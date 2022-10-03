Read full article on original website
Viewpoint: Building patient-physician relationships more important than transactions
The U.S. healthcare system should "radically reorient" around relationships rather than viewing patient care as a series of individual encounters, three physicians said in an Oct. 4 Mayo Clinic Proceedings article. The article was co-written by Christine Sinsky, MD, vice president of professional satisfaction at the American Medical Association, Tait...
The movement of cardiovascular procedures to the outpatient setting
Historically, cardiologists have conducted most cases in a hospital setting. However, over the last 12 years, the migration of procedures to the outpatient setting has steadily grown and in the last few years, the growth has been exponential. During a September podcast hosted by Becker's Healthcare and sponsored by SCA...
Physicians
Male physicians receive significantly higher payments from medical companies compared with female physicians, according to a study published Sept. 28 Jama Surgery. The study used data from the Open Payments database for the five female and five male physicians with the most financial compensation for each of the 15 highest-grossing medical supply companies between January 2013 and January 2019. Read more about the methodology here.
Tackling the complexity of orthopedic instrumentation reprocessing in ASCs
One of the most common challenges that ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) face is the reprocessing of orthopedic instrumentation. Despite its complexity, this workflow can often be overlooked when constraints related to space, resources and staffing are tight. During a September Becker's Hospital Review webinar sponsored by Healthmark, Adam Okada, clinical...
259 best hospitals for maternity care, per Leapfrog and Money
More than 250 hospitals were named to Money and The Leapfrog Group's Best Hospitals for Maternity Care list published Oct. 5. The list is based on maternity care data submitted via the 2022 Leapfrog Hospital Survey, which hospitals had to submit by Aug. 31. To qualify for the list, hospitals had to receive a B letter grade or higher on the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade assessment for spring 2022. To see the full methodology, click here.
National Academy of Medicine: 7 priorities to improve health workers' well-being
The National Academy of Medicine recently released a "National Plan for Health Workforce Well-Being," urging health systems and the U.S. government toward "collective action" to fight burnout. The plan identifies seven priority areas that intend to "enable a sustained state of well-being" for healthcare workers. A chapter was dedicated to...
Emory Healthcare's CIO on why the health system switched from Oracle Cerner to Epic
Atlanta-based Emory Healthcare switched its EHR from Oracle Cerner to Epic on Oct. 1, joining several health systems that have gone to Epic this month. Becker's reached out to Sheila Sanders, CIO of the 11-hospital system, to see how the go-live is going and to learn more about the reasoning for the swap.
ChristianaCare opens pediatric center to alleviate hospital ED capacity
ChristianaCare opened a 14-bed pediatric care center on Oct. 5. that will offer emergency care and short-stay inpatient services. The center will be open 24/7. The Newark, Del.-based system expects the 8,400-square-foot center to care for about 90 percent of children and teens currently seen in the emergency department at Christiana Hospital. ChristianaCare anticipates the pediatric center to see about 6,300 patients in its first year, and estimates volume will grow 5 percent each year.
4 steps healthcare leaders can take to prepare for future outbreaks
The U.S. healthcare industry would benefit from investing in infection prevention in control, especially in light of the missteps from the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Devin Jopp, EdD, CEO of the Association for Professionals in Infection Control & Epidemiology, wrote for Forbes Oct. 5. Here are the four recommendations:
12 health systems outsourcing RCM functions
Becker's has reported on 12 health systems that have opted to outsource finance jobs or other revenue cycle functions since Jan. 1:. 1. West Burlington, Iowa-based Great River Health on Oct. 4 said it is outsourcing medical coding to Omega Healthcare, effective Nov. 1. Omega has offered the 35 affected employees permanent, full-time positions at similar compensation and benefits packages.
11 recent hospital, health system CEO resignations
More than a dozen hospital and health system CEOs have left their positions or announced plans to do so since August. 1. Gary Caples is leaving his role as CEO of Haywood Regional Medical Center on Oct. 14. He is leaving the Clyde, N.C.-based hospital to pursue new opportunities. 2....
7 new roles for modern healthcare C-suites
As the healthcare industry continues to evolve, so must its C-suite, according to David Lubarsky, MD, CEO of Sacramento, Calif.-based UC Davis Health. "In addition to the traditional roles the CEO has overseen — the chief financial officer, the chief operating officer and the chief medical officer — a whole new group of individuals and tasks have been added to the desk of the modern CEO," Dr. Lubarsky said in an interview published in The New England Journal of Medicine Catalyst on Sept. 30.
3 obstacles to revenue cycle management partnerships
The Health Management Academy identified three major obstacles to revenue cycle management partnerships and how health systems can address them. The findings come from a Sept. 29 report from the organization, sponsored by R1 RCM. The report was compiled from 40 quantitative survey responses and eight qualitative in-depth interviews with C-suite executives and vice presidents and directors in finance and revenue cycle management roles at leading health systems.
Ro partners with National Institute on Aging to diversify clinical trial registration
Telehealth company Ro is partnering with the National Institute on Aging, part of the National Institutes of Health, to use its telehealth platform to screen patients for Alzheimer's and dementia clinical studies. The Registry for Equal Access to Clinical Trials in Alzheimer's study will work to overcome barriers to recruiting...
MercyOne sites scheduling patient appointments via phone calls after national IT incident
All care locations in MercyOne Central Iowa's region, including Des Moines, are continuing to take patient appointments even as the health system struggles with an unspecified IT security breach affecting its parent company, Chicago-based CommonSpirit, the Des Moines Register reported Oct. 6. On Oct. 6, MercyOne Central Iowa officials said...
Nurses who want to leave the bedside turn to aesthetics
Aesthetics is an attractive alternative for many nurses looking to leave the bedside in favor of better hours and less emotional toll, the Nashville Post reported Oct. 7. "You get to help people feel better in their skin," Danielle Maltby, BSN, RN, a former pediatric intensive care unit nurse who made the shift to aesthetics in 2019, told the news outlet. She was a NICU nurse for 12 years prior to making the switch.
Novant Health: Nurses should ask these 7 questions when interviewing
Amid today's recruitment and retention challenges at health systems, Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health advises that nurses consider seven questions when interviewing to ensure they find the right cultural fit. The questions, posted online Oct. 5:. 1. What's the culture like?. 2. Do I have a say in what days and...
Cleveland Clinic saves $180M with employee wellness initiatives
A wellness initiative at Cleveland Clinic has effectively improved its employees' health, saving the system $180 million in healthcare costs over the past few years, according to Michael Roizen, MD, the clinic's emeritus chief wellness officer. In an episode of the corporate podcast "The Edelheit Experience," covered by Corporate Wellness...
Beaumont Health, HCA Healthcare and 8 other systems seeking supply chain leaders
Here are 10 health systems and hospitals that posted job listings seeking supply chain expertise in the last week. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order. 1. Ardent Health Services, based in Nashville, Tenn.,. a...
Watch for Ebola cases, CDC tells physicians
The CDC is warning clinicians to be on alert for potential Ebola cases in the U.S. and implementing airport screenings amid an outbreak in Uganda. Clinicians should consider Ebola as a possible diagnosis for patients with symptoms including fever, headache, muscle and joint pain, and unexplained bleeding, the agency said in an Oct. 6 health alert.
