News Channel Nebraska
Bayard Wins First WTC Volleyball Tournament Since 1991
MORRILL - The Bayard Tiger volleyball team avenged their only loss of the season on their way to the Western Trails Conference volleyball tournament championship at Morrill high school Thursday night. The Tigers, who fell to Gordon-Rushville 25-15, 23-25, 25-16 at the Mitchell Invitational just five days prior, left no doubt with a 25-19, 25-15 win over the Mustangs.
wellsvillesun.com
B-R boys soccer win, Andover/Whitesville ties, Fillmore volleyball and tennis win
BOLIVAR — 24 hours removed after one of their more grueling battles of the season with Houghton Academy, the Wolverines of Bolivar-Richburg performed a quick turnaround back at Dunsmore-Latimer Field on Tuesday with what shaped into yet another of the same battles, this time with visiting Canisteo-Greenwood. Chances were...
KVOE
Emporia High boys soccer shutout Wichita Trinity
A penalty kick by senior Rudy Bedolla was the only goal the Emporia High boys soccer team needed Tuesday night against Wichita Trinity. Bedolla’s goal came in the 51st minute of play, giving the Spartans a 1-0 advantage they didn’t relinquish. Before the season began, the Spartans decided on Bedolla being their kicker to attempt the penalty kicks. He said his team had complete trust in him.
Susquenita wins big on Senior Night
DUNCANNON, Pa. (WHTM) — The Susquenita girls soccer team took down Lancaster County Catholic 5-0 on their Senior Night on Wednesday. The Blackhawks honored nine incredible seniors in their pregame ceremony, including Samantha Wechsler, who is the all-time points leader in Perry County history. One player was absent in the pregame festivities, Emily Flinton. The […]
