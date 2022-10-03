ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wdrb.com

Be Our Guest at Craft House Pizza

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest this week at Craft House Pizza. The restaurant partners with Hometown Brewing Company to bring you good pizza and brews. Enjoy all kinds of subs, salads, pasta and pizzas. Pickle-lovers will love the array of pickle pizzas, including the bacon cheeseburger pizza. Start...
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

Spring Street Bar & Grill Back In Business Starting This Week

Spring Street Bar & Grill, the long-time Irish Hill neighborhood staple, will reopen fully starting on Thursday, Oct. 6, following a weekend soft open. Chef and co-owner Roger Romine said the bar and eatery will be open Monday, Oct. 3, for Monday Night Football viewing, will close Tuesday and Wednesday, and will reopen for good on Thursday, adding that while weekday hours will be limited at first, the plan is ultimately to be open seven days a week.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

New night market series aims to bring more people to downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Food trucks, retailers and musicians will soon pack S. 4th Street in an effort to bring more people to downtown Louisville. The Louisville Downtown Partnership and the Louisville Independent Business Alliance are launching a monthly, Thursday night market series on S. 4th Street, featuring food, shopping and live music.
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
Louisville, KY
Lifestyle
City
Louisville, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#Pumpkin#The Finishing Touch#Decorative#Iroquois
Wave 3

Vinaigrette Salad Kitchen opens new location

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - If you’re looking for a new lunch option, Vinaigrette Salad Kitchen has a brand new location in Louisville. The new location at 4037 Summit Plaza Drive in the Paddock Shops. This location is hiring for multiple positions. There are also giveaways and raffles all week!
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
WHAS11

Where to go for 502 Black Eats Week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Be sure to support Louisville's many Black-owned restaurants for a special week full of incredible food and discounted prices. This campaign is a way to promote local Black restaurants. Tiandra Robinson created the concept in 2020 along with 502 Black Business Week, which takes place the week of Juneteenth.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Wild Eggs opens new location in southern Indiana

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — There is a brand new location of the locally-owned breakfast spot coming to Kentuckiana. The Wild Eggs family spans across Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio with multiple locations in each state. Some locations include: Mercantile Downtown, Landis Lakes, Westport Village, St. Matthews, Jeffersontown and Jeffersonville. Now,...
NEW ALBANY, IN
WLKY.com

Topgolf announces target deadline for opening in Louisville

The Topgolf being finished in Louisville has announced a target opening deadline. A representative for the sports entertainment venue revealed on Tuesday morning that they now hope to open before Thanksgiving. In the video player above, you can see some footage of how close to being complete it is. The...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy