Live theater in suburbs offers alternatives to Chicago’s risky visits

Live theater in suburbs offers alternatives to Chicago’s risky visits. As gun violence increases in Chicago, more and more suburbanites are reconsidering visits to the crime plagued city and turning to alternative options for business, school and entertainment in the surrounding suburbs. Although the Chicago Theater offers some great performances, the exposure before and after the performances poses risks for many law abiding citizens who are disgusted by the failure of Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Cook County State’s Attorney emphasis on protecting criminal rights. There are better and safer places to go in the suburbs. Here’s a list.
NBC Chicago

Harry Styles Concert in Chicago Postponed Due to Illness in Crew

The first of six Harry Styles concerts at the United Center, scheduled to take place Thursday evening, has been postponed due to an illness in the band and crew. Styles' residency-style "Love on Tour" has seen him play multiple dates at several large cities, including a 15-show stay at Madison Square Garden in New York from late August through late September.
NBC Chicago

Podcast: Are Blackhawks Making Right Call by Sending Lukas Reichel to Rockford?

Podcast: Are Hawks making right call by sending Reichel to AHL? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle and Charlie Roumeliotis discuss the organization's decision to send down Lukas Reichel to Rockford for the start of the season. Are the Blackhawks making the right call? The guys also provide an injury update, the Opening Night roster taking shape and and potential Chicago breakout players this season. Plus, Charlie shares the story of how his car got stolen in Milwaukee.
townandtourist.com

The 19 Best All-Inclusive Chicago Area Resorts For Families

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Chicago is characterized by stunning architecture and magnificent water views. It is the third most populated city in the United States, serving as a hub for technology, culture, commerce, and transportation.
mystar106.com

Get Chicago-Style Italian Beef Pizza Delivered Right To Your Door

Lou Malnati’s a pizza chain in Chicago has been making pizza since 1971 and has over 50 locations around the Chicago area has just announced that they are teaming with Portillo’s which is known for their Chicago hot dogs, to create Lou Malnati’s x Portillo’s Italian Beef Deep Dish Pizza.
fox32chicago.com

Harry Styles concert at United Center Thursday rescheduled 'out of an abundance of caution'

CHICAGO - Fans of Harry Styles will have to wait two nights or more to see their idol in concert in Chicago. Thursday night’s concert, the first of six scheduled at the United Center between this weekend and next, is being rescheduled for Monday night "out of an abundance of caution" due to "band/crew illness," according to a tweet from the United Center on Thursday afternoon. A spokesperson for Sony Music, Styles’ record label, said the singer was not affected.
WGN Radio

An in-depth look at the film ‘Hockeyland’

Tommy Haines, the director of the new film Hockeyland, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about his new documentary that focuses on two Minnesota high school teams during the 2019-20 season. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
WGN News

Comedian, Maywood native Judy Tenuta dies at 72

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Judy Tenuta, a brash standup who cheekily styled herself as the “Goddess of Love” and toured with George Carlin as she built her career in the 1980s golden age of comedy, died Thursday. She was 72. Tenuta died Thursday afternoon at home in Los Angeles, with her family around her, publicist […]
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

