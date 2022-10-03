Worker Killed In Accident At Grafton Rock Quarry

An employee at R.J. Valente Gravel in Grafton died Saturday, Oct. 1, following an on-the-job accident. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Canva user MattGush

An employee at a rock quarry in the region has died following an on-the-job accident.

The incident happened in Rensselaer County at around 8:15 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at R.J. Valente Gravel in Grafton, located on State Route 2, according to State police.

A preliminary investigation determined that Darren Miller, age 35, of Poestenkill, was working at the facility when a piece of equipment fell and struck him, police said.

Miller was pronounced dead at the scene.

In addition to State police, crews from the Mine Safety and Health Administration, and the Grafton Fire Department also responded.

State police said the incident remains under investigation.

