Seminary community welcomes Sharon Tan as vice president and dean
The Fresno Pacific Biblical Seminary community gathered September 27, 2022, to welcome and bless its new vice president and dean. Faculty and other supporters literally laid hands on and broke bread with Sharon Tan, Ph.D., in a ceremony and dinner that began in BC Lounge and ended in the Rose Garden. Between 60-80 people attended the festivities that began at 5:00 p.m.
Larry Dunn participates in Bethel College event on grief, life, loss, love
Larry Dunn, Ph.D., professor of peacemaking and conflict studies, will participate in “Grieving, Celebrating and Loving Seth—Exploring Unexpected Paths and Connections on the Mysterious Journey of Remembering,” Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Bethel College, Newton, KS, as part of its annual Fall Festival. The event honors Seth...
