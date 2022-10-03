ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FanSided

KC Chiefs force Cole Beasley into retirement

Just three days after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs, Tampa Bay wideout Cole Beasley decided he would call it a career. Wide receiver Cole Beasley retired from the game of football on Wednesday, and while he never once mentioned the Kansas City Chiefs in his statement saying goodbye to the game he’s infected since 2012, we are pretty sure they loomed large in the decision-making process nonetheless.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Why places like Arrowhead Stadium might be less likely to produce concussions

According to a new study investigating field type and concussions, synthetic turf creates a greater deceleration impact than natural grass. Turf has been hated on for years by NFL players. It creates more opportunities for injury: Turf burn, turf toe, and other lower-body injuries. Not to mention the pellets used in turf are thought to be not exactly the healthiest thing. Now, there’s even more reason to hate it… It might be one of the many factors that contribute to a player suffering a concussion.
NFL
3 players the Chicago Bears must think about benching

This NFL season has seen its fair share of surprises and fun storylines through four weeks already, and the Chicago Bears have already been the center of one of them. In Week 1, the Bears took on San Francisco in what has now been dubbed “The Rain Game,” and somehow came out victorious. But, since that game, things have been severely up and down on both sides of the ball.
CHICAGO, IL
Cardinals vs Phillies Wild Card Game 1: Lineups, live stream and more from St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Cardinals and Philadelphia Phillies open up their National League Wild Card weekend series. Zack Wheeler (12-7, 2.82 ERA) will take the mound for the Philadelphia Phillies in Friday’s opener while José Quintana (3-2, 2.01 ERA) draws the start for the St. Louis Cardinals. Quintana’s recent pitching figures to be a significant factor in the Cardinals’ postseason run.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
