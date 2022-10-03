ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tarrant County, TX

All candidates for Tarrant County Criminal Court No. 7 complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey

By Ballotpedia staff
 3 days ago
Both of the candidates running in the November 8, 2022, general election for Tarrant County Criminal Court No. 7 — Marq Clayton (D) and Eric Starnes (R) — completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. These survey responses allow voters to hear directly from candidates about what motivates them to run for office.

The Tarrant County Criminal Courts are trial courts in Tarrant County, Texas.

Here are excerpts from candidates’ responses to the question: What are the main points you want voters to remember about your goals for your time in office?

Clayton:

  • “Compassion – I am committed to treating every individual with dignity and respect no matter the reason they are in the courtroom.”
  • “Fairness – I am committed to ensuring that all individuals are aware of programs, resources, and opportunities that are available to them through the court.”
  • “Diversity – My background and professional experience are diverse. I’ve litigated cases as a prosecutor, defense attorney, and family law attorney.”

Starnes:

  • “Experienced- nearly 3 decades of criminal justice experience including 15 years as an attorney with criminal and civil experience.”
  • “Knowledgeable- studied and taught areas of law that deal with crimes, such as DWIs, that have a heavy impact on the case load in this court.”
  • “Dedication to neutrality- recognition the trial judge is to remain impartial between the parties, not legislate personal views from the bench, and uphold the laws of the United States and the State of Texas.”

Click on candidates’ profile pages below to read their full responses to this and other questions.

We ask all federal, state, and local candidates with profiles on Ballotpedia to complete a survey and share what motivates them on political and personal levels. Ask the candidates in your area to fill out the survey.

Comments / 2

Critical Thinker
3d ago

Judging on the responses in this article from these two candidates, Starnes is the best choice for Judge. Clayton is too slack jawed and emotional where Starnes removes emotion from the law. After all, isn't justice blind, which means the law applies the same across-the-board?

Reply(1)
2
