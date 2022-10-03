ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will Blisk Join Apex Legends?

As most longtime members of the Apex Legends community can likely attest to, Kuben Blisk has long been a name that players have been murmuring about in hopes of seeing them become a playable Legend one day. Blisk was formerly a deuteragonist in Respawn's Titanfall, and an antagonist in Titanfall...
Apex Legends Legend Tier List October 2022

Our Apex Legends legend tier list for October 2022 is here to break down which of the game's 22 characters are the best to use in Season 14. As the meta currently stands, there remains a wide range of legends to dominate with in Apex Legends, as usual. However, that's not to say players haven't continued to figure out which legends are slightly better than each other after the Beast of Prey Collection Event patch. Here is how the legends stack up in Apex Legends: Hunted in October 2022.
Overwatch 2 'Bug' Saves Sojourn From Falling Off the Map

Throughout the beta test days, Sojourn wasted little time establishing herself in the Overwatch 2 meta. At launch, the game's newest DPS is still far from a weak pick, with a kit that is simply devastating to go up against if the person using it is hitting their shots. However,...
Apex Legends Controller Players Dominating the Top of Ranked

Controller players are currently dominating the top of ranked in Apex Legends, much to the surprise of MnK players. While the debate between mouse and keyboard versus controller has been a conversation as old as gaming, a recent discovery of just how many controller players are at the top of ranked in Apex Legends might just put this long-lasting conversation to rest.
Is Overwatch 2 Missing Skins?

With the launch of Overwatch 2 many players have been jumping straight into the free-to-play shooter, only to discover that they're missing some skins. Here's what you need to know. Overwatch's long-awaited, free-to-play sequel Overwatch 2 launched yesterday on Oct. 4. As expected, huge amounts of fans were eager to...
How to Play Rocket League in Fortnite

A new update for Fortnite Creative has been released and gives players the chance to create and design islands featuring Rocket League's Octane vehicle. As such, we have a breakdown of how fans can play Rocket League in Fortnite. The new update was announced on Oct. 4 and will feature...
When Does Fortnitemares 2022 Start?

As we move into the spooky season, Fortnite players are hoping for the return of Fortnitemares. Here's what we know. Fortnite has no shortage of spooky, Halloween-inspired Outfits and cosmetics for players to get their hands on, and what better time to celebrate them than in the month of October. Many Fortnite players are waiting to see if Fortnitemares will be returning in 2022, and which Outfits and cosmetics will be up for grabs.
How to Claim Watchpoint Pack in Overwatch 2

On Tuesday, Overwatch 2 was finally launched, and with its release comes a new battle pass system, obtainable gift skins, and features. The Watchpoint Pack, a pre-order kit for the game, was also a part of its release, containing exclusive items and functions. Here's what's in it and how to claim it.
How to Get New Clockwork Overwatch 2 Skin

Overwatch 2 has launched for free for all players. Reception to the free-to-play and live-service models has been mixed with much of the criticism being drawn towards content being locked behind paywalls. One example is the new legendary Clockwork skin for the support hero Zenyatta. How to Get the Legendary...
