Overwatch 2 'Bug' Saves Sojourn From Falling Off the Map

Throughout the beta test days, Sojourn wasted little time establishing herself in the Overwatch 2 meta. At launch, the game's newest DPS is still far from a weak pick, with a kit that is simply devastating to go up against if the person using it is hitting their shots. However,...
Blizzard to Remove Phone Number Requirement for "Majority" of Overwatch 2 Players

Blizzard has revealed that they will be removing phone number requirements for a large portion of Overwatch 2 players, a feature that saw many left unable to play the game. Today, Blizzard released an update discussing some of the issues players have faced with the launch of Overwatch 2. Since its release on Oct. 4, players have faced numerous server and stability issues, as well as lengthy queues. A controversial requirement saw players needing SMS Protect in order to play the game, meaning that players needed to provide a phone number. The feature also locked out many who owned prepaid phones.
Fortnite v22.10 Update Adds New DMR and Grapple Guns

The latest update for Fortnite Battle Royale is here. We've listed everything that's changed in this new update. Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4: Paradise has seen all sorts of weird, chrome happenings occur across the island. Players have been able to blob-ify themselves, phasing through walls and generating all kinds of havoc. Thanks to this latest update, Epic Games has added in a few more ways for players to get around the map, and more ways to deal some damage while they're at it.
