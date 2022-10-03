Read full article on original website
Hutchinson Community Foundation Awards More Than $59K in Grants
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Hutchinson Community Foundation awarded Fund for Reno County grants totaling $59,800 to six nonprofit organizations in July and September. Established in 1990, the Fund for Reno County serves as a permanent resource for the changing needs of Reno County. Grants represent an innovative approach or collaboration, a new efficiency, a critical need that requires funding or an opportunity that needs a bit of local support to leverage resources for the community.
Cosmosphere Camps 2023 Registration Under Way, Spots Filling Quickly
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Students entering grades 3-12 in 2023 can now register for the upcoming summer’s Cosmosphere camps. Registration opened to the public on October 1. Scholarships are available. Half-day camps offer 3rd-5th graders the chance to learn about our solar system and about exploration of the Moon...
Sterling College Homecoming Begins Oct. 6
STERLING, Kan. – Beginning on Thursday, Oct. 6, alumni will travel back to Sterling College to experience the Homecoming 2022 festivities, many of which the community is invited to attend. On Thursday, Sterling College Theatre will present the opening of Irving Berlin’s “White Christmas” in Culbertson Auditorium at 7:30...
Barbara Jane Roberts
Barbara was born on October 31st, 1929 to William Washington Burris and Lois Hunt. She spent her childhood in the College Hill area of Wichita, KS. After graduating from Wichita East High School, she attended Stephens’ Girls College and Kansas State University. She married Charles Roberts on April 7,...
Shop & Treat Happening Oct. 29th in Downtown Hutchinson
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Downtown Hutchinson announced this week a new Shop & Treat event on Main Street on Saturday, Oct. 29th. The public is invited to shop and trick-or-treat between 2 and 5 p.m. Show off your best costume and look for designated Shop & Treat posters in storefront...
Joyce Darlene (Campbell) Enlow
Joyce Darlene Enlow, 83, of Lyons, Kansas, passed away October 4, 2022, at her home. She was born June 20, 1939, in Ellsworth, Kansas, the daughter of George B. and Georgia Hoffman Campbell. Joyce was a lifetime Lyons resident. She attended Ellsworth High School. She was a Dietary Manager at Hospital District #1 of Rice County for 43 years. Joyce enjoyed gardening, canning, cooking, quilting, hunting and fishing, and loved spending time with her grandchildren. On July 6, 1954, Joyce was united in marriage with Ralph G. Enlow in Lyons. He preceded her in death on January 11, 2007. She is also preceded in death by her parents; ten siblings, and grandson, Shawn Enlow. Joyce is survived by her son David Enlow and wife Angie of Lyons; two sisters, Margaret Morgart of Sterling, KS, and Velma Hart of Hutchinson, KS; three grandchildren, Sandy Bradley and husband Jason of Wichita, KS, Amber Tafolla and husband Josh of Hutchinson, KS, and Tiffany Groth of Hutchinson, KS; and seven great-grandchildren. Funeral service will be at 10:00 A.M., Monday, October 10, 2022, at Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons, with Pastor Joel Grizzle officiating. The family suggests memorials be given to Birzer Funeral Home to help offset funeral expenses.
Estes Eugene Robinson
Estes Eugene Robinson, 76, died October 3, 2022, at his home. He was born August 22, 1946, in Tribbey, Oklahoma, to Calvin and Bulah (Baker) Robinson. Estes attended Roosevelt High School in Oklahoma before enlisting in the United States Army. Following his service, he worked as a ranch hand, jockey, and in the meat packing industry for Yoder Meats, Winchester, Cal-Maine, and Tyson, where he retired. Estes belonged to the American Dairy Goat Association and the Miniature Horse Association.
Lyons City Council Notes: Downtown Alliance Seeking Grant Assistance for Vacant Lot
LYONS, Kan. – Representatives of the Downtown Alliance presented their plans to the Lyons City Council this week for improvements to the vacant land on the west side of the square, which it now owns, and asked for their help in seeking grant assistance. Pat Fulton from the Alliance...
Yvonne “Bonnie” D. Krehbiel
Yvonne Dorothy “Bonnie” (Boseck) Krehbiel died September 25, 2022, in Hutchinson, Kansas. She was born November 16, 1919, to Christian Rudolph and Martha Emma (Hampel) Boseck on her parents’ farm in Bear Grove Township, Cass County, Iowa. Bonnie graduated from Atlantic High School, Atlantic, Iowa, in 1937....
Sonic Locations in Hutchinson, McPherson and Newton Fined for Child Labor Law Violations
NEWTON, Kan. – The US Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division has fined the Newton-based operator of 17 Kansas Sonic locations nearly $42,000 for violations of child labor laws. BBR Investments LLC was cited for permitting 14 and 15 year old’s at their locations on East 4th...
Margaret Ann Darrah Sheets
Margaret Ann Darrah Sheets, of McPherson, Kansas passed away Saturday, October 1, 2022 at Cedars House, McPherson, Kansas. Margaret, daughter of Andrew J. and Lydia (Prosser) Darrah, was born on July 27,, 1929, in the McPherson Hospital and lived her entire life in McPherson, Kansas. She attended the McPherson public schools and McPherson College, where she obtained an Associate’s Degree in Elementary Education. She enjoyed her two years of teaching at the Groveland School and one year at Mitchell School.
