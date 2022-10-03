Read full article on original website
Trails Center hosting pioneer rug braiding workshop in Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — People interested in learning how to braid wool rugs like pioneers did in American history have the opportunity to join a workshop at the National Historic Trails Interpretive Center this November. “I had the opportunity to learn this pioneer skill from other knowledgeable, skilled women and...
5th annual Casper Oktoberfest aims to raise $100K for Make-A-Wish Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — The 5th annual “Casper Oktoberfest” will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 with the goal of raising $100,000 to help Make-A-Wish Wyoming grant wishes to 12 children with critical illnesses. There will be over 15 regional breweries participating in the...
Wyoming Veterans Museum celebrating Navy’s 247th birthday for October ‘Family Fun Day’
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Veterans Memorial Museum will hold a “Family Fun Day” with activities geared toward children from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 22. With the U.S. Navy set to mark its 247th anniversary this month after it was established Oct. 13, 1775, the museum’s Family Fun Day will look to celebrate the history of the Navy.
‘Thomas Twiss, a Man of Two Worlds’: Casper historian presenting at Trails Center on Saturday
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper-based historian Tom Rea will deliver a presentation titled “Thomas Twiss, a Man of Two Worlds” at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 at the National Historic Trails Interpretive Center. Twiss was a West Point Academy graduate who came to Fort Laramie as a civilian...
Nicolaysen Art Museum seeking new director, hopes to find right person by start of 2023
CASPER, Wyo. — On Thursday, the Nicolaysen Art Museum said it is seeking candidates to take on the role of executive director. The museum began seeking a new director in September after the departure of former Director Andy Couch, who left to pursue a degree at the University of Oklahoma and who has taken the role of director of the Norman Firehouse Art Center.
Casper hosting Wyoming Hospitality & Travel Coalition’s Oct. 19–20 fall summit
CASPER, Wyo. — The Oil City will be hosting the Wyoming Hospitality & Tourism Coalition’s annual Fall Hospitality and Tourism Summit on Oct. 19 and Oct. 20, Visit Casper said in a press release Wednesday. “We are delighted to welcome our tourism colleagues to Casper,” said Renee Penton-Jones,...
Excel Academy launching new ‘Pumpkin Patch’ in Casper ahead of ‘Spooktacular Family Dance’
CASPER, Wyo. — Excel Academy Private School is preparing to open its first-ever “Pumpkin Patch” in Casper. The grand opening for the Pumpkin Patch will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 at Excel Academy, 500 S. Jefferson St. In addition to pumpkins, there will be games, story time, face painting and balloons by Merrily the Clown, family photos, music, baked goods and lunch and dinner from Papa’s Pork Chops.
Casper-area families can apply for ‘Shop with a Cop’ for kids to find holiday gifts
CASPER, Wyo. — Law enforcement officers with Casper-area agencies are preparing to accompany kids from the community to shop for holiday gifts as part of the annual “Shop with a Cop” program. The program aims to allow kids from underprivileged families to select gifts for themselves and...
City Council agrees to let Natrona Library create Casper’s first-ever ‘StoryWalk’ near Crossroads Park
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Casper City Council voted to approve a memorandum of understanding between the City of Casper and the Natrona County Public Library that will allow the library to install a “StoryWalk” along a section of the Platte River Trail near Crossroads Park.
Casper Pride holding ‘Coming Out Day’ celebration at The Void
CASPER, Wyo. — National “Coming Out Day” is Tuesday, Oct. 11, and Casper Pride has plans to celebrate. Casper Pride will hold a Coming Out Day celebration from 5 to 10 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11 at The Void, 128 E. 2nd St. There will be free food,...
Friends, family remember Mauro and Mateo Diaz during memorial service in Casper
CASPER, Wyo. – Mourners quietly filed into the large Highland Park Community Church auditorium on Thursday afternoon as recordings of Miles Davis gently filled the air. There’d be almost no noise if it wasn’t for the music, except for the near-constant sounds of quiet crying before the start of a memorial service for Mauro and Mateo Diaz.
Casper College Community Education classes from canning to photography to dance kick off soon
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper College Community Education Department is offering a number of classes throughout October with the first set to begin this week. “Community education offers noncredit courses designed for personal enrichment and lifelong learning for people 16 and older,” Zhanna Gallegos, community education coordinator at Casper College, said. “Our classes can help you to learn something new, follow your passions, and take your hobbies to the next level.”
Volunteers help UW harvest 10K+ pounds of potatoes grown to help feed Wyoming families
CASPER, Wyo. — 10,920 pounds of potatoes were harvested from the University of Wyoming’s James C. Hageman Sustainable Agriculture Research and Extension Center this season to help feed families facing food insecurity. This was the second year the center harvested potatoes as part of a partnership with two...
Casper–Mills agreement for animal shelter services extended through June 2024
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Casper City Council authorized a memorandum of understanding between the City of Casper and the City of Mills regarding animal shelter services. The City of Casper provided animal shelter services to both the Town of Evansville and the City of Mills under short-term...
City to seek grants with long-term goal to make Washington Park ‘flagship’ gathering place in Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — The City of Casper Parks & Recreation Department is looking to conduct improvements at Washington Park and has plans to seek some grant funding to leverage local money it has available. There is some money already budgeted for improvements to the playground, tennis courts and other...
Casper-Natrona Health offering walk-in, drive-up vaccine clinics in Casper and Mills
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department is offering a number of walk-in and drive-up influenza and COVID-19 vaccine clinics in both Casper and Mills in October, November and December. Regular dose flu vaccines as well as high-dose flu vaccines for people ages 65 and up are available...
Gruner Bros. Brewery to host Wyoming author C.J. Box book signing Monday night
CASPER, Wyo. — Wyoming author C.J. Box will be appearing at a book signing event at Gruner Brothers Brewery in Casper on Monday night. The event is organized by Wind City Books and will go from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., according to Box’s website. He’s also scheduled to appear at the Laramie County Library in Cheyenne on Tuesday for a signing, starting at 6 p.m.
Finding Beauty Amongst Beast: Casper Artist Creates Quilts to Express Grief Over Husband’s Passing
It was beauty killed the beast. They were driving down the highway from Laramie after visiting their son in college. They decided to take the back way, so as to get a glimpse of the breathtaking view of Wyoming that was only accessible via that road. It's not like they were in a hurry; they had all the time in the world.
Natrona County recent applications for marriage (9/28/22–10/4/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Natrona County. Here is a list of those who applied for a marriage license from Sept. 28 through Oct. 4. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the County Clerk’s Office.
10 residents displaced after electrical short in Casper home
CASPER, Wyo. – Ten people are displaced after an electrical short disabled utilities in a home. on Thursday night. According to a release from Casper Fire-EMS, crews arrived to a house on the 1400 block of S. Forest Drive to find a malfunctioning electrical panel that was producing heat, sparks and smoke. Firefighters and technicians from Rocky Mountain Power cut power to the residence and searched the area around the panel.
