ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsfield, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iBerkshires.com

West Side Legends' First Home Revitalization Sets Visionary Goal

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The first phase of the West Side Legend's initiative to "Buy Back Our Neighborhood" includes the transformation of an outdated single-family home into two modern, affordable condominiums. An open house was held at 28-30 Daniels Ave. over the weekend so that the community could see what...
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield Green Drink to Host Waste Reduction Specialist

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Mary Stucklen will speak at the October Pittsfield Green Drinks event on Tuesday, Oct. 18, at 6:00 p.m. on Zoom. Stucklen will talk about all things waste: reducing waste, easy ways to reuse, as well as how to compost and recycle effectively. She will also give out some simple tips and tricks that everyone can do to reduce the amount of waste they’re producing.
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Nonprofit Center, BRPC Offering Resiliency Workshops

GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. — The Nonprofit Center of the Berkshires has partnered with Berkshire Regional Planning Commission to offer eight free workshops during the month of October to help nonprofits build capacity and become more resilient. The "Level Up Series for Nonprofits" is open to all nonprofit organizations. A...
LEE, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Berkshire County, MA
Entertainment
City
Pittsfield, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
County
Berkshire County, MA
City
Stockbridge, MA
Pittsfield, MA
Entertainment
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
Berkshire County, MA
Government
Pittsfield, MA
Government
iBerkshires.com

Holiday Hours: Indigenous Peoples Day / Columbus Day

Indigenous Peoples Day and Columbus Day is being observed Monday, Oct. 10. As Columbus Day, it commemorates Christopher Columbus' arrival in the Americas on Oct. 12, 1492. As Indigenous Peoples Day, it commemorates the harm to their cultures and communities that followed Columbus' arrival. Columbus' voyage had been celebrated on...
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

WAM Theatre Offering Free Child Care for Upcoming Play

LENOX, Mass. — WAM Theatre, an activist theatre company centering gender equity and located in central Berkshire County, has announced two child care options, at no added cost for parents/caregivers, for their upcoming mainstage production of Cadillac Crew. Cadillac Crew is a new play by Tori Sampson performed Thursday...
LENOX, MA
iBerkshires.com

Provider Profile: Dr. Ashley Miller

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Dr. Ashley Miller, a orthopaedic surgeon with Berkshire Orthopaedic Associates, wants patients to know the importance of bone health as October is a month to celebrate World Osteoporosis Day. Berkshire Medical Center has received national Star Performer recognition from the American Orthopaedic Association's Own the Bone...
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Clark Art Hosts First Presentation of The Met: Live in HD Oct. 22

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The Metropolitan Opera’s production of Medea airs at the Clark Art Institute on Saturday, Oct. 22, at 12:55 p.m. in the season’s first presentation of The Met: Live in HD. The award-winning series of live high-definition cinema simulcasts features the full live performance along...
WILLIAMSTOWN, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arts Center#Is183 Art School#Methuselah Bar#Lounge#Bac
iBerkshires.com

Mount Greylock Hikers Advised to Bring Extra Water

ADAMS, Mass. — Hikers and those planning to make the summit on Monday's annual Greylock Ramble should bring extra water with them. Effective Thursday, hikers will not be able to refill water bottles at the summit of Mount Greylock because of water quality issues with the potable water tap. This is according to the state Department of Conservation and Recreation.
ADAMS, MA
iBerkshires.com

North Adams Public Schools Marketing Open Positions

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The public schools are hoping to fill open positions throughout the district through a marketing campaign. School system currently has about 30 open full-time, part-time and stipend jobs open. The district will also be working on morale building following a staff survey that found many...
NORTH ADAMS, MA
iBerkshires.com

BRTA Temporarily Reducing Route 14 Service

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Berkshire Regional Transit Authority (BRTA)’s bus route 14 is temporarily reducing service. This service reduction is directly attributable to the nationwide bus driver shortage now impacting the residents of Berkshire County. Bus route 14 will not be running from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. effective immediately through mid-November. The bus route 14 will continue to operate in the evenings starting at 6:30 p.m. until 9:55 p.m.. If riders used the bus route 14 during the day, customers can still travel in the similar corridor by utilizing BRTA’s bus route 12.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
iBerkshires.com

Dream Away Lodge Reopening in 2023 Under New Ownership

BECKET, Mass. — The historic Dream Away Lodge is expected to reopen in the spring under new ownership. It was announced on Sunday that former owner Daniel Osman sold the restaurant to The Dreamaway Lodge RE LLC. The plan is to bring back everything that the Dream Away is...
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
iBerkshires.com

Williamstown Fire District Seeking Treasurer

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The Williamstown Fire District is in the market for a new treasurer after Cory Thurston announced at last week's Prudential Committee meeting that he plans to step down from the office. Thurston has served in the capacity since he was elected in May 2019 to what,...
WILLIAMSTOWN, MA
NEWS10 ABC

Block 75 student housing leaves residents without running water for days

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Since Monday, residents at the Block 75 student housing complex on Washington Avenue have been without running water, and by day four on Thursday, tensions are running high. “No solution, no compensation, no apology, and it just keeps on happening over and over again,” says one anonymous student, nicknamed “L”. The […]
ALBANY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy