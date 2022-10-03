Spring Street Bar & Grill, the long-time Irish Hill neighborhood staple, will reopen fully starting on Thursday, Oct. 6, following a weekend soft open. Chef and co-owner Roger Romine said the bar and eatery will be open Monday, Oct. 3, for Monday Night Football viewing, will close Tuesday and Wednesday, and will reopen for good on Thursday, adding that while weekday hours will be limited at first, the plan is ultimately to be open seven days a week.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO