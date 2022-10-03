The widespread 3 to 6 inches of rain that fell from Hurricane Ian across eastern North Carolina have brought the drought conditions to an end. Thursday morning’s Drought Monitor update shows no counties in eastern Carolina in any level of drought status. In fact, almost all counties in North Carolina, save a few to the far southwest are now drought free. For many counties, this marks the first time in over 8 months with completely drought free conditions.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO