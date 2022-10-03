ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

All candidates for Texas 208th District Court in Harris County complete Ballotpedia's Candidate Connection survey

By Ballotpedia staff
Both of the candidates running in the November 8, 2022, general election for Texas 208th District Court in Harris County — Beverly Armstrong (D) and Heather Hudson (R) — completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. These survey responses allow voters to hear directly from candidates about what motivates them to run for office.

According to the Texas Courts website, “district courts have original jurisdiction in felony criminal cases, divorce cases, cases involving title to land, election contest cases, civil matters in which the amount of money or damages involved is $200 or more, and any matters in which jurisdiction is not placed in another trial court.”

Here are excerpts from candidates’ responses to the question: What are the main points you want voters to remember about your goals for your time in office?

Armstrong:

  • “Will stem the release of habitual, violent offenders thru the lowering of bonds.”
  • “Will Get back to holding trials so that people are not sitting for years waiting for justice, for their day in court.”
  • “A Fair and unbiased demeanor will rule my courtroom. Each voice will be given a chance to be heard in a fair and equitable way with decisions made by following the law, in consideration of the community at large.”

Hudson:

  • “Crime in Houston has skyrocketed, and will continue to rise as long as repeat, violent criminal offenders are released on low bail.”
  • “Hudson will work diligently to reduce the staggering backlog of criminal cases in Harris County by holding trial and giving victims and defendants their day in court.”
  • “Hudson will follow the rule of law and will treat all litigants, jurors, witnesses, and lawyers with dignity and respect.”

Click on candidates’ profile pages below to read their full responses to this and other questions.

We ask all federal, state, and local candidates with profiles on Ballotpedia to complete a survey and share what motivates them on political and personal levels. Ask the candidates in your area to fill out the survey.

