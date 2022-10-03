‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe Reportedly Not Involved in Frank Fritz’s Conservatorship After Stroke

Read full article on original website
'American Pickers' Alum Frank Fritz's Friend Petitions For Emergency Guardianship Following Reality Star's Stroke
A friend close to Frank Fritz has asked the court to appoint him as a temporary guardian after the American Pickers alum suffered a severe stroke earlier this year. Fritz has been hospitalized since he was found sprawled on the floor in his Iowa home on Thursday, July 14.Although the identity of the potential conservator is unknown, the petitioner is described as a "longtime" pal of the former reality star, and claimed to have been "assisting him in decision-making" for the last two months that he's been hospitalized.'AMERICAN PICKERS' FIRED HOST FRANK FRITZ WANTS HIS OWN SHOW AS FEUD WITH...
'American Pickers': Everything To Know About Frank Fritz's Health Following Conservatorship News
Amid headlines that an Iowa court approved a temporary conservatorship over American Pickers alum Frank Fritz, questions have arisen surrounding the reality star’s health.From his recent stroke to his struggles with anxiety and addiction, here’s everything to know about Fitz’s struggles.StrokeThe former reality star made headlines earlier this summer after he was hospitalized following a stroke, a concerning update that Fritz’s former History Channel cohost, Mike Wolfe, shared with fans on Instagram."I have been very private in the past year in regards to Franks life and the journey he’s been on," Wolfe wrote alongside a photo of Fritz on July...
Linda Ronstadt on the Disease that Stole Her Voice, Her Mexican Heritage and Her Favorite Songs
Almost a decade ago, Linda Ronstadt was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. In 2019, her condition was rediagnosed as progressive supranuclear palsy, a degenerative, Parkinson’s-like disease for which there is no known cure. It robbed her of her distinctive soprano singing voice, ending a career that had made her one of the most popular and accomplished vocalists of her generation. A recipient of 11 Grammy Awards, plus the Recording Academy’s Lifetime Achievement Award in 2016, she’s also in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the recipient of a Kennedy Center Honor.
Daytime Actor Mark Miller Dead at 97
Veteran actor Mark Miller has died at the age of 97. His daughter, actress Penelope Ann Miller, shared the sad news on social media. “My Papa’s beautiful soul left this Earth Sept. 9, 2022,” she tweeted. “He loved deeply and was loved by all who knew him. He touched many lives. He was funny, fun, and always creating. He cherished this life and saw the glass half full! I was blessed to call him my dad.”
Country Queen Loretta Lynn, 90, 'Planning Her Own Funeral': New Report
Is this the end of the road for country star Loretta Lynn? Five years after the singer suffered from a stroke, the 90-year-old is planning her own funeral, which will be the greatest country show, an insider divulged. The musician is supposedly listing her Nashville mansion on the market for just under $800,000. "Loretta wants to turn most of her physical holdings into cash so she doesn't burden her kids and grandkids with having to sell off stuff when she's gone," a family friend dished. "But even more, she wants to plan her own memorial service so the day will...
Jim Post Dies: Singer-Songwriter Of One-Hit Wonder “Reach Out Of The Darkness” Was 82
Jim Post, who with then-wife Cathy under the band name Friend & Lover scored a Top 10 hit in 1968 with the enduring hippie anthem “Reach Out of the Darkness,” died of congestive heart failure Sept. 14 in Dubuque, Iowa. He was 82. His death was announced to The New York Times by former wife and children’s book author Janet Smith Post. The song, which reached #10 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart during the summer of 1968, is often remembered for its opening lyric, sung by Cathy Conn Post, “I think it’s so groovy now that people are finally gettin’ together.” Like similar...
The Raunchy Meaning of “Save a Horse (Ride a Cowboy)” by Big & Rich
In October of 2004, Big & Rich earned their first gold record for “Save a Horse (Ride a Cowboy). Eighteen years later, the raunchy lyrics are still ringing around in the country music sphere. Even the most anti-country music listener knows the chorus at the very least. Upon its...
Winner of Controversial Walleye Fishing Tournament Unleashes on the Cheating Anglers
A Cleveland fisher called out cheating anglers following a tournament. The fisherman had won the controversial walleye fishing competition. Steve Hendricks, who was announced as the winner after a cheating scandal was discovered, shared that he hopes the two men who cheated receive the necessary punishments. According to Daily Mail, Chase Cominsky from Pennsylvania and Jake Runyan from Ohio were acting fishy. It was revealed that they had stuffed their catches with weights to make them seem heavier.
