New University of Ottawa research demonstrates incredible connection between climate and Earth’s ability to replenish itself

The need for information from research outputs to be more findable, accessible, interoperable, and reusable (FAIR) has spurred researchers, database managers, and publishers to continually look for new and better ways to make information machine-readable. Another equally important area is creating articles that readers can actively engage with, rather than passively taking in information from reading a published article. One tool that easily improves machine readability of data is a data standard called Frictionless Data, developed by the Open Knowledge Foundation. Published today in the Open Science journal GigaByte revealed that not only does Frictionless Data drastically improve machine readability, but that it can also turn normally static figures within the article into dynamic entities that allow readers to directly interact with the data within the article. Demonstrating that the use of Frictionless Data can tackle two important activities: allowing both man and machine to use and directly engage with scientific outputs in a dynamic fashion.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 2 DAYS AGO