IceManIsaac Breaks Down Insanely Powerful Gorenko Loadout in Warzone Season 5
Call of Duty: Warzone content creator IceManIsaac has revealed an insanely powerful loadout build in his most recent YouTube video in which he breaks down the best loadouts in Warzone. Warzone fans are well aware of the Gorenko sniper rifle and its devasting damage output. Our Warzone Season 5 Weapon...
How to Unlock Sojourn in Overwatch 2
Looking to unlock one of Overwatch 2's newest heroes? Here's how to unlock Sojourn. Overwatch 2 is finally here. Having released just a few days ago on Oct. 4, players have been eager to get stuck into the game's newest features. For some, however, that's proved to be a challenge after encountering a variety of server and stability issues on top of lengthy queues. Blizzard have been on the case, though. Rolling out a few fixes already aiming to tackle the server issues and get players back to enjoying all of the sequel's changes.
How to Claim Watchpoint Pack in Overwatch 2
On Tuesday, Overwatch 2 was finally launched, and with its release comes a new battle pass system, obtainable gift skins, and features. The Watchpoint Pack, a pre-order kit for the game, was also a part of its release, containing exclusive items and functions. Here's what's in it and how to claim it.
Apex Legends Weapon Tier List October 2022
Our Apex Legends weapon tier list for October 2022 is here to break down which of the game's many firearms are the best to use in Season 14. As the meta currently stands, there remains a wide range of weapons to dominate with in Apex Legends, as usual. However, that's not to say players haven't continued to figure out which weapons are slightly better than each other after the Beast of Prey Collection Event patch. Here is how the weapons stack up in Apex Legends: Hunted in October 2022.
Apex Legends Controller Players Dominating the Top of Ranked
Controller players are currently dominating the top of ranked in Apex Legends, much to the surprise of MnK players. While the debate between mouse and keyboard versus controller has been a conversation as old as gaming, a recent discovery of just how many controller players are at the top of ranked in Apex Legends might just put this long-lasting conversation to rest.
Dead Space Remake More Expensive on Console
EA's upcoming Dead Space remake has been given a hefty price tag, made all the more confusing by costing $10 more on console than PC.
Does Currency Carry Over to Overwatch 2?
Players who amassed Overwatch Credits in the original Overwatch will be wondering if the currency carries over to Overwatch 2. With the launch of Overwatch 2 many players have encountered numerous problems, largely related to server issues and bugs. From "Unexpected Server Errors" to missing cosmetics, players have been left feeling a bit confused. One thing that many are keen to find out is whether or not their currency from the original Overwatch carries over now that the game is officially dead.
Will Blisk Join Apex Legends?
As most longtime members of the Apex Legends community can likely attest to, Kuben Blisk has long been a name that players have been murmuring about in hopes of seeing them become a playable Legend one day. Blisk was formerly a deuteragonist in Respawn's Titanfall, and an antagonist in Titanfall...
A Ubisoft title just took Guinness World Record for most-delayed game
If you’re a fan of video games, you’re certainly no stranger to a delay and the past couple of months have been full of them. Analysts are claiming that the upcoming release of God of War Ragnarök has other games running for the hills. Whether this is...
Warzone YouTuber Shows Off Dragunov Loadout in Solo Games
Warzone YouTuber Metaphor gives a look at his Dragunov loadout that is dominating the competition in Call of Duty: Warzone solo games. While it is typically agreed upon that the Dragunov is one of the worst snipers in Warzone, YouTuber Metaphor recently released a video showing his take on the Dragunov sniper loadout and his success with it during solo games, leaving many to wonder if the sniper is as bad as once previously thought.
NBA 2K23 Dreamer Edition: Where to Buy
The exclusive Dreamer Edition will have a limited release.
Overwatch 2 'Bug' Saves Sojourn From Falling Off the Map
Throughout the beta test days, Sojourn wasted little time establishing herself in the Overwatch 2 meta. At launch, the game's newest DPS is still far from a weak pick, with a kit that is simply devastating to go up against if the person using it is hitting their shots. However,...
Pokémon GO Evolving Stars: Sinnoh Challenge
Pokémon GO Evolving Stars Sinnoh Challenge explained including rewards, available Pokemon and more.
Pokémon GO Evolving Stars Store Boxes Listed
As a part of Pokémon GO’s Evolving Stars event, here is a list of all of the Evolving Stars Store Boxes.
Is Medieval Dynasty on Xbox Game Pass?
Medieval Dynasty's release on Xbox is one of many new updates for the game.
New Need for Speed Game Leaks Ahead of Reveal
A new Need for Speed reveal is on the horizon with Electronic Arts announcing this week that the next game in the series will be shown off on October 6th, but ahead of that reveal, it seems we already know what the next game will be titled. References to something called "Need for Speed: Unbound" appeared on the publisher's site around the time the reveal event was teased, though that's about all we know about the game ahead of whatever's going to be shared later in the week.
Blizzard to Remove Phone Number Requirement for "Majority" of Overwatch 2 Players
Blizzard has revealed that they will be removing phone number requirements for a large portion of Overwatch 2 players, a feature that saw many left unable to play the game. Today, Blizzard released an update discussing some of the issues players have faced with the launch of Overwatch 2. Since its release on Oct. 4, players have faced numerous server and stability issues, as well as lengthy queues. A controversial requirement saw players needing SMS Protect in order to play the game, meaning that players needed to provide a phone number. The feature also locked out many who owned prepaid phones.
How to Play Rocket League in Fortnite
A new update for Fortnite Creative has been released and gives players the chance to create and design islands featuring Rocket League's Octane vehicle. As such, we have a breakdown of how fans can play Rocket League in Fortnite. The new update was announced on Oct. 4 and will feature...
