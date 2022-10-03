Read full article on original website
Apex Legends Weapon Tier List October 2022
Our Apex Legends weapon tier list for October 2022 is here to break down which of the game's many firearms are the best to use in Season 14. As the meta currently stands, there remains a wide range of weapons to dominate with in Apex Legends, as usual. However, that's not to say players haven't continued to figure out which weapons are slightly better than each other after the Beast of Prey Collection Event patch. Here is how the weapons stack up in Apex Legends: Hunted in October 2022.
Overwatch 2 'Bug' Saves Sojourn From Falling Off the Map
Throughout the beta test days, Sojourn wasted little time establishing herself in the Overwatch 2 meta. At launch, the game's newest DPS is still far from a weak pick, with a kit that is simply devastating to go up against if the person using it is hitting their shots. However,...
Dead Space Remake to Get First Gameplay Reveal
EA have announced that they will be officially revealing gameplay for the upcoming Dead Space remake.
Is Medieval Dynasty on Xbox Game Pass?
Medieval Dynasty's release on Xbox is one of many new updates for the game.
Pokémon GO Evolving Stars: Sinnoh Challenge
Pokémon GO Evolving Stars Sinnoh Challenge explained including rewards, available Pokemon and more.
Apex Legends Controller Players Dominating the Top of Ranked
Controller players are currently dominating the top of ranked in Apex Legends, much to the surprise of MnK players. While the debate between mouse and keyboard versus controller has been a conversation as old as gaming, a recent discovery of just how many controller players are at the top of ranked in Apex Legends might just put this long-lasting conversation to rest.
Blizzard to Remove Phone Number Requirement for "Majority" of Overwatch 2 Players
Blizzard has revealed that they will be removing phone number requirements for a large portion of Overwatch 2 players, a feature that saw many left unable to play the game. Today, Blizzard released an update discussing some of the issues players have faced with the launch of Overwatch 2. Since its release on Oct. 4, players have faced numerous server and stability issues, as well as lengthy queues. A controversial requirement saw players needing SMS Protect in order to play the game, meaning that players needed to provide a phone number. The feature also locked out many who owned prepaid phones.
Pokémon GO Morelull and Shiinotic Debut in Festival of Lights
The Pokémon GO Festival of Light event will introduce the illuminating Pokémon Morelull and Shiinotic to Pokémon GO.
How to Unlock Sojourn in Overwatch 2
Looking to unlock one of Overwatch 2's newest heroes? Here's how to unlock Sojourn. Overwatch 2 is finally here. Having released just a few days ago on Oct. 4, players have been eager to get stuck into the game's newest features. For some, however, that's proved to be a challenge after encountering a variety of server and stability issues on top of lengthy queues. Blizzard have been on the case, though. Rolling out a few fixes already aiming to tackle the server issues and get players back to enjoying all of the sequel's changes.
How to Get New Clockwork Overwatch 2 Skin
Overwatch 2 has launched for free for all players. Reception to the free-to-play and live-service models has been mixed with much of the criticism being drawn towards content being locked behind paywalls. One example is the new legendary Clockwork skin for the support hero Zenyatta. How to Get the Legendary...
IceManIsaac Breaks Down Insanely Powerful Gorenko Loadout in Warzone Season 5
Call of Duty: Warzone content creator IceManIsaac has revealed an insanely powerful loadout build in his most recent YouTube video in which he breaks down the best loadouts in Warzone. Warzone fans are well aware of the Gorenko sniper rifle and its devasting damage output. Our Warzone Season 5 Weapon...
How Much Will Dead Space Remake Cost? Standard, Deluxe, Collector's Editions Detailed
Pre-orders are live for the Dead Space remake. But how much will each edition cost?
