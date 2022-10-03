ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Kroger employee: New deal isn’t about money

By Matthew Herchik
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tUQaE_0iKQjG9Q00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – On the eve of voting beginning on a new contract proposal , one Kroger employee said that for him and those he works with, the ongoing labor negotiations aren’t about money.

The employee, who wished to remain anonymous, said he is frustrated about the negotiation process and feels like everyday workers are being left in the dark.

“Really, we’re wanting something that can’t be contracted,” the man said.

Dave Chappelle announces New Year’s Eve show in Columbus

Starting Tuesday, Kroger workers represented by the United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) International Union Local 1059 will have the opportunity to vote on the latest labor deal proposed by the grocery store chain .

If a majority of union members fail to accept the contract, a strike could be on the horizon.

“It seems like there’s three different factions right now and the workers are left completely out of it,” the employee said. “It’s just between the union and Kroger company at this point. The workers have no say at all.”

As thousands of union members prepare to vote this Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, the employee said he knows little about what he’ll actually be voting on.

“I know basically what I find out on the news,” he said.

The man has been a Kroger employee for seven years, stocking shelves at one of its central Ohio locations. He said employees have felt mistreated by the grocer since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

“We see those profits skyrocketing, and at the same time, Kroger continues to cut hours and make one worker do three workers’ worth of work,” he said.

Sometimes working 60 hours a week, he said he’s at the end of his rope and those fighting on the workers’ behalf need to pick up the slack.

“The common consensus is that they’re fighting for themselves, while we’re just sitting around waiting to hope we get a few drops from them,” he said of the union.

October sometimes brings first snowflakes of the season

Eighty-two stores and more than 12,000 employees would fall under the newest proposal, which, if approved, would see 85% of employees receive a frontloaded $1 per hour raise starting Oct. 23. Department heads and full-time top associates would also receive a $2,500 bonus.

“We see that Kroger is just taking advantage and hoping that a quick dollar-an-hour patch will make everyone feel better about it,” the employee said.

If a majority of the 6,700 union members vote to ratify the contract, it would end any further motion to strike , but this employee urges his fellow workers to think again before giving in.

“We want to see them actually commit to changing the way they treat their employees,” he said. “That’s what we want to see.”

The employee said he didn’t vote during the last set of labor talks years ago and now realizes that was a mistake. He hopes members vote to strike down this latest offer as well.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 4

Jeffrey W Bryson
3d ago

Prices keep going up at Kroger every week one week the. item is $1.99 next week the same item will be $2.29 Kroger is only going to raise food prices higher

Reply(2)
3
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Strike narrowly avoided in central Ohio Kroger union’s latest vote

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Kroger and the union representing its central and southeast Ohio workers staved off a labor strike, the union said Thursday night after workers ratified the grocer’s latest contract offer.  The unionized employees voted 3,546-3,193, narrowly accepting the deal with Kroger, according to an email NBC4 obtained from the United Food and […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Nationwide Children’s worker sues hospital for unpaid wages

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Nationwide Children’s Hospital employee has accused the hospital of failing to pay overtime wages and violating other labor laws. A class action lawsuit filed in federal court on Sept. 28 claims Nationwide Children’s regularly deducted mandatory meal breaks from employees’ pay despite those employees frequently being unable to take those […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIZ

Landbank Looking at New Target Area

ZANESVILLE, Oh – The Muskingum County Land Reutilization Corporation board held their regular meeting Thursday morning. They discussed bids and ongoing progress of the Munson and Mosaic demolition and remediation, as well as the creation of a new target area. Focusing on areas with high tax-delinquency and low property...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Columbus, OH
Business
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Business
labelandnarrowweb.com

Pixelle to restart paper machine in Ohio

Pixelle Specialty Solutions, a manufacturer of specialty papers in North America, has announced plans to restart a paper machine in the Chillicothe, OH, USA, facility. The company is investing $21 million to upgrade and restart the #24 paper machine (PM24) and plans to hire 52 full-time employees to operate and maintain it.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Forbes picks 3 Ohio cities for next Under 30 Summit sites

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio’s major metro areas could be home to the next list of names on Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list. Forbes selected three Ohio Cities – Cleveland, Cincinnati and Columbus – to host its next three Under 30 Summits, a four-day annual networking conference that attracts thousands of young leaders and entrepreneurs, […]
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Chappelle
ocj.com

More farmland preserved in Ohio

More Ohio farmland will remain Ohio farmland. The Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) is proud to announce 110 acres have been added to the Farmland Preservation Program. Brother and sister owners David Saunders and Mary Schlemmer in Clark County become the 25th Ohio farm to join the program this year.
OHIO STATE
wosu.org

Columbus YMCA to be purchased by Downtown Development Corporation

President of the Columbus Downtown Development Board and former Columbus Mayor Michael Coleman announced the deal between his organization and the YMCA at Monday’s city council meeting. “It's a big deal because what we know is that the YMCA [building] will be a place for affordable housing in our...
COLUMBUS, OH
multifamilybiz.com

Champion Companies Purchases 472-Unit Northpark Place Apartment Community in Central Ohio’s Popular Polaris Submarket

COLUMBUS, OH - The Champion Companies, one of Ohio’s leading multifamily investment, development and management firms, announced the acquisition of the Northpark Place apartment community. At 472 units, Northpark is one of the larger apartment complexes in Central Ohio and located in the ever popular Polaris submarket. To consummate...
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Deal#Local Union#Kroger Company#Business Industry#Linus Business
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Fish Fry in Ohio

If so, then you should check out these places in the state of Ohio. If you like fish and chips, you can't go wrong with this old-school joint in central Ohio. Get a fish platter, which comes with two pieces of their crispy fried fish, chips, two hushpuppies, and your choice of coleslaw or macaroni salad. They also have tasty fried shrimp, smelts, and crab cakes. If you're really hungry, Marino's offers all-you-can-eat fish on Saturdays.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Otterbein offers path to debt-free college experience

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – Otterbein University will unveil a loan-free program for families to help students graduate debt-free. Beginning in the fall of 2023, Otterbein will offer full-time students who receive the Ohio College Opportunity Grant a package of federal, state and Ohio scholarships and grants to cover the balance of their tuition costs. According […]
WESTERVILLE, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NBC4 Columbus

Bake Me Happy opens new German Village-area location

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Bake Me Happy is back. The Columbus bakery, which specializes in gluten-free baked goods, is now open at its new location at 500 E. Whittier St. near German Village. The eight-year-old business previously was at 106 E. Moler St. in Merion Village. That site closed in early September ahead […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police, fire sports league returns to Columbus rec centers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Police Athletic League will return to some Columbus community recreation centers to foster relationships between children and the city’s police and fire departments on sports fields, city leaders announced. “By serving as mentors, coaches, advocates and role models, our officers will connect with the community on a more personal level,” […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC Today morning forecast 100722

Columbus org fundraises to prevent hair loss in breast …. Chemotherapy typically comes with a promise of nausea, exhaustion and other health issues. But one Columbus nonprofit is trying to mitigate one of the most visible side effects: hair loss.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

39K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy