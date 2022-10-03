ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grafton, NY

Worker Killed In Accident At Grafton Rock Quarry

By Michael Mashburn
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HA4mu_0iKQVmL800
An employee at R.J. Valente Gravel in Grafton died Saturday, Oct. 1, following an on-the-job accident. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Canva user MattGush

An employee at a rock quarry in the region has died following an on-the-job accident.

The incident happened in Rensselaer County at around 8:15 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at R.J. Valente Gravel in Grafton, located on State Route 2, according to State police.

A preliminary investigation determined that Darren Miller, age 35, of Poestenkill, was working at the facility when a piece of equipment fell and struck him, police said.

Miller was pronounced dead at the scene.

In addition to State police, crews from the Mine Safety and Health Administration, and the Grafton Fire Department also responded.

State police said the incident remains under investigation.

to follow Daily Voice Capital District and receive free news updates.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Poestenkill, NY
Rensselaer County, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Rensselaer County, NY
City
Grafton, NY
newportdispatch.com

Police identify driver in hit-and-run in Pownal

POWNAL — Police say they have identified a 26-year-old man who was involved in a hit-and-run crash in Pownal on Saturday. Authorities were notified of a vehicle off the road on Cedar Hill Road at around 11:15 p.m. Police say that a 2002 Toyota Tacoma had gone off the...
POWNAL, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Grafton Rock Quarry#R J Valente Gravel#State
NEWS10 ABC

Hudson Falls apartment complex demolished after fire

HUDSON FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A multi-unit apartment building in Hudson Falls is coming down after a devastating fire Monday evening. The blaze, which lasted for several hours, displaced seven families. Demolition began Tuesday afternoon, nearly 20 hours after the structure caught fire, after the building was deemed to be in imminent collapse. Crews remained […]
HUDSON FALLS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WNYT

Hudson Falls fire suspect has criminal history

More details are coming to light about the suspect in the fire that destroyed a Hudson Falls apartment building. Peter Lemery is charged with reckless endangerment. He’s accused of putting 15 people in the apartment building in danger. He is not charged with arson at this point. However, he’s...
HUDSON FALLS, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
375K+
Followers
55K+
Post
111M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy