ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsville, NY

Dipson Theatre location at Eastern Hills Mall closing

By Aidan Joly
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39cUDy_0iKQjW1o00

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Dipson Theatre at the Eastern Hills Mall is closing, the company announced Monday.

“Prior to the pandemic, this location was an independent art theatre for upscale and foreign films. These films became essentially non-existent. The company shifted to first-run movies after being closed for 16 months due to the pandemic, but with the location in proximity to major competition, it quickly became very challenging,” the company said in a Facebook post. The theatre’s website has been disabled.

All employees have been offered jobs at other Dipson locations and all gift cards will be accepted at other Dipson locations, which include FLIX STADIUM 10, The Amherst Theatre, The McKinley Mall Cinema, The Transit Drive-In, Lakewood Cinema 8, Chautauqua Mall and Warren Mall.

Dipson has been in business since 1939.

Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here .

Comments / 0

Related
2 On Your Side

Swiss-German restaurant reopens in East Amherst

AMHERST, N.Y. — A new Swiss-German restaurant is now back open in East Amherst, just in time for Oktoberfest. Schnitzel & Co., which is located at 9210 Transit Road, will have Swiss-German-inspired foods, and a variety of beers on tap, including some German beers. Schnitzel & Co. had temporarily...
EAST AMHERST, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Favorite German Restaurant Reopens Its Doors In Amherst

This is the perfect time of year for people who love German food. If that's you, you'll be excited to hear that a German restaurant is reopening in Amherst. Technically, we're a little late to celebrate Oktoberfest. In Germany they celebrate starting in September...but a technicality is not going to stop people from getting excited about this restaurant coming back or from celebrating Oktoberfest anyway.
AMHERST, NY
WIVB

Ellicottville Fall Festival previewed on News 4 at 4

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The popular Ellicottville Fall Festival returns this weekend. The village is set to transform into a walkable arts and crafts show and more. Brian McFadden, the executive director of the Ellicottville Chamber of Commerce, joined News 4 at 4 on Tuesday to preview the event.
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chautauqua, NY
City
Clarence, NY
City
Williamsville, NY
City
Lakewood, NY
Williamsville, NY
Entertainment
News 4 Buffalo

North Tonawanda Mayor Austin Tylec joins News 4 at 4

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Electric scooters have hit the streets of North Tonawanda. The city is partnering with the company “Bird” to bring the scooters to the Western New York community. North Tonawanda Mayor Austin Tylec (D) joined News 4 at 4 on Tuesday to talk about the partnership and the rollout. You can watch […]
NORTH TONAWANDA, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Is The Waffle House Moving To Hamburg, New York?

There is currently a project underway in Hamburg, along South Park Avenue, that has grabbed the attention of residents from Eden to Orchard Park! A new Starbucks with a drive-thru is being built and it is going to be a very busy place once it opens. I love coffee and there are already plenty of options, including a few Starbucks in and around the Village of Hamburg. Maybe it is time to get more creative and have more options?
HAMBURG, NY
buffalorising.com

Auto Dealership Proposed for South Park Avenue

The former Parker’s Great British Institution’s manufacturing facility on South Park Avenue could have a future in the car business. Brenan Properties NY, LLC is seeking City approvals to redevelop the building at 1216 South Park Avenue into an automobile dealership. The 42,600 sq.ft. building was built in 1998 and renovated in 2017.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Depew DMV to close for renovations

DEPEW, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Auto Bureau is advising that the DMV in Depew will be closed starting on Wednesday for the next several months for a renovation project. The office is located in George Urban Plaza. The renovations include new flooring, a public restroom and a more efficient building layout. During the […]
DEPEW, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Mckinley Mall#Eastern Hills Mall#Movie Info#The Theatre#Business Industry#Linus Business#The Dipson Theatre#Flix Stadium 10#The Amherst Theatre#The Mckinley Mall Cinema#The Transit Drive In#Chautauqua Mall
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo, NY Loves This Trolling Menu Item

You may have seen the video of the fisherman on Lake Erie who got caught cheating in a recent tournament...now he's getting trolled by a restaurant too. If you haven't seen the video of the tournament that happened just up the 90 near Cleveland on Lake Erie, it's pretty despicable.
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Facebook
wbtai.com

Morning News Brief

The shooting of Officer Mazurkiewicz in July in Rochester has been tied to a drug ring that the police were trying to shut down. Investigators determined the shooter, Vickers, was brought in from Boston to help in a gang war over the distribution of marijuana in Rochester. Police were cracking down after a string of shootings and arson. Vickers allegedly murdered at least 2 other men in this gang war before shooting the police as they sat in an unmarked van on Bauman Street. As part of the long-term investigation, 18 people have been arrested. Police seized 22 guns and 139 pounds of marijuana.
ROCHESTER, NY
WIVB

Cheektowaga mother shot, killed on Shawnee Avenue identified

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The woman shot and killed on Shawnee Avenue Wednesday morning has been identified as Keaira Hudson. Hudson was killed while sitting inside her vehicle around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at Richlawn Avenue and Shawnee Avenue, according to Buffalo Police. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Popular Pizza Franchise Opening Their First Restaurant In Buffalo, NY

Papa John's has been around for a while. Somehow, we've never had one in Buffalo. That's about to change. We're getting one soon. But will Buffalo care?. Years ago I tried Papa John's pizza while we were on spring break in Myrtle Beach. It was really good. Almost like, "some of the best I'd ever had from a franchise" good. It was one of those things where you eat it, and you wonder how there isn't one in every city in America kind of good.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

News 4 Buffalo

24K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News 4 is Buffalo's Local News Leader. Visit us at wivb.com.

 https://wivb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy