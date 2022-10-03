ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

rockytopinsider.com

Three Keys: Tennessee Heads To LSU Looking To Stay Unbeaten

After a week off, No. 8 Tennessee heads to No. 25 LSU Saturday for its first SEC road test of the season. The Vols have lost five straight against LSU dating back to 2005 and haven't played in Death Valley since 2010. Here are three keys to a Tennessee...
BATON ROUGE, LA
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Football Preview: LSU

The Opponent: Louisiana State University, or LSU, is the flagship university for the state of Louisiana. It was founded as a military school in the 1800s and began to take its present shape in the 1920s. LSU's football program claims four national titles, three of which come this century. Famed halfback, and Heisman trophy winner, Billy Cannon helped earn the school its first title in 1958. Tennessee will meet LSU for the first time under Brian Kelly. Tennessee leads the all-time series against LSU 20-10-3. However, LSU has won the last five meetings, including a win over legendary Tennessee coach Brady Hoke in 2017.
BATON ROUGE, LA
rockytopinsider.com

How Josh Heupel Coached Teams Have Faired Coming Off Open Date

Tennessee heads to Baton Rouge for its SEC road opener Saturday morning against No. 25 LSU. The Tigers (4-1, 2-0 SEC) are winners of four straight after dropping the season opener to Florida State. No. 8 Tennessee is 4-0 and coming off its lone bye week of the 2022 season.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
Football
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
State
Tennessee State
Local
Louisiana Football
Local
Louisiana College Sports
Baton Rouge, LA
College Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Baton Rouge, LA
rockytopinsider.com

No. 8 Tennessee at No. 25 LSU: How to Watch, Key Stats, Betting Odds

Tennessee and LSU will meet head-to-head this Saturday in a Top 25 SEC showdown. The 8th-ranked Vols will face off against the 25th-ranked Tigers in a battle of undefeated teams in Baton Rouge. Check out everything you need to know heading into the game below. How to Watch – No....
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Everything Josh Heupel Said On SEC Teleconference Ahead Of LSU

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel answered questions from the regional media on the SEC Coaches Teleconference Wednesday. Here's everything Heupel said ahead of the road trip to LSU. Heupel opening statement: "Hope everyone is having a great day. Everybody in the program is excited about the challenge ahead of...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Person
Josh Heupel
Person
Jayden Daniels
FanSided

LSU football vs. Tennessee: Betting lines seeing some movement

LSU football is in an unprecedented place right now. The Tigers were supposed to be a mediocre six-or-seven-win football team in the midst of a rebuild. Nearly the entire staff was let go and a plethora of players left. Brian Kelly was named head coach after an extensive search, and while he didn't have a stellar first recruiting class, he crushed it given the circumstances.
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerdroppings.com

Poll: What Will Be The Outcome Of The LSU-Tennessee Game?

No. 25 LSU (4-1, 2-0 SEC) returns to Tiger Stadium on Saturday morning to host No. 8 Tennessee (4-0, 1-0 SEC). Kickoff is set for 11:00 AM on ESPN. The Vols are a 3.0-point favorite over the Tigers, according to ESPN/Caesars. The over/under is set at 62. LSU's all-time record...
BATON ROUGE, LA
#Lsu Football#American Football#College Football#Lsu#Vols#Tigers#Sec#Florida State
High School Football PRO

Baton Rouge, October 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Southern University Laboratory School football team will have a game with Broadmoor High School on October 05, 2022, 16:00:00.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
