ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

In his 2nd Red River Showdown, Sarkisian is ready for more than just an experience

By Billy Gates
KXAN
KXAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PTUJv_0iKQgli800

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s the Red River Showdown. It’s the State Fair of Texas. It’s college football at its finest, and Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian really wants that Golden Hat.

At Monday’s press conference, Sarkisian re-upped his love and affection for the pageantry and aura that college football creates, and he said after getting a taste of the neutral-site rivalry game for the first time last year, he wants the whole thing now.

Red River Showdown kickoff time announced from the Cotton Bowl
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UiK3V_0iKQgli800
Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger (11) holds the Golden Hat as he celebrates with teammates after defeating Oklahoma 48-45 in an NCAA college football game at the Cotton Bowl, Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Cooper Neill)

“What an awesome environment for college football,” Sarkisian said. “From the moment you start pulling into the state fair and see both sides — gosh I’m getting goosebumps just thinking about it — that’s what it’s all about.”

Oklahoma is coming off one of its most lopsided defeats in recent history. TCU not only knocked Sooners starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel out of the game, the Horned Frogs continued to add insult to injury and clobber them 55-24. Texas, on the other hand, played perhaps its most complete game of the season on both sides of the ball in a 38-20 win over West Virginia.

This will be the first Red River Showdown since 1998 that both programs aren’t ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 . Texas won that year 34-3, and the Longhorns lead the all-time series 62-50-5.

The Sooners are 3-2 and 0-2 in the Big 12 so far and may not have their best quarterback available depending on concussion protocols. Texas played great against a solid West Virginia team that took league-leading Kansas to overtime. Could this have the makings of a trap game? At the Cotton Bowl? At a place vendors proudly serve fried butter? Not hardly, Sarkisian said.

MORE THAN THE SCORE: Stay up to date on sports stories like these, and sign up for our More than the Score sports newsletter at kxan.com/newsletters

“This rivalry, this game, and what it all stands for, we know more than ever we’re going to get the best version of them, and we have to give them the best version of us,” Sarkisian said. “This team is really good and they play really hard and are extremely well-coached. We have our work cut out for us and we have to play really good to be victorious.”

Following his first Red River Showdown last season, where the Longhorns squandered a 28-7 lead after the first quarter to lose a wild one 55-48, Sarkisian said the even split of fans in the stands is a unique challenge that the coaching staff will address.

“One end of the field it’s a home game, on the other end it’s a road game,” Sarkisian said. “I think we’ll adjust some things there with how we approach it, especially offensively.”

Instant Analysis: Fast start builds momentum into Red River Showdown

The Longhorns are trying to build off the way they played against West Virginia, and they’re coming into the game with momentum on their side and a little anger that the Sooners have held the Golden Hat for three consecutive years. Texas last won the game in 2018 with Tom Herman at the helm, and before then, they briefly held the trophy after Charlie Strong’s squad won the 2015 game.

When asked if his team would be mentally ready for the game after last week’s results, Sarkisian replied with a bit of an edge.

“Last time I checked this morning when I walked in our building, the Golden Hat wasn’t in there, so we’ve got plenty to get ourselves prepared.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Austin, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
State
Texas State
Austin, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Austin, TX
College Sports
State
West Virginia State
City
Austin, TX
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Ehlinger
FMX 94.5

The Red Raiders Need to Fly This Fan Out

I guess the first thing I should tell you is this guy says "s***"...a lot. The next thing you need to know is that he's about had it with his son's support of the Texas Longhorns. There's something kind of charming about this guy's interaction with his dad and the...
AUSTIN, TX
travelyouman.com

The 13 Best Golf Courses In Austin Texas

A surprise and significant setback for Austin’s public golf was the end of 2019 closure of the well-liked Bluebonnet Hill Golf Course on the city’s east side for redevelopment. We had no idea how significant the shutdown would turn out to be at the time. A few months later, COVID-19 appeared, followed by a rise in golf rounds. The golf market’s “oversupply” narrative had officially changed to one of balance, or dare I say, under-supply?
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Concordia University Texas head baseball coach Tommy Boggs dies following battle with cancer

AUSTIN, Texas — Concordia University Texas head baseball coach and former Major League Baseball player Tommy Boggs died on Wednesday following a battle with cancer. Coach Boggs was entering his 13th season as head coach of the program, according to a release from the university. He led the Concordia Tornados to 325 victories, the most victories in the team's history.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cotton Bowl#Concussion#American Football#Longhorns#Sooners#The Horned Frogs#Asso
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
College Football
Sports
University of Oklahoma
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
US105

One of the Best Restaurants in Belton, Texas Is…

You know the drill. Practice, meetings, errands after work: sometimes, making dinner is too much extra work, but there's a lot of choices in Central Texas when it comes to food. If you want to visit the best restaurant in our area, after stacking up all the reviews, there's a...
BELTON, TX
KXAN

KXAN

57K+
Followers
12K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy