Environmentalists assail plan for lakeside high rises
New development to reshape South Central Waterfront. When former First Lady Lady Bird Johnson created the Town Lake Beautification Committee in 1971, she hardly could have imagined the scale of the development that would one day take place along the banks of the waterway that would later be renamed for her.
Want to get elected but not be accountable?
More than a third of candidates failed to file required personal financial reports that allow the public to monitor elected officials for possible conflicts of interest. Candidates running for mayor and city council are, in effect, seeking decision-making authority to oversee a City of Austin budget totaling $5 billion. Yet...
Israel and Watson vie for endorsements of influential Democrat groups
Mayoral contest between two career politicians leaves progressives divided or uncommitted. Mayor Steve Adler, who forged a tenuous alliance between progressives and Austin’s business community, is in his final few months in office. Several leading progressives have also recently left the council. The charismatic Greg Casar, a Democratic Socialist,...
Mayor and council candidates rake up $2.3 million
Updated 10:01am September 8, 2022, to upload and link the Petitions for a Place on the City General Election Ballot for the seven candidates whose petitions were sufficient. Updated 10:18am September 8, 2022, to include information about disbursements from the Austin Fair Campaign Finance Fund for the runoff elections of 2016, 2018, and 2020, as well as the current balance in the fund.
