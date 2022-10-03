ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Looking At NVIDIA's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on NVIDIA NVDA. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Intel Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Intel INTC. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Precipio And 2 Other Penny Stocks Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

US gold futures traded lower this morning on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Where Schneider National Stands With Analysts

Within the last quarter, Schneider National SNDR has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $27.0 versus the current price of Schneider National at $20.8531, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whales#Open Interest#Faze#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Faze Holdings
Benzinga

Tesla Stock Continues To Slide: What's Going On?

Tesla Inc TSLA shares continue to trade lower Wednesday after CEO Elon Musk made a proposal to buy Twitter Inc TWTR for the original deal price of $54.20 per share. According to a new regulatory filing, Musk intends to proceed with the closing of the transaction based on terms in the previous merger agreement, which was put in place on April 25.
STOCKS
Benzinga

China Cashes In: Energy Companies Reroute US LNG Tankers For Profit

Since late August, China's strict zero-covid policy led to a full or partial lockdown of more than 70 cities. As a result, the demand for energy has fallen. What Happened: Shenzhen, one of the world's busiest container port cities, continues to experience lockdowns. This has caused the production and manufacturing...
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday

On Thursday, 142 companies hit new 52-week lows. Pfizer PFE was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Jiuzi Hldgs JZXN was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Applied Therapeutics APLT saw the most pronounced move, as shares traded...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Benzinga

This Is What Whales Are Betting On Diamondback Energy

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Diamondback Energy. Looking at options history for Diamondback Energy FANG we detected 10 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 60% of the investors opened...
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Coinbase Global And 3 Other Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although US stocks closed lower on Thursday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Will Investors Notice Exciting Sign On Regal Rexnord's Chart?

If history is any guide, there may be good fortune ahead for shares of Regal Rexnord RRX. A so-called "golden cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bullish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for Sun Communities

Sun Communities SUI has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $181.5 versus the current price of Sun Communities at $132.05, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts...
MARKETS
Benzinga

How Is The Market Feeling About Shell?

Shell's SHEL short percent of float has fallen 6.67% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 4.96 million shares sold short, which is 0.14% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.0 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Will Chart Analysts Notice Bad Omen on NiSource's Chart

If history is any guide, there may be trouble ahead for shares of NiSource NI. A so-called "death cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bearish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions. When a...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Tesla To $370? Plus HC Wainwright Slashes PT On This Stock By 67%

HC Wainwright & Co. cut KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. KALV price target from $48 to $16. KalVista Pharmaceuticals shares fell 1.8% to $5.06 in pre-market trading. Barclays cut IQVIA Holdings Inc. IQV price target from $235 to $215. IQVIA Holdings shares fell 0.3% to close at $192.49 on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Fortinet

Fortinet FTNT has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 9 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Fortinet. The company has an average price target of $71.56 with a high of $78.00 and a low of $65.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Where American Express Stands With Analysts

Within the last quarter, American Express AXP has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 9 analysts have an average price target of $165.67 versus the current price of American Express at $142.4, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 9 analysts...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
93K+
Followers
171K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy