KWCH.com
Textron announces ‘Returnships’ for those re-entering workforce
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Textron Aviation on Thursday announced the launch Returnships – a jump start to (re)start. The paid, 16-week program provides an opportunity to mid-level professionals who have taken a break from their professional role and are now looking to transition back to full-time employment. Participants are eligible for Textron Aviation’s benefits package.
adastraradio.com
Hutchinson Community Foundation Awards More Than $59K in Grants
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Hutchinson Community Foundation awarded Fund for Reno County grants totaling $59,800 to six nonprofit organizations in July and September. Established in 1990, the Fund for Reno County serves as a permanent resource for the changing needs of Reno County. Grants represent an innovative approach or collaboration, a new efficiency, a critical need that requires funding or an opportunity that needs a bit of local support to leverage resources for the community.
Kansas State Salina receives largest corporate donation in school history
Kansas State Salina has received the largest corporate donation for one academic program, the school announced Wednesday morning.
adastraradio.com
Cosmosphere Camps 2023 Registration Under Way, Spots Filling Quickly
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Students entering grades 3-12 in 2023 can now register for the upcoming summer’s Cosmosphere camps. Registration opened to the public on October 1. Scholarships are available. Half-day camps offer 3rd-5th graders the chance to learn about our solar system and about exploration of the Moon...
adastraradio.com
Lyons City Council Notes: Downtown Alliance Seeking Grant Assistance for Vacant Lot
LYONS, Kan. – Representatives of the Downtown Alliance presented their plans to the Lyons City Council this week for improvements to the vacant land on the west side of the square, which it now owns, and asked for their help in seeking grant assistance. Pat Fulton from the Alliance...
Great Bend Co-op rebranding with new name following merger
Two cooperatives, one from Kansas and one from Oklahoma, are teaming up to build a better grower solution for their members. In June of 2022, members of Farmers Cooperative of Carmen, OK voted to merge with Great Bend Co-op (KS) beginning Oct. 1, 2022. With the merger will come a new name and new logo, as they will operate under the name American Plains Co-op.
BOOM! Salina now underway; first mural completed
BOOM! Salina has begun and the first of the murals is in the books. The mural, Three Kinds of Sons by Tony Sjöman, a Manhattan, N.Y.-based artist, is on the south wall of Mid-Kansas Title Co. Inc., 217 N. Santa Fe Avenue. Sjöman made it official by signing the art during a brief ceremony this morning. The mural was created with acrylic latex and spray paint on a brick wall and measures 90 feet by 32 feet.
Great Bend adjusts salaries for city employees
At the 2023 budget meeting in July, the City of Great Bend discussed giving employees a 3% cost-of-living adjustment and adjusting the salary resolution upward by 3% as well. At Monday’s meeting, the Great Bend City Council approved the salary resolution in the consent agenda. For the 12-month period...
Atrium owner fails to persuade mayor with latest offer
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Mayor Jade Piros de Carvalho asked for an update on the Atrium Hotel situation at the City Council meeting on Tuesday. "Izzy Rivera, building inspector and myself have been in contact with Joshua Joseph with regard to the Atrium," said Interim City Manager Gary Meagher. "Right now, he did offer the building to the city. There's been some prior discussions, I know. In this particular offer, he was offering to sell the building to the city for $2 million and then he would demolish it, if that's what we wanted, or whatever it might be."
KWCH.com
Former Sonic employee recounts experience after franchisee fined for violating child labor laws
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Following a near-$42,000 fine against an area Sonic Drive-in franchise operator for violating child labor laws, 12 News spoke with a former employee who spoke anonymously about what she experienced. The U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division found that BBR Investments LLC, based in...
adastraradio.com
City of Hutchinson to Submit Loan Requests for Sewer and Water Projects
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Following a public hearing Tuesday morning, the Hutchinson City Council authorized staff to submit two loan requests to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment for sewer and water projects. The largest of the projects is for the rehabilitation of five sewer lift stations, including the...
adastraradio.com
Sonic Locations in Hutchinson, McPherson and Newton Fined for Child Labor Law Violations
NEWTON, Kan. – The US Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division has fined the Newton-based operator of 17 Kansas Sonic locations nearly $42,000 for violations of child labor laws. BBR Investments LLC was cited for permitting 14 and 15 year old’s at their locations on East 4th...
Teens working too long and late will cost Wichita-area fast-food franchisee nearly $42K
In all, 50 teens working at three restaurants were affected.
KWCH.com
Salina man honors late wife with opening of Kansas’ first mental health gym
SALINA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Salina restaurant owner is hoping to do more than just satisfy people’s appetites. Knowing the impact of mental health, he’s providing a place where people can find some relaxation, a mental health gym that also honors a life. The concept of a mental...
Sedgwick County OK’s Wichita’s annexation plan, discusses Juneteenth
The property owner made the island annexation request to the city of Wichita on the 101-acre plot, located a 1/2 mile west of Wichita’s current boundary, at 21st Street North and 151st Street West.
Gag order on Wichita police chief finalists is cause for alarm | Opinion
City Hall forbidding chief applicants from talking to the press is an unprecedented action that hurts you.
Must be annexed into Great Bend, but housing development given green light
As long as Housing Opportunities, Inc. (HOI) annexes their property into the City of Great Bend, construction can get started on a housing development, just south of Walmart. The Great Bend City Council approved a motion to allow HOI to connect to the city’s sanitary sewer and potable water system following completion of all associated permitting, payment of fees and contingent that HOI applies for annexation into the city.
adastraradio.com
Barbara Jane Roberts
Barbara was born on October 31st, 1929 to William Washington Burris and Lois Hunt. She spent her childhood in the College Hill area of Wichita, KS. After graduating from Wichita East High School, she attended Stephens’ Girls College and Kansas State University. She married Charles Roberts on April 7,...
Republican primary winners will not attend Chamber debate
From: Representative Michael Murphy, Republican Kansas House District 114. Representative Joe Seiwert, Republican Kansas House District 101. Representative Paul Waggoner, Republican Kansas House District 104. John Whitesel, Republican candidate Kansas House candidate District 102. Randy Parks, Republican candidate Reno County Commission District 1. Don Bogner, Republican candidate Reno County Commission...
KAKE TV
Protecting yourself as a consumer as trash problems continue in Sedgwick County
SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office wants consumers, including those who use Best Value Services for trash pickup, to know its Consumer Protection Division is ready to help if you are experiencing frustrations with a business. KAKE News has been following complaints that Best...
