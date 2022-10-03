Read full article on original website
Theo Rossi Joins Taron Egerton and Sofia Carson in Netflix Thriller 'Carry On'
Theo Rossi has boarded the ensemble cast Netflix’s Carry On opposite Jason Bateman, and Taron Egerton, Deadline has reported. The movie previously cast Purple Heart star Sofia Carson, and Harder They Fall breakout star Danielle Deadwyler. Carry On follows a young TSA agent, Ethan Kopek who gets blackmailed by a mysterious traveler to let a dangerous package slip through security and onto a Christmas Day flight. The feature is being helmed by Spanish-American filmmaker Jaume Collet-Serra who is directing with a screenplay from TJ Fixman (Ratchet & Clank, Popeye), who penned the first draft while the finishing touches are given by Michael Green (Kings, Blade Runner 2049).
'Mare Of Easttown' Director Craig Zobel to Helm HBO Max's 'The Penguin'
Word has been quiet on The Penguin, an upcoming limited series that follows Colin Farrell's scene-stealing portrayal of Oswald Cobblepot from this year's The Batman. Though it was the source of early intrigue when it was announced, developments have been generally slow, making one wonder if the project was still moving forward. Fear not, though. The Penguin is still expected to waddle its way onto HBO Max, especially with a high-profile, award-friendly filmmaker attached to helm the streaming show.
Ben Kingsley to Lead Adaptation of Neil Gaiman's 'Violent Cases'
Neil Gaiman and Dave McKean’s graphic novel Violent Cases is getting a feature film adaptation with Ben Kingsley set to star. The project will be helmed by writer Mike Carey, director Colm McCarthy and producer Camille Gatin – who collectively make up the creative team behind The Girl With All the Gifts. This is not Carey’s first foray into the mind of Gaiman, having worked on adaptations of other books in The Sandman universe as well as Lucifer. Edmund Kingsley will also produce for Lakesville Productions with Camille Gatin and Colm McCarthy for Scary Monster as well as Carlos Enrique Cuscó and Ari Taboada for Foton.Pictures.
10 Great Rhys Ifans Projects to Watch After ‘House of the Dragon’
House of the Dragon is currently one of the most-watched television programs in the world. As a result, in addition to the leading actors and actresses such as Emma D’Arcy, Milly Alcock, Matt Smith, and more, the careers of supporting actors are also in the spotlight. One of them is Rhys Ifans, who plays King Viserys' (Paddy Considine) Hand of the King, Ser Otto Hightower.
Elizabeth Olsen on Filming "Embarrassing" MCU Scenes & Improvising With Paul Bettany
Marvel fans aren't oblivious to the flashy, candy-colored box-office titans that are the studio's bread and butter. These action-packed blockbusters are tasked with capturing the beloved essence of the campy '60s and '70s comic book heroes and giving them a modern flair that appeals to wider audiences. Likewise, the celebrities charged with bringing these superhumans from page to screen are also fully aware of the silliness, and likely more so. In an interview with Variety, actress Elizabeth Olsen, who portrays Wanda Maximoff in the MCU, shared her experience playing a powerful reality-altering sorceress who deals in Chaos magic.
Mila Kunis Recounts the 'That '90s Show' Scene That Made Her Incredibly Nervous
Many of us are counting down the days until we can head back to Point Place, Wisconsin and join some new and old faces in the basement of Red (Kurtwood Smith) and Kitty Forman’s (Debra Jo Rupp) house when That ‘90s Show hits Netflix. The occasion marks the return of many cast members from That ‘70s Show including Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Topher Grace, Wilmer Valderrama, and Laura Prepon who are making their way back after the original series bowed out 16 years ago.
'The Wonder': Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything You Need to Know
Pilling up one credit after the next, Florence Pugh has been involved in multiple highly-anticipated projects over the last few years. From Black Widow to Don't Worry Darling, the actress has shown her versatility whenever eyeing her next role and has maintained her attention-grabbing skills on screen untarnished. Following the release of the Olivia Wilde film, Pugh's next project to come out is her interpretation of Elizabeth ("Lib") Wright in The Wonder. Directed by Academy Award winner Sebastián Lelio, this project is an adaptation to the screen of Emma Donoghue's novel set in the 1850s. Years after her breakout role in the period drama Lady Macbeth, the lead actress returns to her roots playing a British nurse tasked with uncovering how an Irish girl has survived months without having food.
How to Watch 'Amsterdam'
From time to time great ensemble casts are built for a silver screen release, and the list of names alone is enough to drag audiences to their theater seats. Recently we have seen strong cast lists assembled in the likes of Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood (Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, and Margot Robbie) and Spotlight (Mark Ruffalo, Michael Keaton, and Rachel McAdams). These films tend to have the feel of a momentous event and often have the budget to back it up. It is difficult for production companies to find the perfect time for such strong casts to all be able to join forces on a project, so when they do, it's always worth seeing. With this in mind, the release of a film like Amsterdam is sure to create this sort of feeling for fans.
Rian Johnson's 'Poker Face' Adds Rhea Perlman, Rowan Blanchard and Chelsea Frei
Poker Face, Peacock's upcoming series from Rian Johnson, has added a few more names to its growing cast. The latest cast members to join the Natasha Lyonne-led series include Rhea Perlman, Chelsea Frei and Rowan Blanchard, according to Deadline. It's unclear what roles they will be playing as character and plot details for the series are being kept under wraps.
