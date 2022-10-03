Read full article on original website
Related
MSNBC
Ketanji Brown Jackson takes the Supreme Court's conservative majority to school
Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson has made it clear in her first days on the Supreme Court that she is not just any new justice. She is a justice who is ready to do what needs to be done. I have followed the court closely for most of my life. I...
MSNBC
Trump coup attempt loses title of 'funniest Supreme Court filing'
The satirical outlet The Onion, self-titled “America’s Finest News Source,” filed a friend of the court brief with the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday that included this headline: “Ohio Police Officers Arrest, Prosecute Man Who Made Fun of Them on Facebook.” But this time, The Onion wasn’t joking. It was in fact defending an Ohio man who, in Onion-like style, had mocked his local police department and then was arrested by that department.
MSNBC
What Trump's outreach to the Supreme Court is really all about
Charlie Savage, national security reporter for the New York Times, talks with Alex Wagner about Donald Trump's request for relief from the Supreme Court in the Mar-a-Lago case and what the consequences might be if the court gives Trump what he wants.Oct. 5, 2022.
MSNBC
'That's a lie': Hershel Walker denies paying for abortion
Herschel Walker, the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate in Georgia, held a gaggle with reporters where he denied paying for the abortion of one of his girlfriends. He called the allegations "a lie," and said, "I'm going to win this race."Oct. 6, 2022.
RELATED PEOPLE
MSNBC
John Fetterman's tattoos, under GOP attack, are memorials to his battle as mayor against gun violence he says
Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate, discusses his tight race with Republican opponent Dr. Oz. On his tattoos coming under GOP attacks, Fetterman explains to Joy Reid that these markings signify milestones in his battle against gun violence as mayor of Braddock, Pennsylvania. “It was a deeply personal issue. I ran on that issue and I was able to stop it for five-and-a-half years,” Fetterman says. “Dr. Oz has used [it] to lie on TV about it.”Oct. 5, 2022.
MSNBC
A new twist in the scandal engulfing Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker
NBC News Washington Correspondent Yamiche Alcindor and co-founder of the Lincoln Project Rick Wilson discuss the reports that Herschel Walker’s abortion accuser is in fact the mother of one of his childrenOct. 6, 2022.
MSNBC
Janet Napolitano: Leaders must ‘put politics aside' in the wake of Hurricane Ian
Former Homeland Security Secretary Janet Napolitano, who was part of the recovery effort after Hurricane Sandy back in 2012, joins Andrea Mitchell to the discuss the recovery efforts underway in Florida, where President Biden and Governor DeSantis appear to be looking past their political differences in the midst of Hurricane Ian’s destruction. “Government is there to to help people to help them with their lives, to help their communities,” says Napolitano. “Particularly in a disaster response and recovery situation, you really have to put politics aside.” Oct. 5, 2022.
MSNBC
The misguided rationale behind Trump’s lawsuit against CNN
Donald Trump has an unfortunate habit of threatening to sue perceived foes, including major news organizations, and in many instances, the Republican doesn’t bother to follow through. As we recently discussed, the threats themselves appear to be little more than post-presidential chest-thumping. There are, however, occasional exceptions. Trump’s campaign...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MSNBC
David Jolly: GOP using Herschel Walker as ‘a vessel with name recognition and fundraising prowess’
Former Republican Congressman David Jolly, Victoria DeFrancesco Soto, and NBC’s Yamiche Alcindor and Vaughn Hillyard join Andrea Mitchell to talk about Herschel Walker’s Senate candidacy, which has retained backing from Republican leaders despite the growing allegations against Walker. Hillyard reports, “Ted Cruz made it very clear,” that “the ambition is to get Republicans in the U.S. Senate,” which includes “sticking by the candidacy of Herschel Walker.” Jolly explains that Walker’s candidacy never hinged on his credentials; he was rather “recruited to run for a US Senate seat in Georgia because of his name and his fundraising prowess. And because Mitch McConnell could manipulate him to be one vote for Mitch McConnell when he gets to the Senate.”Oct. 6, 2022.
