today awarded the 2022 Nobel Prize in Physics. Aspect, Clauser and Zeilinger, were awarded this year’s prize “for experiments with entangled photons, establishing the violation of Bell inequalities and pioneering quantum information science.”
Fishing for sharks: Hot or not?
New research from marine scientists raises potential red flags for sharks that are caught and released by recreational anglers. The team has discovered that the ocean’s iconic predators typically spike temperatures after they have been caught, which may have physiological and behavioural impacts. New research from marine scientists raises...
Birdsong reveals rare hybrid coupling 10 million years in the making
In June of 2020, Stephen Gosser, a self-described “diehard birder,” was out in the woods of Western Pennsylvania when he thought he heard the song of the elusive and strikingly beautiful scarlet tanager. The blood-red bird with black wings and tail is a favorite among birders for both its beauty and rarity, as the birds prefer to stay hidden high in the forest canopy.
The 4th Japan SciCom Forum 2022 on October 21 online
A range of experts in social and political science, communications, science engagement, and media production will contribute to keynote talks, workshops, and a panel discussion at the 4th Japan SciCom Forum (JSF 2022). Topics include media production for scientists, running hybrid and online events, public perception of COVID-19 vaccines, and tips for participating in TED talks.
