Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massachusetts Mountain Coaster is an Epic Fall DestinationTravel MavenCharlemont, MA
The Best Small Town in Massachusetts for a Weekend GetawayTravel MavenStockbridge, MA
The Van Gogh Experience in Albany: Do or Don't?Alex RosadoAlbany, NY
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in New York stateKristen WaltersNorth Greenbush, NY
Related
iBerkshires.com
West Side Legends' First Home Revitalization Sets Visionary Goal
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The first phase of the West Side Legend's initiative to "Buy Back Our Neighborhood" includes the transformation of an outdated single-family home into two modern, affordable condominiums. An open house was held at 28-30 Daniels Ave. over the weekend so that the community could see what...
I-91 South re-opened after Deerfield weigh station incident
A section of Interstate 91 in Franklin County has re-opened, after being closed for a portion of the morning commute Thursday.
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Green Drink to Host Waste Reduction Specialist
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Mary Stucklen will speak at the October Pittsfield Green Drinks event on Tuesday, Oct. 18, at 6:00 p.m. on Zoom. Stucklen will talk about all things waste: reducing waste, easy ways to reuse, as well as how to compost and recycle effectively. She will also give out some simple tips and tricks that everyone can do to reduce the amount of waste they’re producing.
iBerkshires.com
Nonprofit Center, BRPC Offering Resiliency Workshops
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. — The Nonprofit Center of the Berkshires has partnered with Berkshire Regional Planning Commission to offer eight free workshops during the month of October to help nonprofits build capacity and become more resilient. The "Level Up Series for Nonprofits" is open to all nonprofit organizations. A...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
iBerkshires.com
Holiday Hours: Indigenous Peoples Day / Columbus Day
Indigenous Peoples Day and Columbus Day is being observed Monday, Oct. 10. As Columbus Day, it commemorates Christopher Columbus' arrival in the Americas on Oct. 12, 1492. As Indigenous Peoples Day, it commemorates the harm to their cultures and communities that followed Columbus' arrival. Columbus' voyage had been celebrated on...
iBerkshires.com
WAM Theatre Offering Free Child Care for Upcoming Play
LENOX, Mass. — WAM Theatre, an activist theatre company centering gender equity and located in central Berkshire County, has announced two child care options, at no added cost for parents/caregivers, for their upcoming mainstage production of Cadillac Crew. Cadillac Crew is a new play by Tori Sampson performed Thursday...
iBerkshires.com
Provider Profile: Dr. Ashley Miller
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Dr. Ashley Miller, a orthopaedic surgeon with Berkshire Orthopaedic Associates, wants patients to know the importance of bone health as October is a month to celebrate World Osteoporosis Day. Berkshire Medical Center has received national Star Performer recognition from the American Orthopaedic Association's Own the Bone...
iBerkshires.com
Clark Art Hosts First Presentation of The Met: Live in HD Oct. 22
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The Metropolitan Opera’s production of Medea airs at the Clark Art Institute on Saturday, Oct. 22, at 12:55 p.m. in the season’s first presentation of The Met: Live in HD. The award-winning series of live high-definition cinema simulcasts features the full live performance along...
IN THIS ARTICLE
iBerkshires.com
Mount Greylock Hikers Advised to Bring Extra Water
ADAMS, Mass. — Hikers and those planning to make the summit on Monday's annual Greylock Ramble should bring extra water with them. Effective Thursday, hikers will not be able to refill water bottles at the summit of Mount Greylock because of water quality issues with the potable water tap. This is according to the state Department of Conservation and Recreation.
iBerkshires.com
North Adams Public Schools Marketing Open Positions
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The public schools are hoping to fill open positions throughout the district through a marketing campaign. School system currently has about 30 open full-time, part-time and stipend jobs open. The district will also be working on morale building following a staff survey that found many...
iBerkshires.com
BRTA Temporarily Reducing Route 14 Service
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Berkshire Regional Transit Authority (BRTA)’s bus route 14 is temporarily reducing service. This service reduction is directly attributable to the nationwide bus driver shortage now impacting the residents of Berkshire County. Bus route 14 will not be running from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. effective immediately through mid-November. The bus route 14 will continue to operate in the evenings starting at 6:30 p.m. until 9:55 p.m.. If riders used the bus route 14 during the day, customers can still travel in the similar corridor by utilizing BRTA’s bus route 12.
iBerkshires.com
Dream Away Lodge Reopening in 2023 Under New Ownership
BECKET, Mass. — The historic Dream Away Lodge is expected to reopen in the spring under new ownership. It was announced on Sunday that former owner Daniel Osman sold the restaurant to The Dreamaway Lodge RE LLC. The plan is to bring back everything that the Dream Away is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New farm-to-table restaurant, retail store opens in Agawam
It was the grand-opening of a new farm-to-table restaurant and retail store in Agawam.
Hikers advised to bring extra water climbing Mt. Greylock due to water quality issue
The Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) says that anyone planning to go to the top of Mount Greylock will need to bring extra water.
Crash on I-91 south in West Springfield
The two right lanes on Interstate 91 in West Springfield were closed after a crash Tuesday afternoon.
iBerkshires.com
Williamstown Fire District Seeking Treasurer
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The Williamstown Fire District is in the market for a new treasurer after Cory Thurston announced at last week's Prudential Committee meeting that he plans to step down from the office. Thurston has served in the capacity since he was elected in May 2019 to what,...
Columbus Day 2022: What’s open and what’s closed
Columbus Day, also celebrated in some communities as Indigenous Peoples Day commemorating the earliest inhabitants, is the second Monday in October. That falls this year on Monday, Oct. 10. Here’s a look at what’s open and what’s closed that day and what travelers need to be aware of....
Multiple vehicle crash on Route 5 in West Springfield
Two lanes along Route 5 in West Springfield are closed due to a multi-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon.
Pittsfield brothers receive life in prison for murder
Two Pittsfield brothers have received life in prison without the possibility of parole, for the murder of 18-year-old Jaden Salois.
Block 75 student housing leaves residents without running water for days
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Since Monday, residents at the Block 75 student housing complex on Washington Avenue have been without running water, and by day four on Thursday, tensions are running high. “No solution, no compensation, no apology, and it just keeps on happening over and over again,” says one anonymous student, nicknamed “L”. The […]
Comments / 0