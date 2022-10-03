Read full article on original website
Russian oil price cap will give buyers leverage - U.S. official
LONDON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - A price cap that Group of Seven (G7) countries want to impose on Russian oil will provide buyers with leverage to get better prices, a U.S. Treasury official said on Wednesday. The United States has held "positive dialogue" with China and India, two major importers...
South Korea transfers $780 mln to Turkish cenbank in swap deal -bankers
ANKARA, Oct 6 (Reuters) - South Korea made a transfer worth $780 million to Turkey's central bank last week, a portion of the $2 billion agreed under a swap deal signed in 2021, two bankers told Reuters. The total amount transferred to Turkey from South Korea under the deal is...
U.S. eyeing 'alternatives' after OPEC+ cut, Biden says
WASHINGTON/ON BOARD AIR FORCE ONE, Oct 6 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden expressed disappointment on Thursday over announced plans by OPEC+ nations to cut oil output and he and officials said the United States was looking at all possible alternatives to keep prices from rising. Despite that move, Biden...
OPEC+ agrees deep cuts to oil production despite U.S. pressure
VIENNA/LONDON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - OPEC+ agreed its deepest cuts to oil production since the 2020 COVID pandemic at a Vienna meeting on Wednesday, curbing supply in an already tight market despite pressure from the United States and others to pump more. The cut could spur a recovery in oil...
War in Ukraine cuts Ferrexpo production by 68%
Ferrexpo (LSE: FXPO) said today that total iron ore pellet production for 3Q 2022 was 0.8 million tonnes, a year-on-year decrease of 68%. The company has operations in Ukraine, which were curtailed due to the war. Company CEO Jim North said the company is changing focus. “Having continued to operate...
Will this silver and gold price rally last? Here's what analysts are saying
(Kitco News) In a surprise u-turn this week, silver and gold are trading at 3-month and 3-week highs, respectively. But is this a sustainable rally or just a short squeeze?. Even though silver has outperformed gold this week, both precious metals saw impressive performance. Some main drivers were a weaker U.S. dollar, falling U.S. Treasury yields, higher crude oil, and renewed safe-haven buying amid shifting Fed rate hike expectations and disappointing macro data.
Gold, silver see corrective price pullbacks at mid-week
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are lower in early U.S. trading Wednesday, on routine downside price corrections following solid gains posted on Monday and Tuesday. A strong rebound in the U.S. dollar index today is also a bearish outside market element for the precious metals markets. December gold was last down $10.90 at $1,719.40 and December silver was down $0.754 at $20.35.
Belarus government sees annual inflation at 19% - state media
Oct 6 (Reuters) - Belarus sees annual inflation coming in at 19% in 2022, state media reported on Thursday citing a discussion between President Alexander Lukashenko and government ministers. In the meeting Lukashenko said the country needed to tame fast price rises and ordered the central bank to come up...
U.S. private payrolls rise in September; trade deficit narrows sharply
WASHINGTON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - U.S. private employers stepped up hiring in September, suggesting demand for workers remains strong despite rising interest rates and tighter financial conditions. The ADP National Employment report on Wednesday followed on the heels of news on Tuesday that job openings dropped by the most in...
Biden disappointed by 'shortsighted' cut by OPEC+, White House says
WASHINGTON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden is calling on his administration and Congress to explore ways to boost U.S. energy production and reduce OPEC's control over energy prices after the cartel's "shortsighted" production cut, the White House said on Wednesday. Biden will also continue to direct releases...
Gold price hits new daily lows as U.S. service sector beats expectations
(Kitco News) Gold dropped as momentum in the service sector was slightly better than expected in September, according to the latest data from the Institute of Supply Management (ISM). The Services Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) was at a reading of 56.7% last month, down from August’s 56.9%. The 0.2 percentage-point...
Gold prices sees solid selling pressure as U.S. economy created 263K jobs in September
(Kitco News) - The gold market has dropped into negative territory, and tested support above $1,700 an ounce following stronger-than-expected labor market data. Friday, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said 263,000 jobs were created in September. The data beat expectations economists were forecasting job gains of around 248,000. At the...
Gold price holding solid gains as U.S. weekly jobless claims rise by 29K
(Kitco News) - The U.S. labor market remains volatile as more workers than expected applied first-time benefits last week, seeing a solid rise from the previous week’s six-month low. Thursday, the U.S. Labor Department said that weekly jobless claims jumped by 29,000 to 219,000, up from the previous week's...
Wall Street surges, yields slide for second day as investors eye weaker economic data
WASHINGTON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks and oil extended a comeback into a second straight day while U.S. Treasury yields slid on hopes that global efforts by central banks to fight inflation may ease in the future. A new report showing U.S. job openings dropping, a weaker read of...
Gas crisis set to worsen after Europe burns through winter stocks
HELSINKI/BRUSSELS, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Europe may face an even more acute energy crunch next year after draining its natural gas tanks to get through the cold of this winter, the head of the International Energy Agency said on Wednesday, as the EU looks for ways to ease the crisis.
Dollar edges higher as investors prepare for U.S. jobs news on Friday
NEW YORK/LONDON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - The dollar rose on Thursday, extending its gains from the previous day as investors looked ahead to Friday's key U.S. payrolls report for signs of softness that could signal slowing U.S. rate hikes and possibly a weakening in the greenback after this year's sharp rally.
Fed knows how to fight inflation, will seek to do so 'gently' -Daly
Oct 4 (Reuters) - San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly on Tuesday said the U.S. central bank has the tools and the knowledge to bring down high inflation, and will use them, even as it tries to find the "gentlest" way to do so. There is "a lot"...
Wall St slides as Fed's hawkish talk snuffs two-day rally
Oct 5 (Reuters) - Wall Street stocks slid on Wednesday, ending the biggest two-day rally since 2020, after data showed U.S. labor demand remained strong and as Federal Reserve officials stuck to their hawkish message that interest rates will stay higher for longer. U.S. private employers stepped up hiring in...
Oil rises to 3-week highs as OPEC+ agrees to deep cuts, U.S. stockpiles fall
NEW YORK, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Wednesday to three-week highs, as OPEC+ agreed to its deepest cuts to production since the 2020 COVID pandemic, despite a tight market and opposition to cuts from the United States and others. Prices also rose on U.S. government data that...
False dawn or not
S&P 500 jubilation continued yesterday, and markets didn't really notice Fed's Williams throwing cold water on giving up the fight against inflation prematurely. The excessive moves in USD retreat well below 111.50 throughout yesterday, and plunge in Treasury yields combined with very risk-on posture in junk corporate bonds, provided daily continuation of Monday's momentum (the bear trap having characteristics of a short squeeze), with real assets beyond oil amplifying the growing risk appetite. At the same time though, VIX didn't sharply retreat – 29 is not plunge target to speak of, which demonstrates to some degree a fragile nature of this two day upswing. Remember the title of yesterday's article (Fed Turn That Wasn't) and the caution in evaluation of the upswing prospects I called for back then:
