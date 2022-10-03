Read full article on original website
KC Chiefs force Cole Beasley into retirement
Just three days after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs, Tampa Bay wideout Cole Beasley decided he would call it a career. Wide receiver Cole Beasley retired from the game of football on Wednesday, and while he never once mentioned the Kansas City Chiefs in his statement saying goodbye to the game he’s infected since 2012, we are pretty sure they loomed large in the decision-making process nonetheless.
Why places like Arrowhead Stadium might be less likely to produce concussions
According to a new study investigating field type and concussions, synthetic turf creates a greater deceleration impact than natural grass. Turf has been hated on for years by NFL players. It creates more opportunities for injury: Turf burn, turf toe, and other lower-body injuries. Not to mention the pellets used in turf are thought to be not exactly the healthiest thing. Now, there’s even more reason to hate it… It might be one of the many factors that contribute to a player suffering a concussion.
3 players the Chicago Bears must think about benching
This NFL season has seen its fair share of surprises and fun storylines through four weeks already, and the Chicago Bears have already been the center of one of them. In Week 1, the Bears took on San Francisco in what has now been dubbed “The Rain Game,” and somehow came out victorious. But, since that game, things have been severely up and down on both sides of the ball.
Podcast: Travis Kelce reveals the truth about friendship with Patrick Mahomes
Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce was kind enough to stop by the Arrowhead Addict Podcast, and you want to hear what he said about Patrick Mahomes. Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was already an established NFL superstar back when a fresh-faced quarterback named Patrick Mahomes broke into the league as a first-round NFL Draft choice way back in 2017.
Cardinals vs Phillies Wild Card Game 1: Lineups, live stream and more from St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Cardinals and Philadelphia Phillies open up their National League Wild Card weekend series. Zack Wheeler (12-7, 2.82 ERA) will take the mound for the Philadelphia Phillies in Friday’s opener while José Quintana (3-2, 2.01 ERA) draws the start for the St. Louis Cardinals. Quintana’s recent pitching figures to be a significant factor in the Cardinals’ postseason run.
Bernstein on Getsy praising Fields' play: 'You can’t tell people they’re not seeing what they’re seeing'
670 midday host Dan Bernstein didn’t take well to Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy’s assessment Thursday of quarterback Justin Fields’ performance through the first four games of the season.