MSNBC
Report: DOJ skeptical Trump returned all documents
New reporting shows the Justice Department has told Trump’s legal team that it suspects he still hasn’t returned all White House documents. Meantime, the January 6th committee announces its rescheduled public hearing is set for next Thursday. Plus, a Proud Boys member is the first to plead guilty to seditious conspiracy. And a former Oath Keeper tells a jury the militia group had contact with the Secret Service months before the Capitol attack.Oct. 7, 2022.
MSNBC
Trump continues to skate as more Mar-a-Lago details emerge
Over the weekend, we learned the National Archives apparently has reason to believe that it still hasn’t recovered all of the documents former President Donald Trump had in his possession after he left the White House. “While there is no easy way to establish absolute accountability, we do know...
MSNBC
Some FBI agents see indictable tax case against Hunter Biden, Washington Post reports
The Washington Post reports some Federal agents investigating Hunter Biden see a chargeable case against him on tax crimes and a gun purchase, while Biden's lawyer says the leaks themselves would be "a federal felony" by any agents revealing information about the case. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on the news and discusses the facts and law with former SDNY chief David Kelley.Oct. 6, 2022.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MSNBC
Are most voters focused on 'pocketbook issues' over abstract ideas?
Americans are focused on the here and now rather than abstract ideas, argues Nicholas Goldberg in a new Los Angeles Times piece on the midterms. The Morning Joe panel discusses.Oct. 5, 2022.
MSNBC
A week later, GOP lets Trump’s racist ‘death wish’ message slide
The fact that Donald Trump went after Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell a week ago was not, in and of itself, remarkable. The former president condemns the Kentucky Republican so frequently — he told The New York Times’ Maggie Haberman on the record that McConnell is “a piece of s---” — that the rhetorical offenses barely raise eyebrows anymore.
MSNBC
Trump lawyers deploy slow-down tactics but Trump's case doesn't improve
Andrew Weissmann, former FBI general counsel, talks with Alex Wagner about how Donald Trump's lawyers are doing the most they can with a losing case, the extraordinary lengths Judge Cannon is going to in order to help Trump, and the eventual off-ramp from this phase of the investigation of the seized Mar-a-Lago documents.Oct. 6, 2022.
MSNBC
Senator questions if U.S. should be trusting Saudi Arabia with critical decisions
Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin, D-Il., joins Morning Joe to discuss the effect of OPEC+’s announced production cuts on the war in Ukraine and why he says the Saudis choosing to stand behind Russian President Vladimir Putin and create an oil crisis 'puts more hardship on NATO, and the United States, and our allies, and gives more revenue to Putin, at just the moment in history when we don’t want that to occur.'Oct. 7, 2022.
MSNBC
Herschel Walker was caught in another lie — why the GOP reaction this time is eyeopening
Ever since Herschel Walker announced his candidacy for the Senate last year, his campaign has been a fascinating sociological experiment in what happens when a politician's stated policy positions are constantly contradicted by his actions. This week, we found out that Walker, who has labeled abortion “murder” and called for...
MSNBC
Why the GOP response to Biden’s marijuana pardons was so amazing
Arguably the most sweeping presidential pardon in modern American history came 45 years ago when Jimmy Carter, on literally his first full day in the White House, pardoned thousands of Americans who resisted and evaded the draft for the war in Vietnam. Yesterday, however, we saw the second most sweeping...
MSNBC
As U.S. faces rising domestic attacks, some communities put love first
The U.S. is facing rising domestic terror, with the FBI warning the greatest threat is now posed by American attackers and right wing hate. “Stranger at the Gate,” a new documentary, chronicles the remarkable story of an American Muslim community which befriended a would be domestic terrorist -- a former U.S. marine -- ultimately thwarting a potential plot and showing the power of love and diversity. Violinist Ezinma scored the film and recounts her creative process in this interview with MSNBC’s Ari Melber. She also discusses how classical artists like Bach and Mozart were the "pop" stars of their time; her own work with Beyoncé in one of the most renowned live performances of the decade; and her approach to sharing classical music with a new generation. Oct. 4, 2022.
MSNBC
'He was pro-choice, obviously,' new report quotes woman who says Walker paid for abortion
Alex Wagner shares a new report from the Daily Beast that includes extensive quotes from the woman who says Herschel Walker paid her to have an abortion, revealing that she is also the mother of one of his children.Oct. 6, 2022.
Comments / 0