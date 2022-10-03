ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Here's Why You Should Retain Inari Medical (NARI) Stock Now

NARI - Free Report) is well-poised for growth, backed by its commitment to understanding the venous system and a huge market opportunity for products. However, dependency on the broad adoption of products is a concern. Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock have lost 17.9% compared with the industry’s...
5 Winning ETF Strategies for Q4

The U.S. stock market wrapped up its worst first nine months of a calendar year since 2002, with the three major indices in a bear market. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 21% while the S&P 500 is off 25%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite has underperformed, tumbling 32%. Persistently...
APA Updates Q3 2022 Guidance, Expects Greater U.S. Production

APA Corporation (. APA - Free Report) recently announced supplemental information concerning third-quarter 2022 financial and operational results. The Houston, TX-based independent energy firm stated that it now anticipates third-quarter U.S. production to be 212 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (Mboe/d), exceeding the high end of its earlier outlook.
CF Industries (CF) Shares Up 45% YTD: What's Driving the Stock?

CF - Free Report) shares have gained 44.8% so far this year. The company has also outperformed its industry’s rise of 26.8% over the same time frame. Moreover, it topped the S&P 500’s 20.6% decline over the same period. Let’s take a look into the factors behind this...
5 Stocks With Solid Sales Growth to Bet On Amid Market Mayhem

Since the beginning of 2022, markets have been bearing the brunt of macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainty. These have caused all major indexes to slip into the bear market as investors brace for economic hardship owing to the Federal Reserve’s ultra-aggressive monetary tightening to tame inflation. Amid such serious concerns...
Cognizant (CTSH) Expands Partnership With Centrica in UK

CTSH - Free Report) recently announced that it has extended its partnership with the U.K’s energy service provider Centrica to provide services such as application testing and management of its IT infrastructure landscape. Cognizant partnered with Centrica back in 2005 with a broad range of consulting, Artificial Intelligence (AI)...
Where's the Market Bottom?

In late August, I told members of my TAZR Trader service we were selling enough stocks to take the portfolio to 60% cash. Here’s what I wrote... While I think the market is over-reacting to Fed Chief Jerome Powell's Jackson Hole love note on Friday, we have no positive catalysts until earnings in October.
3 Stocks to Buy From the Promising Outsourcing Industry

ADP - Free Report) , Paychex, Inc. (. G - Free Report) are some stocks that are likely to gain from the abovementioned industry trends. However, rising data security issues, thanks to increased dependency on technology, are concerns for the industry. Industry Description. Outsourcing is the practice of transferring control...
Oil ETFs Up on Steep OPEC+ Output Cuts

Oil prices increased considerably on Oct 5 as OPEC+ producers agreed deep output cuts, seeking to spur a recovery in crude prices despite repeated calls from U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration for the group to pump more to lower fuel prices and contain global inflation. The Organization of the...
Top 5 Large-Cap Stocks Flying High YTD in Terrible 2022

The first three quarters of 2022 were highly disappointing for Wall Street. Year to date, the performances of the U.S. stock market have been pathetic, thanks to an ultra-hawkish Fed. The central bank has raised the benchmark lending rate by 3% so far this year. However, the Fed has failed...
Qualcomm (QCOM) Stock Moves -0.12%: What You Should Know

QCOM - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $124.62, moving -0.12% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.71%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.7%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%. Coming into today, shares of...
Why Embraer (ERJ) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term

It doesn't matter your age or experience: taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for all investors. Luckily, Zacks Premium offers several different ways to do both. The research service features daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access...
Bond & Value: 2 ETFs to Watch for Outsized Volume

SPY - Free Report) lost 1% and (. QQQ - Free Report) moved 0.8% down on the day. Two more specialized ETFs are worth noting as both saw trading volume that was far outside of normal. In fact, both these funds experienced volume levels that were more than double their average for the most-recent trading session. This could make these ETFs the ones to watch out for in the days ahead to see if this trend of extra interest continues.
