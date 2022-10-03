ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverview, FL

Riverview martial arts instructor accused of molesting multiple students

By Nathaniel Rodriguez
 3 days ago

RIVERVIEW, Fla. (WFLA) — A Riverview martial arts instructor was arrested Monday after he was accused of molesting his students, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Daniel Medina-Alvarez, 56, was an instructor at Medina Martial Arts.

A release from the sheriff’s office alleged that from 2016 to 2020, Medina-Alvarez inappropriately touched his students both at the business and at his home.

Multiple victims made allegations against the instructor, according to deputies.

Daniel Medina-Alvarez was booked on 20 counts of lewd or lascivious molestation and one count of sexual battery.

Detectives said they are looking for other potential victims. If you have any information, call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.

TAMPA, FL
