As the healthcare industry continues to evolve, so must its C-suite, according to David Lubarsky, MD, CEO of Sacramento, Calif.-based UC Davis Health. "In addition to the traditional roles the CEO has overseen — the chief financial officer, the chief operating officer and the chief medical officer — a whole new group of individuals and tasks have been added to the desk of the modern CEO," Dr. Lubarsky said in an interview published in The New England Journal of Medicine Catalyst on Sept. 30.

