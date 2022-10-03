Read full article on original website
Endangered Missing Adult Alert for John Vesper
UPDATE: Mr. Vesper was safely found. Description: Last Seen Wearing an OSU jacket, green/navy plaid long-sleeve shirt, and blue jeans. On October 6, 2022 at 12:05 PM, Mr. Vesper drove away from his home and has not returned. He suffers from Alzheimer’s and law enforcement is concerned for his safety. The incident took place in Franklin County, OH on Rothwell Street in the city of New Albany 43054.
Attorney General Yost Honors the Best in Ohio Law Enforcement at 2022 Conference
(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost today recognized the significant contributions of several peace officers, a former commander, a criminal intelligence analyst and one civilian as part of his annual Law Enforcement Conference. “Law enforcement is constantly evolving, and the officers we honored today display some of...
A Christmas Carol to Benefit the Winter Santuary
The Winter Sanctuary is a local 501(c)3 nonprofit whose mission is to provide a seasonal emergency shelter for the members of our community who experience homelessness. The Sanctuary helps connect guests with resources that empower them to be successful and self-sufficient. The shelter provides warm, clean, well-maintained, and secure facilities...
Knox County Sheriff’s Report – Oct 07, 2022
(Information courtesy of The Knox County Sheriff’s Office) A complainant/driver reported that she struck a deer on SR36/Columbus Road in the area of Tucker Road. She requested a report for insurance purposes. A complainant called to report a disturbance at their place of business. The suspect damaged property. A...
Office Manager, Maintenance Department Position Available
Kenyon College is conducting a search to fill the position of Office Manager, Maintenance Department. The Office Manager will provide administrative and secretarial support to the Director of Facility Operations and the Facility Operations managers. This is a full-time position working Monday – Friday from 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM. The rate of pay is $17.35 per hour.
