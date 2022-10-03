VIDEO: Mysterious stunt cyclist caught on camera by passing motorist

( KRON ) — A motorist passing through the North Bay while driving a Tesla caught a mysterious “stunt cyclist” on camera over the weekend. In the video, the cyclist is seen seemingly standing atop his bike, looking more like a surfer than a traditional cyclist.

The unknown rider appears to be cruising slowly down the road with one foot on his handlebars and another on the seat. The cyclist, who was encountered in Novato on Redwood Boulevard near Rowland Boulevard, appears to be using the foot on his handlebars to steer.

Videos posted to TikTok of cyclists riding in a similar unconventional manner appear to indicate that the practice is sometimes known as “bike surfing.” The identity of the mystery cyclist remains unknown.

