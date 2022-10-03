The Fresno Pacific Biblical Seminary community gathered September 27, 2022, to welcome and bless its new vice president and dean. Faculty and other supporters literally laid hands on and broke bread with Sharon Tan, Ph.D., in a ceremony and dinner that began in BC Lounge and ended in the Rose Garden. Between 60-80 people attended the festivities that began at 5:00 p.m.

FRESNO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO