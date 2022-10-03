ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutchinson, KS

KWCH.com

Textron announces 'Returnships' for those re-entering workforce

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Textron Aviation on Thursday announced the launch Returnships – a jump start to (re)start. The paid, 16-week program provides an opportunity to mid-level professionals who have taken a break from their professional role and are now looking to transition back to full-time employment. Participants are eligible for Textron Aviation’s benefits package.
WICHITA, KS
adastraradio.com

Hutchinson Community Foundation Awards More Than $59K in Grants

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Hutchinson Community Foundation awarded Fund for Reno County grants totaling $59,800 to six nonprofit organizations in July and September. Established in 1990, the Fund for Reno County serves as a permanent resource for the changing needs of Reno County. Grants represent an innovative approach or collaboration, a new efficiency, a critical need that requires funding or an opportunity that needs a bit of local support to leverage resources for the community.
RENO COUNTY, KS
adastraradio.com

Cosmosphere Camps 2023 Registration Under Way, Spots Filling Quickly

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Students entering grades 3-12 in 2023 can now register for the upcoming summer’s Cosmosphere camps. Registration opened to the public on October 1. Scholarships are available. Half-day camps offer 3rd-5th graders the chance to learn about our solar system and about exploration of the Moon...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutchinson, KS
Business
City
Hutchinson, KS
Local
Kansas Business
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Co-op rebranding with new name following merger

Two cooperatives, one from Kansas and one from Oklahoma, are teaming up to build a better grower solution for their members. In June of 2022, members of Farmers Cooperative of Carmen, OK voted to merge with Great Bend Co-op (KS) beginning Oct. 1, 2022. With the merger will come a new name and new logo, as they will operate under the name American Plains Co-op.
GREAT BEND, KS
Salina Post

BOOM! Salina now underway; first mural completed

BOOM! Salina has begun and the first of the murals is in the books. The mural, Three Kinds of Sons by Tony Sjöman, a Manhattan, N.Y.-based artist, is on the south wall of Mid-Kansas Title Co. Inc., 217 N. Santa Fe Avenue. Sjöman made it official by signing the art during a brief ceremony this morning. The mural was created with acrylic latex and spray paint on a brick wall and measures 90 feet by 32 feet.
SALINA, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend adjusts salaries for city employees

At the 2023 budget meeting in July, the City of Great Bend discussed giving employees a 3% cost-of-living adjustment and adjusting the salary resolution upward by 3% as well. At Monday’s meeting, the Great Bend City Council approved the salary resolution in the consent agenda. For the 12-month period...
GREAT BEND, KS
Hutch Post

Atrium owner fails to persuade mayor with latest offer

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Mayor Jade Piros de Carvalho asked for an update on the Atrium Hotel situation at the City Council meeting on Tuesday. "Izzy Rivera, building inspector and myself have been in contact with Joshua Joseph with regard to the Atrium," said Interim City Manager Gary Meagher. "Right now, he did offer the building to the city. There's been some prior discussions, I know. In this particular offer, he was offering to sell the building to the city for $2 million and then he would demolish it, if that's what we wanted, or whatever it might be."
HUTCHINSON, KS
adastraradio.com

City of Hutchinson to Submit Loan Requests for Sewer and Water Projects

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Following a public hearing Tuesday morning, the Hutchinson City Council authorized staff to submit two loan requests to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment for sewer and water projects. The largest of the projects is for the rehabilitation of five sewer lift stations, including the...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Great Bend Post

Must be annexed into Great Bend, but housing development given green light

As long as Housing Opportunities, Inc. (HOI) annexes their property into the City of Great Bend, construction can get started on a housing development, just south of Walmart. The Great Bend City Council approved a motion to allow HOI to connect to the city’s sanitary sewer and potable water system following completion of all associated permitting, payment of fees and contingent that HOI applies for annexation into the city.
GREAT BEND, KS
adastraradio.com

Barbara Jane Roberts

Barbara was born on October 31st, 1929 to William Washington Burris and Lois Hunt. She spent her childhood in the College Hill area of Wichita, KS. After graduating from Wichita East High School, she attended Stephens’ Girls College and Kansas State University. She married Charles Roberts on April 7,...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Republican primary winners will not attend Chamber debate

From: Representative Michael Murphy, Republican Kansas House District 114. Representative Joe Seiwert, Republican Kansas House District 101. Representative Paul Waggoner, Republican Kansas House District 104. John Whitesel, Republican candidate Kansas House candidate District 102. Randy Parks, Republican candidate Reno County Commission District 1. Don Bogner, Republican candidate Reno County Commission...
RENO COUNTY, KS

