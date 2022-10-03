A penalty kick by senior Rudy Bedolla was the only goal the Emporia High boys soccer team needed Tuesday night against Wichita Trinity. Bedolla’s goal came in the 51st minute of play, giving the Spartans a 1-0 advantage they didn’t relinquish. Before the season began, the Spartans decided on Bedolla being their kicker to attempt the penalty kicks. He said his team had complete trust in him.

EMPORIA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO