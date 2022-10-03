Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Legend of Knock-Knock Road.Sara BDetroit, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Police looking into relationships, motive in the Jim Matthews caseAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
Detroit's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldDetroit, MI
Visit the 74-Piece Vincent Van Gogh Exhibit Now in DetroitRene CizioDetroit, MI
Thursday Night Football predictions, spread, player props and free pick
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. NFL Week 5 begins with a Thursday Night Football matchup between the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos, and there is very little separating...
Michigan prep football notebook: Is ‘miracle’ win the greatest football upset ever?
(CORRECTION: Midland was incorrectly named as the team that was upset by Bay City Central. It has been corrected to Mt. Pleasant.) Every once in a while, a shocking upset captures the attention of high school football team around the state. Anytime a highly-ranked team gets taken down, it’s cause for attention.
Orchard View football forfeits game against Oakridge due to lack of available players
MUSKEGON – The Orchard View football program’s return to varsity football this fall after canceling the 2021 season due to low participation numbers has been filled with growing pains. The Cardinals have started off the year 0-6 overall and 0-3 in their first season in the West Michigan...
Nike NFL Pegasus shoes come in Detroit Lions colors
Grab a pair of Nike Pegasus 39 running shoes to support the Detroit Lions or just look super cool in the running shoes during Nike’s NFL shoe launch. NFL fans everywhere can grab a pair of the newly released NFL Nike Pegasus 39 running shoes to represent their favorite teams.
14 ex-Tigers are in 2022 MLB playoffs: Do you remember all of them?
DETROIT -- The Detroit Tigers will once again be at home when the first round of the MLB playoffs opens on Friday afternoon. But plenty of old friends will still have a chance to make a run for the World Series.
Tigers lose season finale on 9th inning walk-off
Detroit Tigers closer Gregory Soto walked two batters, threw a wild pitch, committed an error and lost the game in frustratingly familiar fashion. Ty France hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth inning to lead the Seattle Mariners to a 5-4 win in the regular season finale on Wednesday afternoon at T-Mobile Park.
$1,000 FanDuel promo code for Thursday Night Football plus our best bet
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Week 5 of the NFL kicks off with an AFC showdown between the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos. FanDuel Sportsbook has the perfect...
MLive Muskegon high school football predictions for Week 7
Fruitport defeats Spring Lake 33-6 in 'Bayou Battle' MUSKEGON – Close but no cigar. Last week, we nearly put together the elusive immaculate slate but ended up going 16-1 overall. The lone loss was a 16-12 comeback win by Muskegon Catholic Central over Schoolcraft. I’ll never complain about a local team proving me wrong, and the Crusaders have done that three times this season.
Lions’ D’Andre Swift, Amon-Ra St. Brown unlikely to play in New England
ALLEN PARK -- Detroit Lions running back D’Andre Swift and receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown are unlikely to play in New England after missing yet another practice on Thursday, their fifth in a row. Both players sustained ankle injuries in the loss against Minnesota two weeks ago, while Swift also...
Detroit Lions honor Redford Union coach Ian Iler
Redford Union claimed its sixth consecutive win, giving Union head coach Ian Iler a win of his own. The Detroit Lions named Iler the Week 6 Detroit Lions High School Coach of the Week after its 47-21 win over Garden City in a Wayne Western Athletic Conference game. Iler is...
DraftKings promo code and free picks for Michigan Football vs. Indiana
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. It’s already Week 6 of the college football season, and there’s a key Big Ten matchup between the Michigan Wolverines and Indiana Hoosiers....
Draymond Green, Jordan Poole in reported altercation at Warriors practice
Former players with Michigan’s two rival schools reportedly came to blows with one another months after winning an NBA title together. Draymond Green and Jordan Poole had a “physical altercation” at the Golden State Warriors’ Wednesday practice, according to a report from The Athletic. Green could...
What Givani Smith needs to show to earn Red Wings roster spot
DETROIT – Givani Smith provides a different dimension with his size, physicality and abrasiveness, and the Detroit Red Wings probably hoped he would have secured a roster spot by now. But five years after being drafted, three years after his NHL debut, and age 24, Smith continues battling for...
Red Wings’ Derek Lalonde pleased with process, seeing ‘good things’
DETROIT – Nobody cares about preseason results – or do they?. Following a pair of exhibition losses, Detroit Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde described the feeling of players as “dejected.”. “That’s a great sign,” Lalonde said. “I was actually taken aback by it last night (following a...
Lions vs. Patriots prediction and odds: Is Dan Campbell on the hot seat?
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. After a thrilling overtime finish against the Green Bay Packers in Week 4, the New England Patriots welcome in the Detroit Lions in...
5 Kalamazoo-area high school football teams on the rise heading into Week 7
KALAMAZOO, MI – The leaves are changing colors and the intensity is ramping up on high school football fields around Michigan. With just three games left, teams don’t have much time to turn their seasons around, but some squads have already begun their ascent heading into the home stretch.
Former Michigan State star running back set for professional boxing debut
Le’Veon Bell is moving on from boxing a fellow former NFL player to boxing a former UFC fighter. Bell, the former Michigan State and All-Pro running back, will fight against Uriah Hall in a Oct. 29 match in Glendale, Arizona. The two will fight at 195 pounds with 10-ounce gloves. The match will be broadcast on Showtime pay-per-view.
Draymond Green apologizes for punching Jordan Poole; video leaked
Draymond Green apologized to the Golden State Warriors a day after punching teammate Jordan Poole during a practice, Warriors General Manager Bob Myers said this week. A day later, the world saw the incident for the first time. TMZ published a video on Friday morning of the Green-Poole altercation, which...
Lions vs. Patriots picks and injury report for Sunday, NFL Week 5
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Detroit Lions and New England Patriots are both coming off of close losses in Week 4 and will be looking to bounce...
Metro Detroit 2022 high school football power rankings for Week 7
Livonia Franklin hops into the Metro Detroit top 10 for the first time this week while River Rouge reappears as well. Here are the top 10 football teams in the Metro Detroit coverage area, along with the top 10 in Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties.
