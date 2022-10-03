Middle River woman pepper-sprayed during robbery attempt after meeting suspect on dating app, vehicle stolen in Hillendale

Read full article on original website
Resident Arrested After Violently Stabbing Man To Death Inside Of Baltimore Boarding House
A man accusing of violently stabbing a 43-year-old man to death in a boarding house in Baltimore has been arrested, authorities say. A resident of the house, Jayquann Bridgemann, 23, allegedly stabbed the victim in the abdomen inside of the house in the 1400 block of N. Central Avenue around 1 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 5, according to Baltimore police.
Nottingham MD
Perry Hall High School on lockdown, police pursuing suspect in woods
——— NOTTINGHAM, MD—Perry Hall High School is on lockdown as of Thursday afternoon. Police were reportedly pursuing a suspect in the woods behind the school, according to a source who spoke with NottinghamMD.com on the condition of anonymity. Helicopter and K9 units were involved and unconfirmed reports...
Police Investigating Perry Hall HS Assault That Hospitalized One, Forced Brief Lockout
For the second time in as many weeks, police were called to the same Maryland high school to investigate a suspicious situation. Shortly before 2 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6, members of the Baltimore County Police Department responded to a reported assault near the Perry Hall HS that left at least one person with non-life-threatening injuries.
Elderly Maryland Man Killed After Violent Crash At Lothian Intersection
An elderly Maryland man is dead after a horrific crash in Lothian earlier this week, authorities announce. Ronald Wayne Talbert, 78, was killed in the crash that happened shortly after 4 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 5 on Route 4 at Lower Pindell Road, according to Anne Arundel County police. Investigation revelaed...
Police are looking to identify a suspect involved in a shooting from August
The shooting incident occurred on August 18, the victim was transported to an area hospital to be treated for his wound.
Stabbing Suspect Apprehended At Harford County Hotel After Hourslong Standoff With Police
A stabbing suspect is in custody after assaulting a man visiting Maryland from Georgia during an attack in a Harford County parking lot and later barricading himself in an area hotel, police announced. Aberdeen resident Timothy Mark Humes, 30, is facing multiple charges following an incident where he allegedly stabbed...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore police identify 2 two men killed in separate shootings Wednesday
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore police have identified two men who were killed in separate shootings on Wednesday. Police said Garcia Stevenson, 43, was fatally wounded in a triple shooting just before 2 a.m. Wednesday in the 2800 block of Edmonson Avenue in West Baltimore's Mosher section. The two other victims -- a 22-year-old man and a 23-year-old man -- are expected to recover from their injuries.
Perry Hall High School goes on temporary lockout after assault reported nearby
There was a lockout at Perry Hall High School Thursday afternoon. Police say an assault happened outside the school around 1:50pm.
Multiple Murder Charges For Man Accused Of Fatal Baltimore Boarding House Stabbing, Police Say
A 23-year-old man is facing multiple murder charges in Maryland for allegedly stabbing and killing someone living in the same Baltimore boarding house during an early morning incident, investigators said. Jayquann Bridgeman, a resident of a boarding house in the 1400 block of North Central Avenue in Baltimore was arrested...
23-year-old charged after stabbing and killing man in East Baltimore
Jayquann Bridgeman, 23, has been charged with first and second degree murder for stabbing and killing a 43-year-old man.
Baltimore man charged with shooting squeegee workers who allegedly stole $2,200 from his mother
BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore man was recently arrested for allegedly coaxing squeegee workers into his truck and taking them to a home in West Baltimore and shooting them, according to charging documents obtained by WJZ.Zhamiel Dixon, 26, was taken into custody on Sept. 21 after he allegedly shot two people in an alley on May 19. He has been charged with first-degree assault and two counts each of attempted first- and second-degree murder, along with several handgun violations.Documents revealed two men and a teenager were squeegeeing at the intersection of Moravia Road and Sinclair Lane in May when Dixon pulled...
Bodycam footage released of deadly police shooting in Harwood last month
Body-worn camera footage has been released of a deadly police involved shooting last month in Anne Arundel County.
Maryland Teen Busted After Stabbing Victim's Leg During Argument About Money
A Glen Burnie teenager has been arrested after stabbing a man in the leg during an argument about money, authorities say. Mason Hausmann, 19, is accused of the stabbing the man in the leg in the 200 block of Hollins Ferry Road in Ferndale around 4 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 4, according to Anne Arundel County police.
Bay Net
Loaded Handgun Recovered From Vehicle During Traffic Stop
WALDORF, Md. – On October 2 at 8:12 p.m., officers initiated a traffic stop in the area of Holly Tree Lane and Western Parkway in Waldorf after observing the driver of a passenger car fail to stop at a solid red traffic signal. During the stop, officers detected the...
Baltimore man charged for shooting squeegee boys who allegedly scammed mother
According to charging documents, on May 19, a group of squeegee workers were working at the intersection of Moravia Road and Sinclair Lane when they were approached by a black Dodge pickup truck.
rockvillenights.com
Strong-arm robbery in Rockville parking lot
Montgomery County police responded to a report of a strong-arm robbery in Rockville Sunday night, October 2, 2022. The robbery was reported in a commercial parking lot in the 2600 block of Research Boulevard at 9:50 PM. That is right off of Shady Grove Road.
fox5dc.com
Scammers steals $5K from elderly woman in Laurel: police
LAUREL, Md. - Police are searching for two women they say scammed an elderly victim out of thousands of dollars in Laurel over the summer. According to authorities, the elderly woman told officers she was approached by the two women as she left a shopping center in the 1000 block of Fairlawn Avenue on June 22 around 5:30 p.m.
Alleged Motel Rapist Apprehended In Aberdeen Following Weeks-Long Investigation, Police Say
A man wanted for an alleged rape at a Maryland motel has been apprehended, authorities announced. Harford County resident Earl Samuel Jones III, 42, of Whiteford, was arrested and faces multiple charges for an alleged sexual assault that happened in an Aberdeen motel last month, officials said. Officers responded to...
Wbaltv.com
Judge to decide if case of squeegee worker accused of killing man will go to juvenile court
An update is coming in the next couple of weeks in the case of a 15-year-old squeegee worker accused of shooting and killing a man in downtown Baltimore. The Department of Juvenile Services has finished its report about the teen and later this month, a judge will review the report and decide if the case should go to juvenile court or stay in adult court.
Woman saves person trapped in car, delivers baby immediately after
One woman went from taking care of someone trapped in a car after a car wreck, to welcoming her new born baby. All in the span of 24 hours.