Keanu Reeves Reveals His Dream Superhero Role in the MCU
Surprisingly, Keanu Reeves is one megastar who hasn’t joined the growing league of Marvel or DC superheroes yet. Fans have been speculating about the Matrix actor's superhero stint for quite a while now, with ample rumors circulating of him joining one franchise or the other to no avail. He recently voiced Batman in League of Superpets, and that’s as close as he could come to having a superhero performance. He recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to speak about his new comic book Brzrkr, and revealed to fans which Marvel superhero he’d like to play.
How Guillermo del Toro Became a Horror Name by Being Unapologetically Himself
In a time when Guillermo del Toro is an Academy Award-winning director for films like The Shape of Water, it's hard to imagine that there was ever a time when he wasn't a legend. Del Toro is known for his fantastic monsters and love for creatures that are otherwise horrific or grotesque, with the backdrop of a story that is both frightening and compelling and putting them onscreen. He is a master of the practical special effect that, in today's computer-generated world, is so beautiful it could bring any cinephile to tears. Del Toro's mastery of practical effects transports you to the moments of your childhood that remind you of what made you love the movies from the beginning. But even then, it feels more profound than that. What makes del Toro's films so compelling, aside from the fantastic beasts?
'Velma' Trailer Takes Inspiration from Horror Films of the Past
The titular character of HBO Max’s upcoming adult animated series Velma is taking the gloves off and mocking the haters in the show’s first official teaser. After this week’s big reveal that Velma Dinkley of Scooby-Doo lore was in fact a lesbian (gasp), trolls have come out of the woodwork to share their disdain for the “recent” character change up in Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo. Along with receiving the shock of their lives in hearing Velma’s (very obvious) sexuality, there’s another wave of folks upset over the fact that the series’ take on the glasses wearing, brainy member of Mystery Inc. is not white, but instead South Asian (double gasp). Knowing that they’d be facing the heat from close minded audiences, the folks behind Velma poked fun at their would-be-haters in the new teaser.
Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon Are Mr. and Mrs. Country Music in 'George and Tammy' Images
Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon are set to portray country music icons Tammy Wynette and George Jones in Paramount’s upcoming miniseries, George and Tammy, and now Vanity Fair has shared first-look images from the project. The feature will be helmed by Australian-Canadian filmmaker John Hillcoat and was conceived by creator Abe Sylvia (The Eyes of Tammy Faye).
'Hellraiser' Director on Whether He'd Return to ‘Friday the 13th’ Franchise
Horror fans are eating well this October. There are so many exciting genre films and TV shows premiering this month. This includes David Bruckner’s reboot of Hellraiser starring Jamie Clayton as the famous horror villain Pinhead. However, before Bruckner made his mark on Hellraiser, the director was attached to another iconic horror franchise, Friday the 13th, in the mid 2010s. While his vision of Camp Crystal Lake never saw the light of day, in a recent interview with ComicBook.com, Bruckner was asked if he would ever want to return for a future Friday the 13th film.
The 10 Most Obscure Nicolas Cage Movies of All Time, According to Letterboxd
Nicolas Cage's body of work is as varied as it is thrillingly inconsistent and unpredictable. The legendary actor has been working steadily for about 40 years now, and has racked up more than 100 film credits in that time. It averages out to almost three films a year, with these various roles including being a film's lead, a supporting player, and also some wonderfully bizarre cameos (where he'll still usually manage to steal the movie).
How To Watch Mike Flanagan's 'The Midnight Club'
As a subscription service, Netflix often produces its highest quantity of content around specific holiday seasons. During the Christmas period, for example, Netflix has, in recent years, become somewhat famous for their original movie releases celebrating the yuletide chapter. However, it is Halloween that arguably takes the prize for the most Netflix-friendly season, with many original releases landing in the month of October. This year Netflix has pulled out all the stops in its quest to be the go-to destination for spooky content, and one such release which has garnered much attention is The Midnight Club.
'Pennyworth' Showrunner Says the Move to HBO Max Helped the Series
Last month, HBO Max unveiled the trailer for Season 3 of Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman’s Butler, a television series produced by Bruno Heller and Danny Cannon, based on DC's Batman comics. The show, which premiered in 2019, aired its first two seasons on the premium cable channel Epix before moving to the WarnerMedia digital platform in 2022. The move was announced at the DC Fandome event in October last year after Pennyworth was been renewed for a third season. In August this year, HBO Max announced that the series which was originally titled Pennyworth will now be called Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman’s Butler. Heller recently talked about the move and shared what made him agree to the change in platform.
'Enola Holmes: Mycroft's Dangerous Game' Graphic Novel Gets Mysterious New Trailer
There have been a ton of great adaptations of the Sherlock Holmes story over the decades. However, one of the more underrated films of late in this classic literary franchise has been Netflix’s Enola Holmes. The film starring Stranger Things’ Millie Bobby Brown as Sherlock’s younger sister Enola was based on the YA book series of the same name by Nancy Springer and is receiving a sequel this November. However, if you can’t wait that long for a new adventure, you’re in luck. A new graphic novel titled Enola Holmes: Mycroft’s Dangerous Game is releasing October 11. Now we have a new trailer for the comic thanks to Brown.
'Aliens' to 'Evil Dead' 10 Genre-Bending Horror Movies That Will Turn Your Halloween Upside Down
Variety is the spice of life, or so the saying goes. The same is true for the film genres, whose tropes and conventions often risk going stale. But every once in a while, a film comes around that turns the genre on its head or otherwise curbs audience expectations of what a genre film can be.
Elle Fanning to star in new Hideo Kojima video game
"Maleficent" and "The Great" actress Elle Fanning will star in a video game from "Death Stranding" creator Hideo Kojima.