Former seaside home of ‘America’s Got Talent’ judge Howie Mandel lists in California
A chic, seaside estate once owned by comedian Howie Mandel has landed on the real estate market in Malibu, California, for a whopping $21.5 million. Mandel, who is most known these days for being a judge on the reality competition show “America’s Got Talent,” sold the four-bedroom, four-bathroom home in 1999, the New York Post reported. And, apparently, it’s what people in the neighborhood still call it.
Johnny Cash & Waylon Jennings Recall Spending Over $1,000 A Day On Drugs During 1985 Interview
Always keeping it real. Way back in 1985, both Waylon Jennings and Johnny Cash stopped by Late Night With David Letterman, and while the conversation started out pretty jovial at first, it quickly turned into a heavy one. Letterman recalls that the last time Waylon was on his show, Johnny was sick. Johnny, with a bit of a smirk, asked: “Under the weather? Was that when I was in alcohol and drug treatment center?” To which Waylon replied: “No, you […] The post Johnny Cash & Waylon Jennings Recall Spending Over $1,000 A Day On Drugs During 1985 Interview first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Pebbles, world's oldest dog, dies at 22: Spent life 'enjoying country music and being loved'
Pebbles, who held the title of the world's oldest living dog, has died. She was 22. The 4-pound toy fox terrier died on Monday from natural causes – months away from her 23rd birthday, according to Guinness World Records. Pebbles spent her last moments in her South Carolina home, beside owners Bobby and Julie Gregory.
‘Chicago Med’ Honoring ‘Three’s Company’ Star John Ritter With ‘Meaningful’ Storyline
When you tune into this week’s episode of Chicago Med, there will be a little love and respect shown toward John Ritter. The actor, of course, is known for his role of Jack Tripper on Three’s Company. Sadly, he died of an aortic dissection. It’s also something to remember that Steven Weber, who plays Dr. Dean Archer on the show, was a friend of Ritter’s. It’s the new episode’s script that highlights the aortic dissection diagnosis. One of Archer’s patients needs open-heart surgery following the diagnosis. After Ritter’s death, his widow Amy Yasbeck founded the John Ritter Foundation for Aortic Health. Seeing this week’s script and plot was something that Weber would call “almost like a gift.”
Loretta Lynn Net Worth 2022: Music Icon Wanted Her Fortune Converted To Cash Before Death
After her illustrious career as a country music icon, Loretta Lynn passed away at the age of 90 yesterday, October 4, at her beautiful home in Hurricane Hills in Tennesee. Although her death came from natural causes, Loretta Lynn has established herself as one of the foundations of country music in the United States. Given her age and deteriorating health, including her stroke, the music icon passed away peacefully surrounded by her family.
Loretta Lynn Dead At 90 From Natural Causes
Trailblazing country icon Loretta Lynn has died. She was 90 years old. Lynn passed away at her Tennessee ranch in the early hours of Tuesday, October 4, her rep confirmed to a news publication. The famed singer died from natural causes and was surrounded by family when she took her final breaths.
Jody Miller, Grammy Award-Winning Country Music Singer, Dies at 80
Country music star Jody Miller, a Grammy Award winner from the 1960s, died Thursday morning. She was 80 years old. Her family announced her passing on her daughter’s Facebook page called Middle Sister. The post said: “Middle Sister is sorry to announce the passing of Jody Miller this morning, music icon and mother of Robin Brooks.
Robert Brown, 'Here Comes The Brides' Star, Dead at 95
Actor Robert Brown, best known for his numerous appearances on the small screen, has passed away. Among his numerous TV roles, Brown was best recognized for his role as Jason Bolt in the long-running ABC TV series Here Come the Brides which was set in post-Civil War America. The actor, whose active years spanned from the 40s through to the mid-90s, was 95 years old at the time of his passing.
The family of country music icon Loretta Lynn says she has died at the age of 90. Jewly Hight of member station WPLN has this appreciation of a pop culture icon with down-home sensibilities.
LORETTA LYNN: (Singing) Well, I was borned a coal miner's daughter. HIGHT: Lynn never tired of telling stories of her upbringing in a remote coal mining community in the Appalachian Mountains of eastern Kentucky. In a 2000 NPR interview, she recalled how her parents, Melvin and Clara Webb, did whatever it took to feed their eight children, even if it meant accepting a relative's gift of a stolen chicken.
