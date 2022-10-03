ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Comments / 0

Related
DBLTAP

How to Unlock Sojourn in Overwatch 2

Looking to unlock one of Overwatch 2's newest heroes? Here's how to unlock Sojourn. Overwatch 2 is finally here. Having released just a few days ago on Oct. 4, players have been eager to get stuck into the game's newest features. For some, however, that's proved to be a challenge after encountering a variety of server and stability issues on top of lengthy queues. Blizzard have been on the case, though. Rolling out a few fixes already aiming to tackle the server issues and get players back to enjoying all of the sequel's changes.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

How to Claim Watchpoint Pack in Overwatch 2

On Tuesday, Overwatch 2 was finally launched, and with its release comes a new battle pass system, obtainable gift skins, and features. The Watchpoint Pack, a pre-order kit for the game, was also a part of its release, containing exclusive items and functions. Here's what's in it and how to claim it.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Apex Legends Weapon Tier List October 2022

Our Apex Legends weapon tier list for October 2022 is here to break down which of the game's many firearms are the best to use in Season 14. As the meta currently stands, there remains a wide range of weapons to dominate with in Apex Legends, as usual. However, that's not to say players haven't continued to figure out which weapons are slightly better than each other after the Beast of Prey Collection Event patch. Here is how the weapons stack up in Apex Legends: Hunted in October 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warzone#Loadout#Video Game#Whosimmortal#The Marco 5 And Em2
DBLTAP

Apex Legends Controller Players Dominating the Top of Ranked

Controller players are currently dominating the top of ranked in Apex Legends, much to the surprise of MnK players. While the debate between mouse and keyboard versus controller has been a conversation as old as gaming, a recent discovery of just how many controller players are at the top of ranked in Apex Legends might just put this long-lasting conversation to rest.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Does Currency Carry Over to Overwatch 2?

Players who amassed Overwatch Credits in the original Overwatch will be wondering if the currency carries over to Overwatch 2. With the launch of Overwatch 2 many players have encountered numerous problems, largely related to server issues and bugs. From "Unexpected Server Errors" to missing cosmetics, players have been left feeling a bit confused. One thing that many are keen to find out is whether or not their currency from the original Overwatch carries over now that the game is officially dead.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Will Blisk Join Apex Legends?

As most longtime members of the Apex Legends community can likely attest to, Kuben Blisk has long been a name that players have been murmuring about in hopes of seeing them become a playable Legend one day. Blisk was formerly a deuteragonist in Respawn's Titanfall, and an antagonist in Titanfall...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Call of Duty: Warzone
NewsBreak
Youtube
DBLTAP

Warzone YouTuber Shows Off Dragunov Loadout in Solo Games

Warzone YouTuber Metaphor gives a look at his Dragunov loadout that is dominating the competition in Call of Duty: Warzone solo games. While it is typically agreed upon that the Dragunov is one of the worst snipers in Warzone, YouTuber Metaphor recently released a video showing his take on the Dragunov sniper loadout and his success with it during solo games, leaving many to wonder if the sniper is as bad as once previously thought.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
DBLTAP

Overwatch 2 'Bug' Saves Sojourn From Falling Off the Map

Throughout the beta test days, Sojourn wasted little time establishing herself in the Overwatch 2 meta. At launch, the game's newest DPS is still far from a weak pick, with a kit that is simply devastating to go up against if the person using it is hitting their shots. However,...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New Need for Speed Game Leaks Ahead of Reveal

A new Need for Speed reveal is on the horizon with Electronic Arts announcing this week that the next game in the series will be shown off on October 6th, but ahead of that reveal, it seems we already know what the next game will be titled. References to something called "Need for Speed: Unbound" appeared on the publisher's site around the time the reveal event was teased, though that's about all we know about the game ahead of whatever's going to be shared later in the week.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Blizzard to Remove Phone Number Requirement for "Majority" of Overwatch 2 Players

Blizzard has revealed that they will be removing phone number requirements for a large portion of Overwatch 2 players, a feature that saw many left unable to play the game. Today, Blizzard released an update discussing some of the issues players have faced with the launch of Overwatch 2. Since its release on Oct. 4, players have faced numerous server and stability issues, as well as lengthy queues. A controversial requirement saw players needing SMS Protect in order to play the game, meaning that players needed to provide a phone number. The feature also locked out many who owned prepaid phones.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

How to Play Rocket League in Fortnite

A new update for Fortnite Creative has been released and gives players the chance to create and design islands featuring Rocket League's Octane vehicle. As such, we have a breakdown of how fans can play Rocket League in Fortnite. The new update was announced on Oct. 4 and will feature...
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

DBLTAP

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
13K+
Post
225K+
Views
ABOUT

DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!

 https://www.dbltap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy