To Karl Dorrell’s credit, he and his staff were beginning to create some recruiting momentum with both Colorado’s current freshman class and its group of 2023 commits. All 17 of the Buffs’ 2023 commits are three-stars, but the class is still ranked seventh in the Pac-12 per 247Sports. Things will likely change quickly, though, with Dorrell now out of Boulder. A large part of a recruit’s decision to commit is because of the head coach and even though Dorrell was fired for poor performance, there’s a chance that a different coaching staff becomes a dealbreaker for some. Yet almost one week since...

BOULDER, CO ・ 16 MINUTES AGO