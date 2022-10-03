Read full article on original website
Three Keys: Tennessee Heads To LSU Looking To Stay Unbeaten
After a week off, No. 8 Tennessee heads to No. 25 LSU Saturday for its first SEC road test of the season. The Vols have lost five straight against LSU dating back to 2005 and haven’t played in Death Valley since 2010. Here are three keys to a Tennessee...
WATCH: Tennessee HC Josh Heupel’s Final LSU Preview Before the Game
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel met with the media on Thursday before the Vols head to Baton Rouge this Saturday. No. 25 LSU will host No. 8 Tennessee this Saturday at 12 noon ET in the SEC’s only ranked matchup of the day. While the early start does make...
Tennessee Football Preview: LSU
The Opponent: Louisiana State University, or LSU, is the flagship university for the state of Louisiana. It was founded as a military school in the 1800s and began to take its present shape in the 1920s. LSU’s football program claims four national titles, three of which come this century. Famed halfback, and Heisman trophy winner, Billy Cannon helped earn the school its first title in 1958. Tennessee will meet LSU for the first time under Brian Kelly. Tennessee leads the all-time series against LSU 20-10-3. However, LSU has won the last five meetings, including a win over legendary Tennessee coach Brady Hoke in 2017.
How Josh Heupel Coached Teams Have Faired Coming Off Open Date
Tennessee heads to Baton Rouge for its SEC road opener Saturday morning against No. 25 LSU. The Tigers (4-1, 2-0 SEC) are winners of four straight after dropping the season opener to Florida State. No. 8 Tennessee is 4-0 and coming off its lone bye week of the 2022 season.
No. 8 Tennessee at No. 25 LSU: How to Watch, Key Stats, Betting Odds
Tennessee and LSU will meet head-to-head this Saturday in a Top 25 SEC showdown. The 8th-ranked Vols will face off against the 25th-ranked Tigers in a battle of undefeated teams in Baton Rouge. Check out everything you need to know heading into the game below. How to Watch – No....
LSU post player Hannah Gusters, former Baylor transfer, leaves team after one season
Sophomore center Hannah Gusters has left the LSU women’s basketball program, the school confirmed Thursday. Gusters left the team before preseason practice began last Monday. According to team spokesman Grant Kuvar, Gusters is expected to remain enrolled at LSU at least through the fall semester. A 6-foot-5 native of...
The Advocate’s Wilson Alexander Previews Tennessee-LSU’s Top 25 Bout In Baton Rouge
Tennessee heads to Baton Rouge Saturday for its first SEC road game of the season, facing No. 25 LSU in an early kick off at Tiger Stadium. Each week, Rocky Top Insider will take you behind the scenes with a question and answer with a media member who covers Tennessee’s opponent.
Everything Josh Heupel Said On SEC Teleconference Ahead Of LSU
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel answered questions from the regional media on the SEC Coaches Teleconference Wednesday. Here’s everything Heupel said ahead of the road trip to LSU. Heupel opening statement: “Hope everyone is having a great day. Everybody in the program is excited about the challenge ahead of...
LSU football vs. Tennessee: Betting lines seeing some movement
LSU football is in an unprecedented place right now. The Tigers were supposed to be a mediocre six-or-seven-win football team in the midst of a rebuild. Nearly the entire staff was let go and a plethora of players left. Brian Kelly was named head coach after an extensive search, and while he didn’t have a stellar first recruiting class, he crushed it given the circumstances.
LSU Football Tweets Out Important Message Prior to 11 am Kickoff
LSU football will host Tennessee this Saturday in Tiger Stadium, but the announced time for kickoff was a bit discouraging for many fans. ESPN announced that the Tigers and Vols would kick off at 11 am this Saturday, before a sold-out Tiger Stadium. Sure, there's nothing like a Saturday night...
Poll: What Will Be The Outcome Of The LSU-Tennessee Game?
No. 25 LSU (4-1, 2-0 SEC) returns to Tiger Stadium on Saturday morning to host No. 8 Tennessee (4-0, 1-0 SEC). Kickoff is set for 11:00 AM on ESPN. The Vols are a 3.0-point favorite over the Tigers, according to ESPN/Caesars. The over/under is set at 62. LSU's all-time record...
Tennessee football's first game at LSU 96 years ago launched Neyland legend, killed a governor
It was perhaps a bad omen for LSU football when the governor’s seat was empty at kickoff against. , especially since he lay on his death bed three miles away. In 1926, there was no bigger Tigers fan in Louisiana than Gov. Henry Fuqua. And there’s no way he...
Tennessee vs. LSU Betting Odds: Vols’ Josh Heupel Has Mixed History as Road Favorite
Tennessee got conference play off to a good start last weekend with a 38-33 win over Florida. The Vols will try to make it 5-0 overall and 2-0 in the SEC this weekend when they go on the road to face the LSU Tigers. Winning on the road is never easy, but the best online sportsbooks like the Vols as 2.5- to 3-point road favorites.
Auburn football: SDS believes Nick Saban would have been fired from LSU in today’s climate
Saturday Down South’s Glenn Sattell has an opinion that most Auburn football fans don’t likely share — that being if Bryan Harsin is fired anytime soon, it’d in fact be too soon. Sattell took that idea further in his piece titled ‘His firing seemingly imminent, Bryan Harsin was never given a chance.’
Ed Orgeron checks in on former assistant who was promoted amid coaching change
Ed Orgeron and LSU parted ways at the end of the 2021 season, just 2 years removed from the Tigers’ historic national championship run led by Joe Burrow. That said, LSU’s declining on-the-field performance forced AD Scott Woodward into making a move and ultimately hiring Brian Kelly. Orgeron...
Baton Rouge, October 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
