ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Novato, CA

VIDEO: Mysterious stunt cyclist caught on camera by passing motorist

By Alex Baker
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YfkJR_0iKQYD6g00

( KRON ) — A motorist passing through the North Bay while driving a Tesla caught a mysterious “stunt cyclist” on camera over the weekend. In the video, the cyclist is seen seemingly standing atop his bike, looking more like a surfer than a traditional cyclist.

VIDEO: Collision at Oakland sideshow causes multiple injuries

The unknown rider appears to be cruising slowly down the road with one foot on his handlebars and another on the seat. The cyclist, who was encountered in Novato on Redwood Boulevard near Rowland Boulevard, appears to be using the foot on his handlebars to steer.

Videos posted to TikTok of cyclists riding in a similar unconventional manner appear to indicate that the practice is sometimes known as “bike surfing.” The identity of the mystery cyclist remains unknown.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

Police: Catalytic converter thieves shoot at Berkeley man

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) – A Berkeley resident was shot at by catalytic converter thieves in the North Berkeley Hills early Thursday, according to Berkeley police. The resident awoke “to the sounds of sawing outside of his residence in the area of Oak Street and Glen Avenue.” Alarmed, he walked outside to find at least two […]
BERKELEY, CA
KRON4 News

Party with 300-400 people broken up in Santa Rosa: Police

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — The Santa Rosa Police Department broke up a large party on Wednesday night. Police said there were as many as 300-400 people coming to and from the residence and 100 vehicles at the scene. SRPD officers were dispatched to the 3900 block of Flintridge Drive at about 10:13 p.m. The […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Entertainment
City
Oakland, CA
City
Novato, CA
ksro.com

Witnesses Sought for Three Crashes in Rohnert Park Wednesday Morning

Rohnert Park Safety Officers are looking for witnesses to three separate injury crashes. All took place Wednesday morning – the first crash happened on Rohnert Park Expressway when a car struck a pedestrian. The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital for treatment while the uninjured driver cooperated with police. The second collision happened on Snyder Lane at the Copeland Creek Trail crossing, when a juvenile cyclist was hit by a car. The middle aged female driver fled the scene in a light blue or purple sedan or small SUV. The third crash happened at Snyder Lane near Lawrence Jones Middle School when a juvenile bicyclist was struck in the crossing. The driver stopped to speak with the juvenile before leaving the scene in a red car. Both bicyclists were treated for injuries at the scene of their crashes.
ROHNERT PARK, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland police recover over 1,150 firearms

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The Oakland Police Department has recovered 1,150 firearms this year thus far alone, according to a tweet. That means police have recovered about four firearms a day. “OPD is focused on getting illegal firearms off the streets of Oakland to help keep our community safe,” the Tweet stated. Adding “#OPDCARES and […]
OAKLAND, CA
ksro.com

Petaluma Driver Suffers Head Injury in Wednesday Evening Crash

A driver ended up with a head laceration after a crash in Petaluma. Yesterday evening, police responded to reports of a crash blocking West Payran Street just south of Petaluma Boulevard North. Apparently a Mercedes coupe traveling northbound on West Payran turned left in front of a southbound Toyota 4Runner. The driver of the Mercedes was issued a citation for not having proof of insurance. The driver of the 4Runner, the one with the head injury, was taken to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital by Petaluma Fire Department paramedics.
PETALUMA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caught On Camera#Cyclist#Streaming Video#Tiktok#Nexstar Media Inc
calmatters.network

Driver dies in head-on collision on North Vasco Road in Livermore

A Brentwood man died and a Livermore man was seriously injured when their cars collided head-on along North Vasco Road just outside the Livermore city limits before dawn Thursday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The situation unfolded around 3:40 a.m. when a white Honda Civic driven by a...
LIVERMORE, CA
KRON4 News

Novato police search for missing 58-year-old man

NOVATO, Calif. (KRON) — The Novato Police Department is searching for a missing man. Police said 58-year-old Jeffrey Childre may be headed toward Humbolt County. Police described Childre as 5-foot-8, 190 pounds, with green eyes, a bald head, a long beard and tattoos on both arms. Childre is wheelchair-bound. Childre was last seen wearing a […]
NOVATO, CA
KRON4 News

Alameda police stop catalytic converter theft in progress

ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) — A man has been arrested after police found him underneath a car with a catalytic converter, according to a statement from Alameda Police Department. Over the weekend, an officer on patrol around Clement Avenue and Elm Street noticed a vehicle that didn’t have license plates with an open trunk. Police said […]
ALAMEDA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Surfing
NewsBreak
Tesla
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
CBS San Francisco

Captured Santa Rosa mountain lion battling for his life at Oakland Zoo

OAKLAND -- A young, sickly mountain lion who was trapped in a Santa Rosa backyard for several days was in a battle for his life Thursday in the veterinarian clinic at the Oakland Zoo.Zoo officials tweeted out a photo of the young male cat and issued a warning of his dire condition."His severe hind limb weakness & other serious conditions persist," the zoo medical staff posted.  "This guy is fighting for his life, and we are doing everything we can to help him. "Ken Paglia, a spokesperson for the state's Department of Fish and Wildlife, told the San Francisco Chronicle  the young 60-pound mountain lion had been limping around a fenced in backyard near an open space in Santa Rosa since last Friday.The sickly cat couldn't get out of the yard despite the homeowners leaving their gate opened.On Tuesday, Fish and wildlife officials tranquilized the 60-pound lion and transported it to the Oakland Zoo for treatment."@CaliforniaDFW brought her to us," zoo officials posted on social media. "She's severely emaciated, loaded with parasites, and could possibly be suffering from a virus."
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRON4 News

Runaway teen from Hayward reported missing

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A teen girl has been reported missing, the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday on Twitter. 13-year-old Nayeli Blanton was last seen in Hayward on Saturday, Oct. 1 near Hazel Avenue and Foothill Boulevard. Nayeli is about 5-foot-3 and 125 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, authorities said. Shewas […]
HAYWARD, CA
KRON4 News

Missing Union City girl found

UPDATE: Police confirmed Thind has been found. UNION CITY, Calif. (KRON) — The Union City Police Department is searching for a missing 11-year-old girl. Aleena Thind was last seen walking eastbound on Rocklin Drive near Pioneer Elementary School. Police did not say what day she went missing. Thind is about 5 feet tall with black […]
UNION CITY, CA
KRON4 News

Remembering woman killed in Walnut Creek hit-and-run

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) – A hit-and-run suspect in Walnut Creek is still at large after the driver struck and killed a woman crossing a street Saturday night. KRON4 spoke with the victim’s grieving husband. Tin Pham describes his late 44-year-old wife Chung Thuy Le as a workaholic who was dedicated to making people happy. […]
WALNUT CREEK, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

45K+
Followers
15K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy