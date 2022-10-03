Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in KentuckyTravel MavenLouisville, KY
Concert review: Conan Gray aestheticizes pain, pleasure and pining on his “Superache” tourThe LanternLouisville, KY
Enough Fentanyl To Kill 220,000 seized in Louisville, 600,000 LBS Of Drugs Seized Nationwide In FY22Lauren JessopLouisville, KY
New Grocery Store Locations Permanently ClosingCadrene HeslopNew Albany, IN
A Perfect Long Weekend in Louisville, KentuckyMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Louisville, KY
wdrb.com
Be Our Guest at Craft House Pizza
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest this week at Craft House Pizza. The restaurant partners with Hometown Brewing Company to bring you good pizza and brews. Enjoy all kinds of subs, salads, pasta and pizzas. Pickle-lovers will love the array of pickle pizzas, including the bacon cheeseburger pizza. Start...
leoweekly.com
Spring Street Bar & Grill Back In Business Starting This Week
Spring Street Bar & Grill, the long-time Irish Hill neighborhood staple, will reopen fully starting on Thursday, Oct. 6, following a weekend soft open. Chef and co-owner Roger Romine said the bar and eatery will be open Monday, Oct. 3, for Monday Night Football viewing, will close Tuesday and Wednesday, and will reopen for good on Thursday, adding that while weekday hours will be limited at first, the plan is ultimately to be open seven days a week.
WLKY.com
New night market series aims to bring more people to downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Food trucks, retailers and musicians will soon pack S. 4th Street in an effort to bring more people to downtown Louisville. The Louisville Downtown Partnership and the Louisville Independent Business Alliance are launching a monthly, Thursday night market series on S. 4th Street, featuring food, shopping and live music.
WHAS 11
Get Into the Spooky Spirit at the Waverly Hills Sanatorium this Halloween Season
Spooky season is upon us and what a better way to into the spirit than taking a tour of the "Most Haunted Place in America" Waverly Hills Sanatorium. GDL reporter Elle Bottom takes you inside to explore all of the creepy history and events happening this Halloween season. Get tickets here.
wdrb.com
Louisville boy blinded by gunshot writes book alongside 'Master P'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A boy blinded by gunfire is now an author of a book. Malakai Roberts — who was shot in the temple while at his Louisville home watching at movie in 2020 — wrote "Adventures with Malakai" along with Percy "Master P" Miller. Malakai was...
wdrb.com
Winner of St. Jude Dream Home giveaway to be announced today on WDRB in the Morning
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- St. Jude Children's Research Hospital partnered with WDRB to give away the St. Jude Dream Home. Tickets sold out this year, raising $700,000 for the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Proceeds support life-saving treatments for sick children all around the world, including kids in Louisville. It's...
wdrb.com
Nearly 400,000 people expected this weekend for New Albany's Harvest Homecoming
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) – As the weather turns cooler and the leaves begin to change, New Albany businesses prepare for what is one of the largest festivals in Indiana. Harvest Homecoming Booth Days begin on Thursday and run through Sunday in downtown New Albany. Inside her KOZY store...
wdrb.com
Southern Indiana Kroger hosting monster truck meet and greet on Friday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bigfoot will be hosting a meet and greet at a southern Indiana Kroger on Friday. Hot Wheels Monster Truck "Bigfoot" will be set up at the Kroger in Jeffersonville, Indiana, on Friday, Oct. 7 from 4-7 p.m. The Kroger is located at 1027 Jeffersonville Commons Boulevard.
wdrb.com
Miniature hometown hero banners in Jeffersontown honor 2 brothers known as 'Spaghetti and Meatball'
JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- They look over the city as each day comes and goes, recognizable faces like Jennifer Lawrence and Muhammad Ali who called our home their home. The hometown hero banners have been a downtown Louisville thing, until now. A miniature version is up on the old Bearno's...
Wave 3
Vinaigrette Salad Kitchen opens new location
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - If you’re looking for a new lunch option, Vinaigrette Salad Kitchen has a brand new location in Louisville. The new location at 4037 Summit Plaza Drive in the Paddock Shops. This location is hiring for multiple positions. There are also giveaways and raffles all week!
WLKY.com
Wednesday's Child: Energetic 16-year-old looking for family to embrace her uniqueness
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Sixteen-year-old Delani wants an adoptive family that will embrace all of her unique qualities. She loves learning about the potential power of crystals. But this 16-year-old has enough energy of her own to light up a room. "I’m sassy, artist, I love to sing, I love...
wdrb.com
October list of family fun and Halloween events in Louisville and surrounding area
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- October means fall fun, costumes and Halloween events. Here's a list of some of the things happening in Louisville, southern Indiana and surrounding areas. If you have an event to want us to post to this list, email webteam@wdrb.com. Black Horror Film Series. Kentucky Science Center.
wdrb.com
Buffalo Trace announces annual release of 6 Pappy Van Winkle bottles this fall
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- This fall's annual release of six Pappy Van Winkle bourbon bottles will come with more availability than usual, Buffalo Trace said in a news release Tuesday. The bottles range from 10-year-old Old Rip Van Winkle to the 23-year-old Family Reserve. Here's the full lineup, which Buffalo...
Where to go for 502 Black Eats Week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Be sure to support Louisville's many Black-owned restaurants for a special week full of incredible food and discounted prices. This campaign is a way to promote local Black restaurants. Tiandra Robinson created the concept in 2020 along with 502 Black Business Week, which takes place the week of Juneteenth.
The Belle of Louisville Riverboat in Kentucky Now Offering a Haunted Cruise
Previously, in this space, I believe I've mentioned my fascination with ghost ships. I'm not talking about ships on which actual ghosts roam--although that would be super cool and not terribly surprising. I'm talking about abandoned ships or boats that are left drifting on rivers, lakes, or the ocean. I've...
Wild Eggs opens new location in southern Indiana
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — There is a brand new location of the locally-owned breakfast spot coming to Kentuckiana. The Wild Eggs family spans across Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio with multiple locations in each state. Some locations include: Mercantile Downtown, Landis Lakes, Westport Village, St. Matthews, Jeffersontown and Jeffersonville. Now,...
WHAS 11
The Vault: 20th anniversary documentary of Louisville's 1937 flood
Digging in our archives, WHAS11 News found yet another gem. Our news crew in 1957 revisited the 1937 flood and its impact on the city of Louisville.
wdrb.com
Surveillance footage shows Louisville band's van stolen from auto shop lot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A sour note for a local string band. Somebody stole a key piece they need to put on a show. The musicians that form Mama Said String Band play music full time. "We play all the way from New York City to the bottom of Florida,...
WLKY.com
Topgolf announces target deadline for opening in Louisville
The Topgolf being finished in Louisville has announced a target opening deadline. A representative for the sports entertainment venue revealed on Tuesday morning that they now hope to open before Thanksgiving. In the video player above, you can see some footage of how close to being complete it is. The...
Kentucky’s Frymire Forecast Predicts Big Snow and Ice Storm in January 2023
A beloved annual tradition continues here in Kentucky and we just got our hands on the hot-of-the-presses 2022-2023 Frymire Winter Forecast. Now, if you're unfamiliar with the Frymire family, this will get you up to speed. The family's weather-forecasting tradition started decades ago by Dick Frymire of Irvington, Kentucky. Dick...
