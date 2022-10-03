Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
Payloader damages ATM in eastern Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police are investigating a damaged ATM machine at a credit union in eastern Sioux Falls. Police could be seen at the Bluestone Federal Credit Union Bank where a payloader crashed into and knocked over an ATM near 41st St. and Sycamore Ave. The credit...
KELOLAND TV
Adding more affordable housing in Sioux Falls for first-time homebuyers
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Finding housing is a challenge right now. Finding affordable housing is even more difficult. That’s why a developer is working closely with the City of Sioux Falls to build homes on the east side of town that could ease the need for more affordable housing.
KELOLAND TV
Record breaking apartment construction in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The number of apartment complexes going up in Sioux Falls continues to rise. 2021 was a record-breaking year. 2022 has already surpassed that record and more projects are expected. The city added 1,821 new apartments in 120 different buildings in 2021. There are already...
South Dakota Soybean Association gives $125,000 against slaughterhouse ban
In the upcoming election, registered Sioux Falls voters will vote on whether new slaughterhouses are banned from being built and permitted to operate inside the city limits of Sioux Falls.
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Attempted exchange of goods turned robbery in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a person advertised their phone for sale and then took the buyer’s cash without handing over the cell phone. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the victim reported the crime online Wednesday afternoon, and the exact amount of stolen cash was not disclosed in the briefing.
dakotanewsnow.com
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Sioux Falls, according to Tripadvisor
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated brunch restaurants in Sioux Falls from Tripadvisor. Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Sioux Falls, according to Tripadvisor. Brunch—the portmanteau combining the words "breakfast" and "lunch"—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal,...
KELOLAND TV
Chris Janson coming back to The District
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A country musician is coming back to The District in Sioux Falls. Pepper Entertainment announced Chris Janson will play a show Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. Tickets will start at $40.50 put fees and go on-sale Friday, Oct. 14 at 10 a.m. You can find...
KELOLAND TV
Empire Mall makes room for Dillard’s
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been a few years in the making, but finally construction crews have started work on transforming the old ‘Younkers’ in the Empire Mall into the new ‘Dillard’s’, which will give shoppers one more option and it’s going to be bigger.
KELOLAND TV
Taking a look at when snow may arrive in KELOLAND
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Winds of change brought in much cooler air today with afternoon temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Speaking of change, models continue to try to get a hold on the change of the season. Along with the change of the season, we all know snow can be on the table anytime now.
KELOLAND TV
Campaign finance, fishing scandal and colder weather
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Find the latest headlines for Thursday morning with KELOLAND On The Go. A 62-year old man is in the Minnehaha County jail facing rape charges. A former pharmacist is accused of stealing drugs from the hospital and pharmacy where he worked. We are getting...
KELOLAND TV
Authorities investigating crash in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two Sioux Falls men are in the hospital following a car crash in central Sioux Falls. Police say the accident happened just before noon at the intersection of 6th Street and Main. A Chevy Impala entered the intersection with a green light. A Dodge...
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls adds usable space to its downtown landscape
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls’ newest “green” space is open for business. “Just a great gathering space for people to really connect downtown and enjoy what downtown has to offer,” Sioux Falls Parks & Rec Recreation Manager Jackie Nelson said. “Something very similar...
KELOLAND TV
No injuries from Yankton car fire
YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) – No one was hurt after a car fire in Yankton. The Yankton Fire Department says it happened near the Yankton Medical Clinic Thursday afternoon. The Deputy Fire Chief says the Scotland Ambulance was behind the car when they noticed smoke. They were able to get the driver’s attention.
Which Sioux Falls High School Is The Best in South Dakota?
When you're a parent, you only want the best for your children. This especially includes sending them to a school where they can excel both in and out of the classroom. But the question is always, “Where is the best school in town?”. The state of South Dakota has...
KELOLAND TV
National Farmer’s Day at the Stockyards Ag Experience
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s the busiest time of the year for farmers and one local museum is working to celebrate all their hard work. You can celebrate National Farmer’s Day early this year at the Stockyards Ag Experience, thanks to an event by the Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce.
siouxfalls.business
New northwest development plans 800 homes – with new manufacturing approach
A new development across from George McGovern Middle School in northwest Sioux Falls is planning 800 new single-family homes – with a manufacturing facility on the property. The Harvest Hills development is 325 acres in the area bounded by Maple Street, Benson Road, La Mesa Drive and Valley View Road.
KELOLAND TV
Zoo, Butterfly House announce merger
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Great Plains Zoo and Butterfly House are joining forces. That announcement was made Thursday afternoon at a news conference at the zoo. One change in the partnership will be the location of the Butterfly House & Aquarium. Within the next two years, a new butterfly house and aquarium will be built on the Great Plains Zoo campus.
KELOLAND TV
Button batteries pose danger
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The number of children swallowing batteries has doubled over the past decade, according to the Journal of Pediatrics. And the batteries they are ingesting are more dangerous than ever. Increased hospital visits appear to mirror the increase in devices in our homes using button or disc batteries.
KELOLAND TV
Team to tackle child care crisis in KELOLAND
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There is a childcare crisis in KELOLAND. Not only is child care expensive, but it is also hard to find. That’s why a group was formed to develop solutions in the Sioux Falls area. The Sioux Falls Childcare Collaborative set out to hire...
52 Years Ago This Weekend, Sioux Falls Received the Earliest Recorded Snowfall
52 years ago this weekend, Sioux Falls received the earliest recorded snowfall. We have to go back to October 8 - 9, 1970. Most folks in the area weren't ready for snow but it came into Sioux Falls to the tune of 5.1". According to the National Weather Service (NWS)...
