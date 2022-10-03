ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

MLive.com

Thursday Night Football predictions, spread, player props and free pick

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. NFL Week 5 begins with a Thursday Night Football matchup between the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos, and there is very little separating...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
MLive.com

Nike NFL Pegasus shoes come in Detroit Lions colors

Grab a pair of Nike Pegasus 39 running shoes to support the Detroit Lions or just look super cool in the running shoes during Nike’s NFL shoe launch. NFL fans everywhere can grab a pair of the newly released NFL Nike Pegasus 39 running shoes to represent their favorite teams.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Tigers lose season finale on 9th inning walk-off

Detroit Tigers closer Gregory Soto walked two batters, threw a wild pitch, committed an error and lost the game in frustratingly familiar fashion. Ty France hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth inning to lead the Seattle Mariners to a 5-4 win in the regular season finale on Wednesday afternoon at T-Mobile Park.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

$1,000 FanDuel promo code for Thursday Night Football plus our best bet

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Week 5 of the NFL kicks off with an AFC showdown between the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos. FanDuel Sportsbook has the perfect...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
MLive.com

MLive Muskegon high school football predictions for Week 7

Fruitport defeats Spring Lake 33-6 in 'Bayou Battle' MUSKEGON – Close but no cigar. Last week, we nearly put together the elusive immaculate slate but ended up going 16-1 overall. The lone loss was a 16-12 comeback win by Muskegon Catholic Central over Schoolcraft. I’ll never complain about a local team proving me wrong, and the Crusaders have done that three times this season.
MUSKEGON, MI
MLive.com

Detroit Lions honor Redford Union coach Ian Iler

Redford Union claimed its sixth consecutive win, giving Union head coach Ian Iler a win of his own. The Detroit Lions named Iler the Week 6 Detroit Lions High School Coach of the Week after its 47-21 win over Garden City in a Wayne Western Athletic Conference game. Iler is...
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

DraftKings promo code and free picks for Michigan Football vs. Indiana

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. It’s already Week 6 of the college football season, and there’s a key Big Ten matchup between the Michigan Wolverines and Indiana Hoosiers....
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

What Givani Smith needs to show to earn Red Wings roster spot

DETROIT – Givani Smith provides a different dimension with his size, physicality and abrasiveness, and the Detroit Red Wings probably hoped he would have secured a roster spot by now. But five years after being drafted, three years after his NHL debut, and age 24, Smith continues battling for...
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Red Wings’ Derek Lalonde pleased with process, seeing ‘good things’

DETROIT – Nobody cares about preseason results – or do they?. Following a pair of exhibition losses, Detroit Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde described the feeling of players as “dejected.”. “That’s a great sign,” Lalonde said. “I was actually taken aback by it last night (following a...
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Lions vs. Patriots prediction and odds: Is Dan Campbell on the hot seat?

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. After a thrilling overtime finish against the Green Bay Packers in Week 4, the New England Patriots welcome in the Detroit Lions in...
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Former Michigan State star running back set for professional boxing debut

Le’Veon Bell is moving on from boxing a fellow former NFL player to boxing a former UFC fighter. Bell, the former Michigan State and All-Pro running back, will fight against Uriah Hall in a Oct. 29 match in Glendale, Arizona. The two will fight at 195 pounds with 10-ounce gloves. The match will be broadcast on Showtime pay-per-view.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Draymond Green apologizes for punching Jordan Poole; video leaked

Draymond Green apologized to the Golden State Warriors a day after punching teammate Jordan Poole during a practice, Warriors General Manager Bob Myers said this week. A day later, the world saw the incident for the first time. TMZ published a video on Friday morning of the Green-Poole altercation, which...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
MLive.com

Lions vs. Patriots picks and injury report for Sunday, NFL Week 5

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Detroit Lions and New England Patriots are both coming off of close losses in Week 4 and will be looking to bounce...
