Read full article on original website
Related
Will Blisk Join Apex Legends?
As most longtime members of the Apex Legends community can likely attest to, Kuben Blisk has long been a name that players have been murmuring about in hopes of seeing them become a playable Legend one day. Blisk was formerly a deuteragonist in Respawn's Titanfall, and an antagonist in Titanfall...
Apex Legends Legend Tier List October 2022
Our Apex Legends legend tier list for October 2022 is here to break down which of the game's 22 characters are the best to use in Season 14. As the meta currently stands, there remains a wide range of legends to dominate with in Apex Legends, as usual. However, that's not to say players haven't continued to figure out which legends are slightly better than each other after the Beast of Prey Collection Event patch. Here is how the legends stack up in Apex Legends: Hunted in October 2022.
Overwatch 2 'Bug' Saves Sojourn From Falling Off the Map
Throughout the beta test days, Sojourn wasted little time establishing herself in the Overwatch 2 meta. At launch, the game's newest DPS is still far from a weak pick, with a kit that is simply devastating to go up against if the person using it is hitting their shots. However,...
Dead Space Remake More Expensive on Console
EA's upcoming Dead Space remake has been given a hefty price tag, made all the more confusing by costing $10 more on console than PC.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Apex Legends Controller Players Dominating the Top of Ranked
Controller players are currently dominating the top of ranked in Apex Legends, much to the surprise of MnK players. While the debate between mouse and keyboard versus controller has been a conversation as old as gaming, a recent discovery of just how many controller players are at the top of ranked in Apex Legends might just put this long-lasting conversation to rest.
Pokémon GO Evolving Stars Store Boxes Listed
As a part of Pokémon GO’s Evolving Stars event, here is a list of all of the Evolving Stars Store Boxes.
Death Stranding 2 Rumored Codenamed 'Ocean'
Death Stranding 2 is rumored to be codenamed Ocean, and will be made with PlayStation.
Is Overwatch 2 Missing Skins?
With the launch of Overwatch 2 many players have been jumping straight into the free-to-play shooter, only to discover that they're missing some skins. Here's what you need to know. Overwatch's long-awaited, free-to-play sequel Overwatch 2 launched yesterday on Oct. 4. As expected, huge amounts of fans were eager to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dead Space Remake to Get First Gameplay Reveal
EA have announced that they will be officially revealing gameplay for the upcoming Dead Space remake.
Pokémon GO Evolving Stars: Sinnoh Challenge
Pokémon GO Evolving Stars Sinnoh Challenge explained including rewards, available Pokemon and more.
How to Play Rocket League in Fortnite
A new update for Fortnite Creative has been released and gives players the chance to create and design islands featuring Rocket League's Octane vehicle. As such, we have a breakdown of how fans can play Rocket League in Fortnite. The new update was announced on Oct. 4 and will feature...
When Does Fortnitemares 2022 Start?
As we move into the spooky season, Fortnite players are hoping for the return of Fortnitemares. Here's what we know. Fortnite has no shortage of spooky, Halloween-inspired Outfits and cosmetics for players to get their hands on, and what better time to celebrate them than in the month of October. Many Fortnite players are waiting to see if Fortnitemares will be returning in 2022, and which Outfits and cosmetics will be up for grabs.
NBA 2K23 Dreamer Edition: Where to Buy
The exclusive Dreamer Edition will have a limited release.
NBA・
Red Dead Online: Halloween Across the Frontier Explained
Red Dead Online's Halloween event includes several exclusive features.
How to Fix Rocket League Error 68
Here are the steps Rocket League players should take when fixing Error 68
Pokémon GO Mega Gyarados Raid Day Explained
Details for the Pokémon GO Mega Gyarados Raid Day are explained
Valorant 5.07 Patch Adds Yoru Balances, Reyna Buffs, and More
Riot Games have released the patch notes for Valorant's 5.07 update. Here's what you need to know.
Pokémon GO Season of Light Special Research Part 2 Details
Pokémon GO Season of Light's Special Research Part 2 was revealed Wednesday. Here's how to complete it and what rewards you'll receive in exchange for your time.
How to Claim Watchpoint Pack in Overwatch 2
On Tuesday, Overwatch 2 was finally launched, and with its release comes a new battle pass system, obtainable gift skins, and features. The Watchpoint Pack, a pre-order kit for the game, was also a part of its release, containing exclusive items and functions. Here's what's in it and how to claim it.
How to Get New Clockwork Overwatch 2 Skin
Overwatch 2 has launched for free for all players. Reception to the free-to-play and live-service models has been mixed with much of the criticism being drawn towards content being locked behind paywalls. One example is the new legendary Clockwork skin for the support hero Zenyatta. How to Get the Legendary...
DBLTAP
New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
13K+
Post
225K+
Views
ABOUT
DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!https://www.dbltap.com/
Comments / 0