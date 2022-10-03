ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

Related
NECN

Warmer Weather to End Work Week Before Weekend Cool Down

The deluge came to the Cape and much of the South Shore Wednesday. Amounts topped 4 inches (!) in some communities as thunder swept in from the ocean. Yes, you read that right. Oftentimes, the ocean air/environment is the Achilles’ Heel for thunderstorms, but with this ocean-born-remnant-of-Ian storm, the tables were turned. Unfortunately, the water wasn’t as widespread as we had hoped, and the North Shore/Merrimack Valley was once again left wanting. Drought conditions will likely improve to the south, but stubbornly remain from Boston north.
BOSTON, MA
WNAW 94.7

This Was Boston’s Hottest October Day Ever!

Is it just me or did one of the hottest and driest summers in recent memory quickly segue-way to unpleasant fall temperatures? I get it, "unpleasant" is subjective, but man, September in Massachusetts is usually warm and gorgeous. It felt that way for the first two weeks of September and that's it.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Shoebert the seal is back on the North Shore

By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVBEVERLY -- A viral seal sensation returns to the North Shore after being released in Rhode Island. His name is Shoebert. Locals gave him the moniker after the seal showed up in Shoe Pond in Beverly."That's pretty typical for harbor seals," says Patricia Leonard, manager of the Pinniped Department at the New England Aquarium, "They know their orientation and know where they are finding their food or head back to finding his best food source."At one point, Shoebert was caught on video waddling his way to the Beverly Police Department. The marine mammal was taken to the...
BEVERLY, MA
capecoddaily.com

Severe weather coverage: Strong thunderstorms affecting southern Cape Cod

Continuing coverage of Severe Weather: Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA 637 PM EDT Wed Oct 5 2022 …A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Barnstable County through 730 PM EDT… At 636 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Dennis, or near Brewster, moving west at 25 mph. […] The post Severe weather coverage: Strong thunderstorms affecting southern Cape Cod appeared first on CapeCod.com.
BARNSTABLE COUNTY, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Nantucket, MA
City
Boston, MA
country1025.com

This Is THE Best Sub Shop in Massachusetts, Period!

Alert the Earl of Sandwich! We have found the perfect sandwich shop in Massachusetts… and it’s not even in Sandwich. How bizarre!. And while I say WE have found the perfect sandwich shop I actually mean the folks at Love Food who must have tasted millions of sandwiches to put together their list of the Best Sandwich Shop In Every US State.
WELLESLEY, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston beginning to see flu cases rise

BOSTON -- Just a couple of weeks into autumn and already it is upon us. “What we’re seeing right now, at least in Boston, pediatric influenza seems to be up,” said Paul Sax, MD, Clinical Director of the Division of Infectious Diseases at Brigham and Women’s Hospital. “So far, in adults, we haven’t seen that yet. But usually what happens in children is followed by what happens in adults.”
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New England#South Coast#Philadelphia
whdh.com

Here are the best ways to store apples during apple picking season

BOSTON (WHDH) - New England has some of the best places to pick apples in the country with Honey Pot Hill Orchards in Stow, Mass. ranked as the best in the entire country by Travel and Leisure, but it’s important to know how to best store your freshly picked apples to ensure they don’t go to waste.
STOW, MA
Boston

New England has 4 of the best apple picking destinations in the U.S., according to Travel + Leisure

New England has so many festive apple orchards, but four in particular are the cream of the crop, according to Travel + Leisure. The publication released a list of the best places to go apple picking in the U.S. and included Honey Pot Hill Orchards in Stow; Applecrest Farm Orchards in Hampton Falls, N.H.; Poverty Lane Orchards in Lebanon, N.H.; and Shelburne Orchards in Shelburne, Vermont.
HAMPTON FALLS, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
hwy.co

The Chilling Tale of Murder at Rhode Island’s Rocky Point Amusement Park

Going to an amusement park with your mom or dad is exhilarating when you’re a child. From the cotton candy to the balloon darts to the roller coasters and everything in between, it’s a child’s dream come true. That is until the dream turns into a nightmare. Let’s look at a chilling tale, forgotten for so many years — the tale of murder at Rhode Island’s Rocky Point Amusement Park.
WARWICK, RI
Boston

Southwest offering one-way flight fares for as low as $29

The airline's winter sale ends on Thursday. A winter escape from Boston may be less expensive after Southwest announced a two-day “huge winter sale.”. Customers can buy one-way tickets for as low as $29 through Thursday at 11:59 p.m. Central Time for travel between Nov. 29 and Feb. 15, 2023.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Nantucket Specialty Food Shop Opening New Location in South Boston

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. The people behind an upscale deli and specialty food shop on Nantucket are bringing a second location to South Boston. According to its website, Fresh Nantucket will soon be joined by Fresh Boston, which will be located on Old Colony Avenue near where it meets Dorchester Street. The site for the South Boston location gives a bit of information on the upcoming outlet, saying the following:
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy