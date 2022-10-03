Read full article on original website
Related
Dead Space Remake More Expensive on Console
EA's upcoming Dead Space remake has been given a hefty price tag, made all the more confusing by costing $10 more on console than PC.
Dead by Daylight Halloween Event Haunted by Daylight Revealed
Dead by Daylight's Halloween event, Haunted by Daylight begins Oct. 11 and brings new cosmetics in addition to a free weekend.
Death Stranding 2 Rumored Codenamed 'Ocean'
Death Stranding 2 is rumored to be codenamed Ocean, and will be made with PlayStation.
Overwatch 2 'Bug' Saves Sojourn From Falling Off the Map
Throughout the beta test days, Sojourn wasted little time establishing herself in the Overwatch 2 meta. At launch, the game's newest DPS is still far from a weak pick, with a kit that is simply devastating to go up against if the person using it is hitting their shots. However,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Blizzard to Remove Phone Number Requirement for "Majority" of Overwatch 2 Players
Blizzard has revealed that they will be removing phone number requirements for a large portion of Overwatch 2 players, a feature that saw many left unable to play the game. Today, Blizzard released an update discussing some of the issues players have faced with the launch of Overwatch 2. Since its release on Oct. 4, players have faced numerous server and stability issues, as well as lengthy queues. A controversial requirement saw players needing SMS Protect in order to play the game, meaning that players needed to provide a phone number. The feature also locked out many who owned prepaid phones.
Lost Ark End of 2022 Roadmap Revealed
Amazon Games has revealed its End of 2022 roadmap for Lost Ark, outlining the updates set to head to the MMO through to the end of the year.
How Much Will Dead Space Remake Cost? Standard, Deluxe, Collector's Editions Detailed
Pre-orders are live for the Dead Space remake. But how much will each edition cost?
Call of Duty Leaker Suggests Treyarch is Designing New Warzone 2.0 Map
Treyarch may be leading the design of a new Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 map to be released alongside a new game in 2024 according to known Call of Duty leaker TheGhostOfHope.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How to Make Grass Floors in Grounded
A good foundation of any base is laying down the right floors. Here's how to craft Grass Floors in Grounded.
Fortnite v22.10 Update Adds New DMR and Grapple Guns
The latest update for Fortnite Battle Royale is here. We've listed everything that's changed in this new update. Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4: Paradise has seen all sorts of weird, chrome happenings occur across the island. Players have been able to blob-ify themselves, phasing through walls and generating all kinds of havoc. Thanks to this latest update, Epic Games has added in a few more ways for players to get around the map, and more ways to deal some damage while they're at it.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Pre-Order Bonuses Listed
It's that time of the year when a new Call of Duty is upon us. This year players will return to where they left off from the 2019 Modern Warfare reboot. Those who pre-order this year's Call of Duty Modern Warfare II will be allegeable for a number of bonuses.
DBLTAP
New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
13K+
Post
225K+
Views
ABOUT
DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!https://www.dbltap.com/
Comments / 0