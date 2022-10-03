Read full article on original website
Teenager arrested for allegedly firing shots during fight at Antioch bar
ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WZTV) — Police arrested a 17-year-old female shooting suspect Tuesday night who allegedly fired shots at an Antioch bar. The teenager allegedly fired shots toward another woman after a verbal and physical fight on Aug. 31 outside TNT’s Billiards Bar & Grill on Bell Road, according to Metro Police.
Metro Police work to identify suspect involved in Clarksville Pike Z-Mart shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Police detectives are trying to identify the suspect involved in a shooting at the Z-Mart on Clarksville Pike last week. The young man in the attached surveillance photos entered the store with a handgun visible in his waistband, and he was involved in a fight with a 16-year-old patron inside the story before the incident, Metro Police reported.
Convicted for attempted carjacking, felon faces new drug, auto theft charges in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) reports a convicted felon arrested on Wednesday will be considered to face federal prosecution. 22-year-old Jamontez Howe was arrested Wednesday afternoon for gun, auto theft, and drug charges while he was serving a four year probation for attempted carjacking and auto theft in 2020.
Metro Police needs public's help identifying suspect involved in Nashville shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Police detectives are working to identify the person or persons responsible for an Aug. 3 Nashville shooting that critically injured a 20-year-old man. The victim was hit in the head and is continuing to recover after the reported shooting in the 2900 block of...
Clarksville Police report deadly car crash on Tiny Town Road, other injuries reported
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is working a deadly crash that occurred on Tiny Town Road near Tara Boulevard on Wednesday. There are other injuries, but CPD reports that the status of their injuries is currently unknown. All westbound lanes of Tiny Town Road are currently...
Nashville man charged for vehicular homicide in crash that killed pedestrian
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Nashville man was charged on a grand jury indictment Tuesday for vehicular homicide by recklessness for a crash on July 14. Metro Police said fatal crash investigators charged 49-year-old Kevin Messer of Nashville for the July crash in the 3900 block of Apache Trail that killed pedestrian, 31-year-old Kentarius Carpenter of Memphis.
'We will not rest': Wilson County sheriff vows to find Mya Fuller's killer
WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the death of a 22-year-old Middle Tennessee woman. Mya Fuller, was reported missing by her family in Murfreesboro in late July. Her body was found less than a week later. In a press conference...
Police dog sniffs out 92 pounds of weed from luggage at Nashville airport
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Two men were arrested Tuesday at Nashville International Airport after a police dog sniffed out 92 pounds of marijuana packed into luggage from an arriving flight. The American Airlines flight—which originated from Los Angeles—had just arrived at BNA from Dallas, Texas, according to the arrest...
Medical professionals to evaluate serial offender again, arrested nearly 200 times
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A repeat offender was arrested close to 200 times, but a Tennessee law protects him from being punished for those crimes. FOX 17 News has updates from the courthouse where a review was held. Due to concerns with HIPAA, we were not able to sit inside the courtroom. But after the review was complete, we were able to speak with the judge and mental health court to find out what happened behind closed doors.
Pedestrian life-flighted to Nashville after single-vehicle crash near Shoney's restaurant
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A pedestrian was life-flighted after a single-vehicle crash on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard near Shoney's restaurant Wednesday. Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is working on the crash and said the pedestrian was life-flighted to Nashville. Police added that the status of the pedestrian's injuries is unknown at...
Families of deceased still waiting on headstones at Davidson Co. Cemetery
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Some families say they are still waiting on the headstone for their loved ones buried at one Davidson County cemetery. While the owners say the delay is because of COVID, some say they’ve been waiting over two years. “I can’t help from crying...but it...
Franklin Fire Department investigating townhome fire
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Franklin Fire Department (FFD) is investigating the cause of a fire that engulfed a townhome early on Tuesday morning. FFD reports that crews were dispatched the Del Rio Commons community just before 1 a.m. to the townhomes on Alexander Drive. Upon arrival, they found an end unit fully involved with fire.
BNA airport officers detect same firearm twice in 30-minute period in bag at security
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Officers at Nashville International Airport (BNA) detected the same firearm in someone's carry-on bag twice within a 30-minute period Monday. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at BNA found the loaded firearm in the passenger's carry-on bag at the security checkpoint Monday morning, and the same firearm was detected again less than 30 minutes later at the same checkpoint, a TSA spokesperson confirmed.
Nashville animal rescue center heads to Florida to help displaced dogs after Hurricane Ian
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Nashville animal rescue center is heading to Florida to help clear local shelters and make room for dogs displaced by the Category 4 Hurricane Ian that hit the Sunshine State last week. Agape Animal Rescue is currently on the way to Orlando, Florida to...
City of Dickson issues burn ban until 'significant rainfall' eliminates risk
DICKSON, Tenn.--The City of Dickson has issued a burn ban for all outdoor burning until the area receives "significant rainfall." Dickson Fire Department Fire Marshal Robby Street said in a statement "conditions in the City of Dickson have deteriorated to the point that we don't believe we can safely allow any outdoor burning."
Wilson County teacher says many dealing with longer hours, not enough pay
WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) – From bus drivers, to support staff, and administrators a Wilson county teacher said are dealing with longer hours and not enough pay. The Wilson County teacher asked to keep her identity private but spoke with FOX 17 about the issue. “I think that we...
Smith County Humane raises more than $100,000 for an animal shelter, gets pushback
SMITH COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Smith County Humane raised more than $100,000 to build its first-ever animal shelter in Carthage. The humane society came up with the money on their own and is now getting pushback from county government. Smith County Humane says there’s nowhere to house the abandoned...
Metro Council defers East Nashville affordable apartments rezoning bill
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Emotion filled the Metro Council meeting at Tuesday night’s public hearing on an affordable-apartment project set for East Nashville. "I'm standing up here today because we need somewhere to go," said Felisha Henry, a mother of six. "We're hopeless. And I still get up every day and go to work like nothing's wrong. And it's not OK."
Debate over pride flag, stickers in Wilson County Schools
WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Some Wilson County teachers want safe space stickers to stay, but one school board member says it should be up to school leaders. It is currently up to individual principals within the district to decide what can or can't be displayed on classroom doors.
'It's just really hard:' Community split over future of Riverchase Apartment site
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The future of the RiverChase Apartments site in East Nashville remains uncertain. Metro Council is deferring their decision on whether to re-zone the property to make way for development. The developers, Cypress Real Estate Advisors (CREA), plan to build 1,150 new units on the site,...
