Man faces kidnapping charges for taken Kent County teen to NC
A man is facing charges for allegedly kidnapping a 13-year-old girl from the Grand Rapids area after being arrested in North Carolina, deputies say.
Man pleads no contest to murder of woman near Battle Creek
A man pleaded no contest to the murder of a woman in Bedford Township in January.
Former pastor jailed for abusing teen girl
A former pastor at a church near Walker is serving jail time for inappropriately touching a teenage girl, one of several similar complaints against him, records show.
Police say family dispute led to shooting death of Muskegon woman
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Law enforcement in Muskegon say a 30-year-old woman is dead after an alleged family dispute Thursday afternoon. The incident happened around 2:45 p.m. near the corner of Laketon Avenue and Getty Street, authorities said. Muskegon police say they arrived to find the Muskegon woman had been...
Muskegon woman shot, killed in alleged family dispute
Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the Marsh Field neighborhood of Muskegon on Thursday evening, according to Muskegon County dispatch.
Police find homemade bomb, meth, guns during northern Michigan traffic stop
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A traffic stop last week in northern Michigan led police to a homemade bomb, meth, guns, and brass knuckles. According to Michigan State Police, troopers believed people in two vehicles were involved in a drug transaction in the parking lot of a business on Vance Road in Blair Township just after 6:50 p.m. Sept. 28. A passenger in one of the vehicles was recognized as a Buckley man named Vincent Patrick Kelly, a probation absconder with a warrant.
Deputies: Arrest made in 1995 Van Buren Co. cold case
The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office (VBCSO) says the suspect fled the state shortly after the crime was committed.
Homicides are down but Michigan has a new ‘most-violent’ city, FBI stats reveal
The FBI this week issued its annual report compiling 2021 crime statistics reported by most police agencies across the nation. Michigan has four of the top 20 most violent cities in the nation, including Saginaw, Detroit, Kalamazoo and Lansing, and four communities with the fewest property crimes, including: Independence Township, White Lake Township, West Bloomfield and Orion Township.
Calhoun Co. man accused of shooting at neighbor’s car
A man was arrested after a car was shot at near Marshall on Wednesday.
Michigan FedEx driver accused of stealing $96K worth of Foot Locker merchandise
EASTPOINTE, MI – A Michigan FedEx driver has been charged after police found $96,000 worth of stolen Foot Locker merchandise in his home. Morris Jones, 40, of Eastpointe was arraigned in the 38th District Court in Eastpointe on charges of embezzlement and receiving and concealing stolen property this week.
Man charged with making dog torture videos
A man has been accused of filming a dog being abused.
Deputies seek suspect after boy assaulted at Millennium Park
Authorities are looking for a man accused of sexually assaulting a boy at Millennium Park this summer.
Grand Rapids anglers work together to rescue 'unresponsive' man in Grand River
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man who was drowning in the Grand River Thursday afternoon was pulled out of the water by some eagle-eyed fishermen near the 6th Street dam. The Grand Rapids Fire Department Water Rescue Team was sent to the Grand River on a report of an unconscious person in the water downstream of the 6th Street dam.
Mike Morse Law Firm Wins $385K Verdict for Husband, Father Hit by Uninsured Drunk Driver
Jury Awards Accident Victim Nearly 4x the Insurance Company's Highest Offer. largest personal injury law firm, is pleased to announce a. verdict awarded on a client's auto accident case. The verdict is almost four times the highest settlement offered by the defendant — Homeowners Insurance. company, which is owned by...
Police looking for suspect after boy, 11, touched inappropriately at Millennium Park
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Police are investigating after a boy was 'touched inappropriately' at a Kent County park, the Sheriff's Office says. The incident happened in the afternoon hours of June 28 in a restroom at Millennium Park in Walker. Investigators began searching the park and screening visitors that...
Kentwood parents charged with involuntary manslaughter
Medication was found scattered throughout the house and on the floor, authorities said. Detectives also found a vape pen in the toddler's crib.
Hearing set in crash that killed, injured Make-A-Wish bicyclists
IONIA COUNTY, MI – A judge set a Nov. 10 hearing to determine if Mandy Marie Benn should stand trial on charges in the traffic deaths of two Make-A-Wish bicyclists. Ionia County District Judge Raymond Voet said Wednesday, Oct. 5, that Benn, 42, of Ionia, would undergo a preliminary examination next month in a late July crash that killed Edward Erickson, 48, of Ann Arbor, and Michael Salhaney, 57, of Bloomfield Hills.
Two Grand Rapids teenagers under investigation for stolen firearms
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Ottawa County deputies took a couple of Grand Rapids teenagers into custody Monday for carrying a concealed weapon, according to the sheriff's office. Both teens, 17 and 19, were in possession of firearms, after deputies searched the vehicle during a traffic stop, deputies said. The...
3 juveniles arrested, firearms seized after reported threat at Mid-Michigan high school
Three students were taken into custody and one man is facing charges after police launched an investigation into a reported threat at Alma High School last week, officials announced.
Dog torture videos, international manhunt leads feds to Michigan trucker
A truck driver from Grand Rapids sexually abused and tortured dogs in videos distributed around the world, according to federal court records that describe the rare use of a federal law targeting dark web wrongdoing. The case charges Lucas Russell VanWoert, 25, with creating and distributing so-called "animal crush" videos,...