KLETC Graduates Latest Basic Training Class
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Twenty-five new law enforcement officers graduated from the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center (KLETC) on September 30th at a ceremony held in the KLETC Integrity Auditorium. Officer Brian Hampton of the Lansing Police Department was the graduating class president. The speaker for the ceremony was Chief...
Patricia Sue Scheck
Patricia S. “Pat” Scheck, age 82, passed away October 2, 2022 at Diversicare of Sedgwick, Sedgwick, KS. She was born on July 26, 1940 at Anthony, KS, the daughter of Grant E. and Maxine D. (Frank) Martin. Pat was a resident at Diversicare of Sedgwick, having recently relocated from Legend of Hutchinson. She was formerly a resident of Macksville, KS from 1961 to 2019. She was a 1958 graduate of Attica High School and then attended one year at Pratt Community Junior College. She worked several jobs over the years, including as a waitress at the Char-Burg in Pratt, a homemaker, a bookkeeper for A & S Repair in Macksville, a librarian at the Macksville City Library, a CNA at Leisure Homestead in St. John, and a salesclerk at ALCO in Larned. She retired in 2005. On November 28, 1959 she married Linus F. Scheck at Pratt, KS. He preceded her in death on May 20, 2019. Her memberships included, St. Bernard’s Catholic Church and Altar Society, Belpre, KS. She enjoyed reading books, scrapbooking, counted cross-stitching, latch-hooking, playing the piano, and loved playing cards. Survivors include three sons, John L. Scheck, Wichita, KS, Jeffery J. Scheck (Angela), Belpre, KS, Jay A. Scheck, Great Bend, KS; a daughter, Julie K. Scheck (Bernadette Romero), Wichita, KS; a brother, Robert Martin (Mary), Eureka, KS; a sister, Joyce Thomas, Hennessey, OK; two grandchildren, Andrew Scheck (Kate) and Cody Rosenhamer (Reagan); three great-grandchildren, Jacelyn Scheck, Kole Scheck, and Kylee Scheck; and one great-grandchild on the way. She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Wallace Martin; and a brother-in-law, Eldon Thomas. Visitation will be on Thursday, October 6, 2022 from 1-7 PM in the Minnis Chapel, Macksville, KS with the family present from 5-7 PM. Rosary/Vigil service will be 11:00 AM Saturday, October 8, 2022 in the St. Bernard’s Catholic Church, Belpre, KS. Funeral Mass will be 1:00 PM Saturday, October 8, 2022 in the St. Bernard’s Catholic Church with Father Prakash Kola. Burial will follow in the Farmington Cemetery, Macksville, KS. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Macksville City Library in care of Minnis Chapel, P.O. Box 34, St. John, KS 67576.
Two Road Changes as Part of K-14 Realignment in Rice County
RICE COUNTY, Kan. – One road opening and one permanent road closure will occur around Monday, Oct. 10, east of Sterling for the Rice County portion of the K-14 realignment project. The section of 17th Road between Avenue U and Avenue V will be open to traffic. The stretch...
Sterling College Theatre to Perform “White Christmas” at Homecoming
STERLING, Kan. – Taking a beloved movie musical and bringing it to life on the stage is a challenge. Such was the case when adapters created Irving Berlin’s White Christmas which will be staged by Sterling College Music Theatre on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, October 6, 7, and 8 at 7:30 p.m. and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, October 9.
Douglas “Doug” D. Nichols
Douglas Dwain “Doug” Nichols, 64, died Monday, October 3, 2022, at Diversicare of Hutchinson. He was born May 1, 1958, in Hutchinson, to Lawrence “Larry” and Karen Elizabeth (Cannon) Nichols. Doug graduated from Nickerson High school in 1976. He worked for many years as a machinist,...
Hesston Road Project Heads to Final Stage
HESSTON, Kan. –The Hesston Road resurfacing project will soon progress to its fourth and final stage, as work moves inside the Hesston city limits. The third stage of road work was focused northwest of Hesston, from West Dutch Avenue to Northwest 108th Street. That section of road is expected to reopen to traffic next week.
Carol Sue Teeter
Carol Sue Teeter, 84, of Marquette, Kansas, passed away on Sunday, October 2nd, 2022 at her residence. Carol was born in Sullivan, Indiana on January 18, 1938, a daughter of Dorothy (Bennett) and Guy Godfrey. Carol attended Sullivan grade schools, elementary school and graduated from Sullivan High School, Sullivan, Indiana...
City of Hutchinson to Submit Loan Requests for Sewer and Water Projects
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Following a public hearing Tuesday morning, the Hutchinson City Council authorized staff to submit two loan requests to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment for sewer and water projects. The largest of the projects is for the rehabilitation of five sewer lift stations, including the...
Bullpups Soccer Suffers Heart-breaking 3-2 Loss in Mulvane
MULVANE, Kan. – “It was a heartbreaking loss for a team that has already felt like they can’t catch a break.” said Bullpup Head Coach Chris Adrian, following a 3-2 loss on Tuesday in Mulvane, against the Wildcats. The match didn’t start off in the Pups...
