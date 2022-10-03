ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Grange, NC

WITN

ENC town hopes to get $15 million to fix water filtration system

MAYSVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - PFAS is a threat to clean water across North Carolina. The so-called forever chemical, found in a number of commercial, cooking, and food take-out boxes, is reported to be linked to a number of terminal cancers and other health risks. High levels of the chemical were...
MAYSVILLE, NC
WITN

Crews to remove “S-Curves” from N.C. 12

RODANTHE, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina Department of Transporation (NCDOT) crews will begin removing the old N.C. 12 ‘S-Curves’ next week. On Monday, crews will start removing pavement and protective sandbags on a two-mile stretch of N.C. 12 known as the ‘S-Curves’. Portions of the road...
TRAFFIC
cbs17

NC drivers tighten wallets ahead of fuel price increase

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The announcement by OPEC+, a group of major oil suppliers, to cut back on oil production is prompting concerns for price hikes at the pump. The group announced on Wednesday that they would reduce global supply by 2 million barrels a day, the equivalent of two percent of the world’s supply.
TRAFFIC
WITN

Governor Cooper to highlight clean water infrastructure grants

ROWLAND, N.C. (WITN) - Governor Roy Cooper will discuss the impacts of the funding from clean water infrastructure grants in Rowland on Thursday. The governor’s office says $2.3 billion will be invested across the state in water infrastructure in at least 86 counties. Cooper will discuss the grants at...
ROWLAND, NC
City
La Grange, NC
WITN

Groups work to clear abandoned boats from North Carolina coast

NEWPORT, N.C. (WITN) - Hurricane Ian was a reminder to Floridians and Carolinians of just how devastating a big storm can be. While it was just over four years ago, Hurricane Florence is still fresh on the minds of many in Eastern Carolina. Pictures coming out of Florida this past week of boats tossed around canals, rivers, and marinas are not unlike what Eastern Carolinians saw in 2018.
NEWPORT, NC
WITN

Governor’s Highway Safety Program awards millions to improve traffic safety

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Governor’s Highway Safety Program has awarded more than $20 million in grants to local and state transportation initiatives in an effort to make state roads safer. Large grants awarded to areas in Eastern Carolina can be seen below:. ECU: $62,699 for identifying...
TRAFFIC
WITN

Pitt County announces 2022 Industry of the Year winner

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County has honored Package Craft as the 2022 Pitt County Industry of the Year. Pitt County Economic Development presented the award on Wednesday. The reception was also sponsored by ElectriCities, Greenville ENC Alliance, Greenville Utilities Commission, and the Hilton Greenville. For nearly 30 years,...
PITT COUNTY, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Emissions testing ending in some N.C. counties

EDEN, N.C. — On November 1, vehicle emissions testing will end in some counties in North Carolina. On November 1, vehicle emissions testing will end in Lee, Onslow, and Rockingham counties. This may impact the environment. Emissions testing is also preventative maintenance in some cases. In counties such as...
EDEN, NC
WNCT

Greenville Housing Authority gets more than $2M for latest project

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Greenville Housing Authority is receiving over $2 million for a project to help those who are transitioning out of foster care. It’s one of nine projects supported by Congressman G.K. Butterfield (NC-District 1). On Wednesday, Butterfield presented the award where the new apartments will be built. By next fall, that […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Greenville apartment fire displaces six people

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville fire officials were on the scene of an apartment fire at The Madison on Hyde Drive on Wednesday evening. No injuries were reported. Firefighters were called to the scene at 5:13 p.m. There was an active fire on the first floor of one of the apartment complex’s buildings, according to […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

North Carolina fully removed from drought status

The widespread 3 to 6 inches of rain that fell from Hurricane Ian across eastern North Carolina have brought the drought conditions to an end. Thursday morning’s Drought Monitor update shows no counties in eastern Carolina in any level of drought status. In fact, almost all counties in North Carolina, save a few to the far southwest are now drought free. For many counties, this marks the first time in over 8 months with completely drought free conditions.
ENVIRONMENT
WITN

Dickinson Avenue After Dark returns Friday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - When the sun goes down on Dickinson avenue Friday evening, quirky and local breweries are taking over the street!. Dickinson Avenue After Dark is back featuring all the sips east of I-95. Your favorite food trucks, and entertainment on are deck so you can get a...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Pitt County Register of Deeds Office relocating

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina county building is changing locations. The Pitt County Register of Deeds Office will begin the move to its new location, 100 E 1st Street, Greenville, N.C., at 8:00 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 17 and it is expected to take several days. The department will be working out of its old office until the move is complete.
PITT COUNTY, NC
WITN

North Carolina manufacturers highlighted

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Gov. Roy Cooper is declaring this week North Carolina Manufacturing Week. Our state has the fifth-largest manufacturing economy in the U.S. and the largest in the southeast. Not only that, but it grew 14% just last year alone. Examples of large manufacturers in Eastern Carolina are...
ECONOMY

