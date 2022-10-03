Read full article on original website
WITN
ENC town hopes to get $15 million to fix water filtration system
MAYSVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - PFAS is a threat to clean water across North Carolina. The so-called forever chemical, found in a number of commercial, cooking, and food take-out boxes, is reported to be linked to a number of terminal cancers and other health risks. High levels of the chemical were...
WITN
Crews to remove “S-Curves” from N.C. 12
RODANTHE, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina Department of Transporation (NCDOT) crews will begin removing the old N.C. 12 ‘S-Curves’ next week. On Monday, crews will start removing pavement and protective sandbags on a two-mile stretch of N.C. 12 known as the ‘S-Curves’. Portions of the road...
cbs17
NC drivers tighten wallets ahead of fuel price increase
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The announcement by OPEC+, a group of major oil suppliers, to cut back on oil production is prompting concerns for price hikes at the pump. The group announced on Wednesday that they would reduce global supply by 2 million barrels a day, the equivalent of two percent of the world’s supply.
WITN
Governor Cooper to highlight clean water infrastructure grants
ROWLAND, N.C. (WITN) - Governor Roy Cooper will discuss the impacts of the funding from clean water infrastructure grants in Rowland on Thursday. The governor’s office says $2.3 billion will be invested across the state in water infrastructure in at least 86 counties. Cooper will discuss the grants at...
WITN
Groups work to clear abandoned boats from North Carolina coast
NEWPORT, N.C. (WITN) - Hurricane Ian was a reminder to Floridians and Carolinians of just how devastating a big storm can be. While it was just over four years ago, Hurricane Florence is still fresh on the minds of many in Eastern Carolina. Pictures coming out of Florida this past week of boats tossed around canals, rivers, and marinas are not unlike what Eastern Carolinians saw in 2018.
State AG investigating North Carolina solar panel company Pink Energy after 270 complaints filed
North Carolina solar panel company Pink Energy is now under investigation from the state Attorney General, after an ABC11 Troubleshooter report.
WITN
ENC gas prices spiking once again after OPEC+ makes production cut to boost oil prices
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The OPEC alliance of oil-exporting countries made a large cut Wednesday to support sinking oil prices, however, the decision may begin to negatively affect gas prices. Energy ministers cut production by a larger than expected two million barrels per day starting in November after gathering for their...
WITN
Governor’s Highway Safety Program awards millions to improve traffic safety
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Governor’s Highway Safety Program has awarded more than $20 million in grants to local and state transportation initiatives in an effort to make state roads safer. Large grants awarded to areas in Eastern Carolina can be seen below:. ECU: $62,699 for identifying...
WITN
Metronet says Greenville among first in state to get new high-speed service
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Metronet announced on Wednesday that residents and businesses in Greenville are among the first in the state to have access to even faster internet with a new ultra-high-speed multi-gigabit service. Fayetteville and Raeford are the other two cities getting the new service. “Metronet is proud to...
WITN
Pitt County announces 2022 Industry of the Year winner
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County has honored Package Craft as the 2022 Pitt County Industry of the Year. Pitt County Economic Development presented the award on Wednesday. The reception was also sponsored by ElectriCities, Greenville ENC Alliance, Greenville Utilities Commission, and the Hilton Greenville. For nearly 30 years,...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Emissions testing ending in some N.C. counties
EDEN, N.C. — On November 1, vehicle emissions testing will end in some counties in North Carolina. On November 1, vehicle emissions testing will end in Lee, Onslow, and Rockingham counties. This may impact the environment. Emissions testing is also preventative maintenance in some cases. In counties such as...
Greenville Housing Authority gets more than $2M for latest project
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Greenville Housing Authority is receiving over $2 million for a project to help those who are transitioning out of foster care. It’s one of nine projects supported by Congressman G.K. Butterfield (NC-District 1). On Wednesday, Butterfield presented the award where the new apartments will be built. By next fall, that […]
More lanes — and more construction — coming to Interstate 95 in North Carolina
NCDOT is now spending $1.7 billion to widen parts of I-95 by the end of 2026.
Greenville apartment fire displaces six people
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville fire officials were on the scene of an apartment fire at The Madison on Hyde Drive on Wednesday evening. No injuries were reported. Firefighters were called to the scene at 5:13 p.m. There was an active fire on the first floor of one of the apartment complex’s buildings, according to […]
WITN
North Carolina fully removed from drought status
The widespread 3 to 6 inches of rain that fell from Hurricane Ian across eastern North Carolina have brought the drought conditions to an end. Thursday morning’s Drought Monitor update shows no counties in eastern Carolina in any level of drought status. In fact, almost all counties in North Carolina, save a few to the far southwest are now drought free. For many counties, this marks the first time in over 8 months with completely drought free conditions.
WITN
Dickinson Avenue After Dark returns Friday
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - When the sun goes down on Dickinson avenue Friday evening, quirky and local breweries are taking over the street!. Dickinson Avenue After Dark is back featuring all the sips east of I-95. Your favorite food trucks, and entertainment on are deck so you can get a...
WRAL
Franklin County startup company turning tires into energy looking to grow
PRTI leaders said the company is ready to expand beyond Franklin County, hoping to eventually grow to 800 facilities worldwide. PRTI leaders said the company is ready to expand beyond Franklin County, hoping to eventually grow to 800 facilities worldwide.
WITN
Pitt County Register of Deeds Office relocating
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina county building is changing locations. The Pitt County Register of Deeds Office will begin the move to its new location, 100 E 1st Street, Greenville, N.C., at 8:00 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 17 and it is expected to take several days. The department will be working out of its old office until the move is complete.
WITN
North Carolina manufacturers highlighted
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Gov. Roy Cooper is declaring this week North Carolina Manufacturing Week. Our state has the fifth-largest manufacturing economy in the U.S. and the largest in the southeast. Not only that, but it grew 14% just last year alone. Examples of large manufacturers in Eastern Carolina are...
WITN
Updated COVID-19 map shows 7 of 12 state counties at high-risk are in ENC
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A new map from the CDC shows that seven out of the 12 counties with a high risk of illness and strain on the health care system in North Carolina are in the East. The seven counties in Eastern Carolina are Hyde, Tyrrell, Washington, Martin, Edgecombe,...
