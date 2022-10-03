Read full article on original website
Related
NECN
Warmer Weather to End Work Week Before Weekend Cool Down
The deluge came to the Cape and much of the South Shore Wednesday. Amounts topped 4 inches (!) in some communities as thunder swept in from the ocean. Yes, you read that right. Oftentimes, the ocean air/environment is the Achilles’ Heel for thunderstorms, but with this ocean-born-remnant-of-Ian storm, the tables were turned. Unfortunately, the water wasn’t as widespread as we had hoped, and the North Shore/Merrimack Valley was once again left wanting. Drought conditions will likely improve to the south, but stubbornly remain from Boston north.
This Was Boston’s Hottest October Day Ever!
Is it just me or did one of the hottest and driest summers in recent memory quickly segue-way to unpleasant fall temperatures? I get it, "unpleasant" is subjective, but man, September in Massachusetts is usually warm and gorgeous. It felt that way for the first two weeks of September and that's it.
Shoebert the seal is back on the North Shore
By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVBEVERLY -- A viral seal sensation returns to the North Shore after being released in Rhode Island. His name is Shoebert. Locals gave him the moniker after the seal showed up in Shoe Pond in Beverly."That's pretty typical for harbor seals," says Patricia Leonard, manager of the Pinniped Department at the New England Aquarium, "They know their orientation and know where they are finding their food or head back to finding his best food source."At one point, Shoebert was caught on video waddling his way to the Beverly Police Department. The marine mammal was taken to the...
capecoddaily.com
Severe weather coverage: Strong thunderstorms affecting southern Cape Cod
Continuing coverage of Severe Weather: Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA 637 PM EDT Wed Oct 5 2022 …A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Barnstable County through 730 PM EDT… At 636 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Dennis, or near Brewster, moving west at 25 mph. […] The post Severe weather coverage: Strong thunderstorms affecting southern Cape Cod appeared first on CapeCod.com.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Iconic dessert that originated in Boston dubbed ‘gateway food to obesity’
BOSTON — An iconic dessert that originated in Boston has been named and shamed as a “gateway food to obesity,” according to a new study. Researchers at Drug Genius surveyed 3,000 Bay Staters and found 13 percent of them admitted that eating just one slice of Boston cream pie acts as a trigger which leads them onto a spell of unhealthy eating.
country1025.com
This Is THE Best Sub Shop in Massachusetts, Period!
Alert the Earl of Sandwich! We have found the perfect sandwich shop in Massachusetts… and it’s not even in Sandwich. How bizarre!. And while I say WE have found the perfect sandwich shop I actually mean the folks at Love Food who must have tasted millions of sandwiches to put together their list of the Best Sandwich Shop In Every US State.
Boston beginning to see flu cases rise
BOSTON -- Just a couple of weeks into autumn and already it is upon us. “What we’re seeing right now, at least in Boston, pediatric influenza seems to be up,” said Paul Sax, MD, Clinical Director of the Division of Infectious Diseases at Brigham and Women’s Hospital. “So far, in adults, we haven’t seen that yet. But usually what happens in children is followed by what happens in adults.”
NECN
COVID Risk Rising Across Mass.; Parts of NH, Maine Now Considered High Risk
Most of Massachusetts, including Boston, is now considered to be at medium risk for COVID-19, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That's a sharp reversal from just a month ago, when the entire state was in the low risk category. Essex County is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Most Incredible Places to Get Bagels in Boston
Boston is a great city for foodies. With so many different restaurants and cafes, it can be hard to decide where to go. If you're looking for a great place to get bagels, here are three incredible places that you'll love.
whdh.com
Here are the best ways to store apples during apple picking season
BOSTON (WHDH) - New England has some of the best places to pick apples in the country with Honey Pot Hill Orchards in Stow, Mass. ranked as the best in the entire country by Travel and Leisure, but it’s important to know how to best store your freshly picked apples to ensure they don’t go to waste.
‘Tragic accident’: Window washer falls to his death inside Boston’s JFK Library
BOSTON — An investigation is underway after a window washer fell to his death inside the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Boston on Wednesday morning. The worker was about 5 to 7 stories high when he suffered the fall, according to Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden. His name has not been released.
New England has 4 of the best apple picking destinations in the U.S., according to Travel + Leisure
New England has so many festive apple orchards, but four in particular are the cream of the crop, according to Travel + Leisure. The publication released a list of the best places to go apple picking in the U.S. and included Honey Pot Hill Orchards in Stow; Applecrest Farm Orchards in Hampton Falls, N.H.; Poverty Lane Orchards in Lebanon, N.H.; and Shelburne Orchards in Shelburne, Vermont.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hwy.co
The Chilling Tale of Murder at Rhode Island’s Rocky Point Amusement Park
Going to an amusement park with your mom or dad is exhilarating when you’re a child. From the cotton candy to the balloon darts to the roller coasters and everything in between, it’s a child’s dream come true. That is until the dream turns into a nightmare. Let’s look at a chilling tale, forgotten for so many years — the tale of murder at Rhode Island’s Rocky Point Amusement Park.
The Devil Monkey of New Hampshire is the Most Elusive Cyprid in New England
Researching New Hampshire’s most dangerous animal (not who you’d think it would be), I came across some local folklore I couldn't believe I’d yet to hear. How have I never heard about the horrifying Devil Monkey of New Hampshire?. According to venerable news source Chowdaheadz.com (should we...
NECN
‘Feels Like a Fever Dream': Suspicious Car Fires Under Investigation in South Boston
After a couple of cars went up into flames in South Boston, police are looking into what could have caused the fires. The two cars were torched around the same time not far from each other, and police are considering both of the fires suspicious. One of the car fires...
Southwest offering one-way flight fares for as low as $29
The airline's winter sale ends on Thursday. A winter escape from Boston may be less expensive after Southwest announced a two-day “huge winter sale.”. Customers can buy one-way tickets for as low as $29 through Thursday at 11:59 p.m. Central Time for travel between Nov. 29 and Feb. 15, 2023.
These Mass. cities and towns have the most reported ghost sightings
If you think you may have seen a ghost, depending where you live in Massachusetts, chances are more or less likely you actually did — at least according to BetMassachusetts.com, which used data from GhostsofAmerica.com on numbers of reported sightings. BetMassachusetts.com found that Lowell, New Bedford and North Attleboro...
NECN
This Guy Flew From Mass. to Connecticut Just for Krispy Kreme Donuts
They say America runs on Dunkin’, but one Boston man flies on Krispy Kreme. His reputation supersedes his name. He goes by Chase but doesn’t mind being called "donut lover." Like many in Boston, he often needs his donut fix. "I just need something plain, sweet and simple,...
NECN
Nantucket Specialty Food Shop Opening New Location in South Boston
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. The people behind an upscale deli and specialty food shop on Nantucket are bringing a second location to South Boston. According to its website, Fresh Nantucket will soon be joined by Fresh Boston, which will be located on Old Colony Avenue near where it meets Dorchester Street. The site for the South Boston location gives a bit of information on the upcoming outlet, saying the following:
WMUR.com
More in New Hampshire applying for heating assistance amid high prices
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Heating fuel prices have been on the rise since the summer, but with winter around the corner, more New Hampshire residents are asking for help to pay their bills. Southern New Hampshire Services in Manchester started mailing out applications to its priority households in July, and...
Comments / 0