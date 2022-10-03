ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Teenager arrested for allegedly firing shots during fight at Antioch bar

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WZTV) — Police arrested a 17-year-old female shooting suspect Tuesday night who allegedly fired shots at an Antioch bar. The teenager allegedly fired shots toward another woman after a verbal and physical fight on Aug. 31 outside TNT’s Billiards Bar & Grill on Bell Road, according to Metro Police.
Metro Police work to identify suspect involved in Clarksville Pike Z-Mart shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Police detectives are trying to identify the suspect involved in a shooting at the Z-Mart on Clarksville Pike last week. The young man in the attached surveillance photos entered the store with a handgun visible in his waistband, and he was involved in a fight with a 16-year-old patron inside the story before the incident, Metro Police reported.
Nashville man charged for vehicular homicide in crash that killed pedestrian

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Nashville man was charged on a grand jury indictment Tuesday for vehicular homicide by recklessness for a crash on July 14. Metro Police said fatal crash investigators charged 49-year-old Kevin Messer of Nashville for the July crash in the 3900 block of Apache Trail that killed pedestrian, 31-year-old Kentarius Carpenter of Memphis.
Police dog sniffs out 92 pounds of weed from luggage at Nashville airport

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Two men were arrested Tuesday at Nashville International Airport after a police dog sniffed out 92 pounds of marijuana packed into luggage from an arriving flight. The American Airlines flight—which originated from Los Angeles—had just arrived at BNA from Dallas, Texas, according to the arrest...
Medical professionals to evaluate serial offender again, arrested nearly 200 times

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A repeat offender was arrested close to 200 times, but a Tennessee law protects him from being punished for those crimes. FOX 17 News has updates from the courthouse where a review was held. Due to concerns with HIPAA, we were not able to sit inside the courtroom. But after the review was complete, we were able to speak with the judge and mental health court to find out what happened behind closed doors.
Franklin Fire Department investigating townhome fire

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Franklin Fire Department (FFD) is investigating the cause of a fire that engulfed a townhome early on Tuesday morning. FFD reports that crews were dispatched the Del Rio Commons community just before 1 a.m. to the townhomes on Alexander Drive. Upon arrival, they found an end unit fully involved with fire.
BNA airport officers detect same firearm twice in 30-minute period in bag at security

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Officers at Nashville International Airport (BNA) detected the same firearm in someone's carry-on bag twice within a 30-minute period Monday. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at BNA found the loaded firearm in the passenger's carry-on bag at the security checkpoint Monday morning, and the same firearm was detected again less than 30 minutes later at the same checkpoint, a TSA spokesperson confirmed.
City of Dickson issues burn ban until 'significant rainfall' eliminates risk

DICKSON, Tenn.--The City of Dickson has issued a burn ban for all outdoor burning until the area receives "significant rainfall." Dickson Fire Department Fire Marshal Robby Street said in a statement "conditions in the City of Dickson have deteriorated to the point that we don't believe we can safely allow any outdoor burning."
Metro Council defers East Nashville affordable apartments rezoning bill

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Emotion filled the Metro Council meeting at Tuesday night’s public hearing on an affordable-apartment project set for East Nashville. "I'm standing up here today because we need somewhere to go," said Felisha Henry, a mother of six. "We're hopeless. And I still get up every day and go to work like nothing's wrong. And it's not OK."
Debate over pride flag, stickers in Wilson County Schools

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Some Wilson County teachers want safe space stickers to stay, but one school board member says it should be up to school leaders. It is currently up to individual principals within the district to decide what can or can't be displayed on classroom doors.
