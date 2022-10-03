ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

oilcity.news

Trails Center hosting pioneer rug braiding workshop in Casper

CASPER, Wyo. — People interested in learning how to braid wool rugs like pioneers did in American history have the opportunity to join a workshop at the National Historic Trails Interpretive Center this November. “I had the opportunity to learn this pioneer skill from other knowledgeable, skilled women and...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Nicolaysen Art Museum seeking new director, hopes to find right person by start of 2023

CASPER, Wyo. — On Thursday, the Nicolaysen Art Museum said it is seeking candidates to take on the role of executive director. The museum began seeking a new director in September after the departure of former Director Andy Couch, who left to pursue a degree at the University of Oklahoma and who has taken the role of director of the Norman Firehouse Art Center.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Excel Academy launching new ‘Pumpkin Patch’ in Casper ahead of ‘Spooktacular Family Dance’

CASPER, Wyo. — Excel Academy Private School is preparing to open its first-ever “Pumpkin Patch” in Casper. The grand opening for the Pumpkin Patch will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 at Excel Academy, 500 S. Jefferson St. In addition to pumpkins, there will be games, story time, face painting and balloons by Merrily the Clown, family photos, music, baked goods and lunch and dinner from Papa’s Pork Chops.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Friends, family remember Mauro and Mateo Diaz during memorial service in Casper

CASPER, Wyo. – Mourners quietly filed into the large Highland Park Community Church auditorium on Thursday afternoon as recordings of Miles Davis gently filled the air. There’d be almost no noise if it wasn’t for the music, except for the near-constant sounds of quiet crying before the start of a memorial service for Mauro and Mateo Diaz.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Casper College Community Education classes from canning to photography to dance kick off soon

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper College Community Education Department is offering a number of classes throughout October with the first set to begin this week. “Community education offers noncredit courses designed for personal enrichment and lifelong learning for people 16 and older,” Zhanna Gallegos, community education coordinator at Casper College, said. “Our classes can help you to learn something new, follow your passions, and take your hobbies to the next level.”
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Gruner Bros. Brewery to host Wyoming author C.J. Box book signing Monday night

CASPER, Wyo. — Wyoming author C.J. Box will be appearing at a book signing event at Gruner Brothers Brewery in Casper on Monday night. The event is organized by Wind City Books and will go from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., according to Box’s website. He’s also scheduled to appear at the Laramie County Library in Cheyenne on Tuesday for a signing, starting at 6 p.m.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

10 residents displaced after electrical short in Casper home

CASPER, Wyo. – Ten people are displaced after an electrical short disabled utilities in a home. on Thursday night. According to a release from Casper Fire-EMS, crews arrived to a house on the 1400 block of S. Forest Drive to find a malfunctioning electrical panel that was producing heat, sparks and smoke. Firefighters and technicians from Rocky Mountain Power cut power to the residence and searched the area around the panel.
CASPER, WY

