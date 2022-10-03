Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Over 55,000 Properties In Cook County Tax Sale, Many Under $1,000TaxBuzzCook County, IL
Illinois Welcomes 80 More Migrants to its State With Open ArmsTom HandyChicago, IL
Eligible Chicago residents can get $500 each month in new programJake WellsChicago, IL
Chicago's Best Pizza Places: A Comprehensive GuideThe Daily ScoopChicago, IL
Mayor Lightfoot Expands Paid Parental Leave for All City EmployeesLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
suburbanchicagoland.com
Live theater in suburbs offers alternatives to Chicago’s risky visits
Live theater in suburbs offers alternatives to Chicago’s risky visits. As gun violence increases in Chicago, more and more suburbanites are reconsidering visits to the crime plagued city and turning to alternative options for business, school and entertainment in the surrounding suburbs. Although the Chicago Theater offers some great performances, the exposure before and after the performances poses risks for many law abiding citizens who are disgusted by the failure of Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Cook County State’s Attorney emphasis on protecting criminal rights. There are better and safer places to go in the suburbs. Here’s a list.
Harry Styles Concert in Chicago Postponed Due to Illness in Crew
The first of six Harry Styles concerts at the United Center, scheduled to take place Thursday evening, has been postponed due to an illness in the band and crew. Styles' residency-style "Love on Tour" has seen him play multiple dates at several large cities, including a 15-show stay at Madison Square Garden in New York from late August through late September.
United Center Confirms Remaining Harry Styles Chicago Shows Will Proceed As Scheduled
After the abrupt cancellation of Harry Styles' first of six scheduled concerts in Chicago on Thursday night, rumors quickly spread about the remainder of his stay being affected. United Center officials confirmed in a social media comment that as of now, the remainder of Styles' residency at the United Center...
Corydon Times-Republican
Dead & Company's 2023 ‘The Final Tour' Includes 2 Chicago Dates at Wrigley Field in
Grateful Dead fans in Chicago won't have to travel far in 2023 to see Dead & Company perform on their farewell tour. The band, which formed in 2015 and includes several original members of The Grateful Dead along with other musicians including John Mayer, has released concert dates for what they're calling "The Final Tour."
Podcast: Are Blackhawks Making Right Call by Sending Lukas Reichel to Rockford?
Podcast: Are Hawks making right call by sending Reichel to AHL? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle and Charlie Roumeliotis discuss the organization's decision to send down Lukas Reichel to Rockford for the start of the season. Are the Blackhawks making the right call? The guys also provide an injury update, the Opening Night roster taking shape and and potential Chicago breakout players this season. Plus, Charlie shares the story of how his car got stolen in Milwaukee.
townandtourist.com
The 19 Best All-Inclusive Chicago Area Resorts For Families
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Chicago is characterized by stunning architecture and magnificent water views. It is the third most populated city in the United States, serving as a hub for technology, culture, commerce, and transportation.
What Ticketholders Should Know After Harry Styles' Chicago Concert Postponed
Hundreds of fans, some of whom had been camping for hours outside the United Center, were left disappointed Thursday when the first of six Harry Styles concerts was postponed "out of an abundance of caution." But for those with tickets to the show, what can they do?. Here's what we...
Fans on Twitter React to Last-Minute Cancellation of Chicago Harry Styles Concert
Just hours before Harry Styles was slated to start a six-show stay at the United Center as part of his ongoing "Love On Tour", United Center officials announced Thursday's show was canceled out of "an abundance of caution" due to an illness in the band or crew. With fans camping...
Ignite Your Career By Becoming a Chicago Firefighter/EMT
It’s not everyday someone can become a Chicago firefighter. But interested applicants now have an opportunity to join with testing being open for the first time since 2014. Joining us now with the details is District Chief Jamar Sullivan. IGNITEYOURCAREERCFD.com.
Watch Live: Elite Runners Preview Incredible Chicago Marathon Racing Field
The Bank of America Chicago Marathon attracts first-class athletes and Olympians along with thousands of first-time and veteran runners excited to tour Chicago's neighborhoods and conquer the finish line. On Friday, an incredible group of elite runners kicks off Chicago Marathon race weekend with a press conference to preview the...
mystar106.com
Get Chicago-Style Italian Beef Pizza Delivered Right To Your Door
Lou Malnati’s a pizza chain in Chicago has been making pizza since 1971 and has over 50 locations around the Chicago area has just announced that they are teaming with Portillo’s which is known for their Chicago hot dogs, to create Lou Malnati’s x Portillo’s Italian Beef Deep Dish Pizza.
fox32chicago.com
Harry Styles concert at United Center Thursday rescheduled 'out of an abundance of caution'
CHICAGO - Fans of Harry Styles will have to wait two nights or more to see their idol in concert in Chicago. Thursday night’s concert, the first of six scheduled at the United Center between this weekend and next, is being rescheduled for Monday night "out of an abundance of caution" due to "band/crew illness," according to a tweet from the United Center on Thursday afternoon. A spokesperson for Sony Music, Styles’ record label, said the singer was not affected.
NBC Chicago
This Bar in Chicago's West Loop is One of the 50 Best Bars in the World, New List Says
Although, you may have to wait until happy hour on CST in Chicago to try a cocktail at one of the best bars in the world. Kumiko, in Chicago's West Loop neighborhood, has been named to William Reed's newly released "50 Best Bars in the World," list, ranking at No. 25.
An in-depth look at the film ‘Hockeyland’
Tommy Haines, the director of the new film Hockeyland, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about his new documentary that focuses on two Minnesota high school teams during the 2019-20 season. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
Gotten a Chicago Parking Ticket Recently? You're Not Alone. Ticketing is Up 25.7%
To motorists returning to their vehicles to find a parking ticket on the windshield, it always seems like Chicago is in a ticketing blitz. This year, they might be right. Ticketing is up 25.7% through the first six months of 2022 — from 853,906 tickets through June 30 of last year to 1,073,919 tickets during the same period this year.
Your Guide to This Weekend's 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon
In just two days, more than 40,000 runners and walkers will lace up their shoes and pound the pavement for the 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon, which on Sunday will wind through more than two dozen neighborhoods across the city. But the marathon isn't just for elite runners. Walkers,...
Comedian, Maywood native Judy Tenuta dies at 72
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Judy Tenuta, a brash standup who cheekily styled herself as the “Goddess of Love” and toured with George Carlin as she built her career in the 1980s golden age of comedy, died Thursday. She was 72. Tenuta died Thursday afternoon at home in Los Angeles, with her family around her, publicist […]
Listen: JB Pritzker, Darren Bailey meet in first debate for Governor of Illinois
Democratic Gov. JB Pritzker and Republican challenger Darren Bailey faced off Thursday night in the first of two debates ahead of November’s election for Governor of Illinois. The debate, hosted by WGN Radio parent Nexstar Media Group, was held at Braden Auditorium on the campus of Illinois State University in Normal, broadcast on Nexstar TV […]
wgnradio.com
Tuesdays with Tom Skilling: Will Chicago area get its first freeze this weekend?
WGN-TV meteorologist Tom Skilling joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss whether the Chicagoland area will get its first freeze this weekend, and what will be the lasting impact of Hurricane Ian. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
